West Lafayette, IN

Hospital records to determine Purdue fan's cause of death who fell at Saturday's game

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The coroner's office received the hospital medical records from Donna Steenbarger's treatment after her fall Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium, so an autopsy will not be necessary, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said.

Steenbarger, 80, fell on the stairs during Saturday's Nebraska vs. Purdue game at the stadium. She apparently hit her head and was taken to IU Health Arnett for treatment.

She died at the hospital shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, according to Costello, who said she will rely on the medical records and a pending toxicology report to determine cause and manner of death.

The toxicology report will take between four and six weeks to get back from the laboratory, Costello said when asked when her office will release the cause and manner of death.

Journal & Courier

