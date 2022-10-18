ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toys R Us returns! Here's where to find the 14 locations now open in Michigan

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

TROY (WWJ) -- Attention Toys R Us kids! Four years after the company shut the doors on all of its U.S. stores, the retailer is back on a smaller scale with 14 locations open now inside Macy’s stores in Michigan.

Occupying around 1,000 square feet inside every Macy’s location, these new Toys R Us stores are complete the the colorful branding you remember from your childhood... along with a life-sized Geoffrey the Giraffe for photo opportunities.

There are six locations in Metro Detroit:

Oakland Mall, Troy
Somerset Collection, Troy
Lakeside Mall, Sterling Heights
Southland Center, Taylor
Twelve Oaks Mall, Novi
Fairlane Town Center, Dearborn

Other locations in Michigan include:

Briarwood Mall, Ann Arbor
Meridian Mall, Okemos
Genesee Valley Center, Flint
The Crossroads, Portage
Grand Traverse Mall, Traverse City
RiverTown Crossings, Grandville
Woodland Mall, Grand Rapids
Fashion Square Mall, Saginaw

Toys R Us inside Macy's stores. Photo credit Macy's

Along with these smaller stores, Toys R Us is also opening 10 much larger“ flagship stores” in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco. Those store will will also feature flexible space for holiday events and other specials, according to a news release.

To celebrate the openings, all Macy’s stores are hosting "an extravaganza of oh-so-fun events," now through Oct. 23, with family friendly activities and daily giveaways from brands including Barbie, LEGO and more.

For more information about Toys R Us in Macy's stores, visit this link .

I went to one opening in grand rapids, it's literally just the stores current toy section with a few blue stickers and 1 cardboard Geoffrey cut out. so sad

