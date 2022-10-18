Toys R Us returns! Here's where to find the 14 locations now open in Michigan

TROY (WWJ) -- Attention Toys R Us kids! Four years after the company shut the doors on all of its U.S. stores, the retailer is back on a smaller scale with 14 locations open now inside Macy’s stores in Michigan.

Occupying around 1,000 square feet inside every Macy’s location, these new Toys R Us stores are complete the the colorful branding you remember from your childhood... along with a life-sized Geoffrey the Giraffe for photo opportunities.

There are six locations in Metro Detroit:

Oakland Mall, Troy

Somerset Collection, Troy

Lakeside Mall, Sterling Heights

Southland Center, Taylor

Twelve Oaks Mall, Novi

Fairlane Town Center, Dearborn

Other locations in Michigan include:

Briarwood Mall, Ann Arbor

Meridian Mall, Okemos

Genesee Valley Center, Flint

The Crossroads, Portage

Grand Traverse Mall, Traverse City

RiverTown Crossings, Grandville

Woodland Mall, Grand Rapids

Fashion Square Mall, Saginaw

Toys R Us inside Macy's stores. Photo credit Macy's

Along with these smaller stores, Toys R Us is also opening 10 much larger“ flagship stores” in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco. Those store will will also feature flexible space for holiday events and other specials, according to a news release.

To celebrate the openings, all Macy’s stores are hosting "an extravaganza of oh-so-fun events," now through Oct. 23, with family friendly activities and daily giveaways from brands including Barbie, LEGO and more.

For more information about Toys R Us in Macy's stores, visit this link .