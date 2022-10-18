ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Average Southland gas prices drop for 13th consecutive day

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlxMh_0iddz1Yi00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped today for the 13th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 5.3 cents to $6.054.

The average price has dropped 44 cents over the past 13 days, including 2 cents Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 30.4 cents less than one week ago, but 62.5 cents more than one month ago and $1.555 higher than one year ago -- mainly due to a 33-day streak of increases totaling $1.248 that ended Oct. 6.

The Orange County average price also dropped for 13th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 6.2 cents to $5.916.

The Orange County average price has dropped 48.1 cents over the past 13 days, including 2.8 cents Monday, following a run of 15 increases in 16 days totaling $1.063 that ended Oct. 6. It is 35 cents less than one week ago, but 52.5 cents more than one month ago and $1.447 higher than one year ago.

The national average price dropped 1.8 cents to $3.87, one day after a five-day streak of decreases totaling 3.5 cents ended when it was unchanged. It is 5.3 cents less than one week ago, but 19.2 cents more than one month ago and 54.5 cents higher than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.146 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

"After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we've seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

"We'll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed."

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Average SoCal gas prices continue to drop

LOS ANGELES - Gas prices are slowly going down again. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Friday for the 16th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 5.3 cents to $5.872. The average price has dropped 62.2 cents over the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Cooler temperatures expected in Southern California this weekend

After a warm fall week, cooler temperatures are on tap this weekend in Southern California.  The cooling trend begins Friday with high temperatures between 65 and 73 degrees along the coast, then dropping into the 65-70 degree range on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.  In the valleys, high temperatures Friday will […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
freightwaves.com

California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy

Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
citynewsgroup.com

New Contractor Selected for Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project

The City of Moreno Valley has entered into an agreement with Skanska USA and Great American Insurance Company to continue the construction of the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. The surety bond company, Great American Insurance Company, selected Skanska USA to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project due to...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
millikancorydon.com

The Queen Mary: Sink or Swim

After carrying passengers from 1947 to her retirement in 1967, the Queen Mary was sold to Long Beach. Her last operators, Urban Commons Queensway, left her in turmoil after neglecting necessary repairs and being sued for fraud after stealing $2.4 million from a COVID-19 relief loan in November, 2021. Now,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Progressive Rail Roading

Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week

The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy