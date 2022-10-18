Video: South Euclid officers’ quick action helps save dogs from heavy smoke

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team obtained South Euclid police body camera video showing officers risking their lives by forcing their way into a home filled with smoke and saving two dogs.

On Oct. 8 around 5:45 p.m., police responded to calls about smoke coming from a home on Emerson.

Officers arrived a couple moments before firefighters and were not sure if anyone was inside the house. One officer kicked the front door several times before it opened.

Once inside, the officers ran upstairs, checking if anyone was in a bedroom and unable to get out. No one was in the home, but they found two dogs and one of those dogs was in a crate.

“They acted quickly and got the dogs out,” said South Euclid Police Officer Joe Di Lillo. “The house was filling up with smoke and they had to act fast. They did an excellent job.”

Offices say both dogs were not injured and are doing good.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.