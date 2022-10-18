ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

Video: South Euclid officers’ quick action helps save dogs from heavy smoke

By Peggy Gallek
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npBYQ_0iddyzt400

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team obtained South Euclid police body camera video showing officers risking their lives by forcing their way into a home filled with smoke and saving two dogs.

On Oct. 8 around 5:45 p.m., police responded to calls about smoke coming from a home on Emerson.

What’s causing chronic flooding on Shoreway and how it’s being fixed: I-Team

Officers arrived a couple moments before firefighters and were not sure if anyone was inside the house. One officer kicked the front door several times before it opened.

Once inside, the officers ran upstairs, checking if anyone was in a bedroom and unable to get out. No one was in the home, but they found two dogs and one of those dogs was in a crate.

I-Team: Deshaun Watson wants the name of his latest sexual misconduct accuser

“They acted quickly and got the dogs out,” said South Euclid Police Officer Joe Di Lillo. “The house was filling up with smoke and they had to act fast. They did an excellent job.”

Offices say both dogs were not injured and are doing good.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Brook Park man, stepdaughter fight concrete worker over vehicles parked in street

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Defiance Avenue man, 53, and his 18-year-old stepdaughter fought a construction worker at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 across the street from their house. Here’s what happened, according to the construction worker, 36: The worker was preparing a driveway for concrete repair when he heard the man complaining about how construction vehicles were “taking up the whole street.”
BROOK PARK, OH
whbc.com

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer. It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

AAA Tips Before and After a Car-Deer Collision

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Stark County continuing to lead the state in the number of car-deer crashes, it might be wise to check out AAA’s advice after the accident. They say call police and stay away from the deer. Remember to use your hazard...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy