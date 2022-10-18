Read full article on original website
Shelby Cafeteria’s SPOOKY
Shelby Home & School will hosting SPOOKY Science Night this Monday night from 5:30, to 7:30, over at our Shelby Elementary Cafeteria. The Halloween FUN doesn't stop for our Shelby kids...there's Trick or Treat out at the haunted house after school on Monday. Let's go "Halloweenin'!
Shelby Fairgrounds HAUNTED!
Our Shelby Chamber of Commerce Haunted House will be up & running the next two weekends out at the fairgrounds. The haunted house doors will open at 6:30, THIS Friday, & Saturday, 10/21-22, & NEXT weekend too, Friday, Saturday, AND Sunday, 10/28-10/30. Be SCARED but don't worry about a thing, it's $5, per tour, & $15, for adults all night, & $10, all night for students & seniors.
The BIG One’s @ St. Margaret
The drawing for St. Margaret Church Fall Raffle over in Cut Bank's coming up the last Sunday of this month on the 30th. It's $5 per ticket, $$25 for 6 tickets. There's numerous prizes up for grabs from quilts to CASH! For more information, or to purchase your tickets, please visit with St. Margaret parishioner Amy.
Valier Volunteers VOLUNTEER!
The Valier Volunteers will be hosting a communitywide blood drive with the American Red Cross coming up on Monday, on the 24th.The drive will run from noon until 6, at the Valier Civic Center. For more information, or to make an appointment to donate the "Gift of Live," please call 800 RED CROSS, or you can sign up on line at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code Valier, or you can call Kathy Dean at 279 3337, if you need some help in making an appointment.
Quilting FUN “Triangle Style”
The Triangle Quilt Squares will have their meeting this evening (Tuesday,) & it promises to be a lively one with quilts in tonight's spotlight. The Squares meeting will begin at 6:30, over at our Shelby Senior Center. I submit, with fall weather here, & another COLD Montana winter on the way, one can never have enough quilts...BTW, check out the latest Farmers Almanac for a preview of this season's Montana winter weather, or simply cut to the chase & tune into Gary Goodan for the real scoop on the weather...and then some...
Shelby’s Is Only A Week Away!
Trunk or Treat's on the way NEXT Monday night, Halloween Eve, over at the Shelby First Baptist Church. Trunk or Treat's going to run from 6, to 8, & it's going to be GREAT!. Don't worry about a thing...for more information AND directions, go to fbcshelbymt.com/trunk-or-treat.
They’re Selling Pumpkins For A Quarter!
That's right, 25 cents a pound! The Hillside Colony's continuing to have their fresh vegetables, pickled vegetables, & PUMPKINS available down at Shelby Floral through the end of October, now that the Farmers Market is done for the season. They'll selling those pumpkins for a quarter a pound until they're sold out! I'm going to grab a couple myself, throw them in the freezer, & I'll be ready & set to go for NEXT Halloween.
Chester Will Be Like Motel 6
A door to door food drive is on the way to Chester, on Wednesday evening, the 26th. with the Chester students accepting canned food & non-perishables between 6:30, & 7:30. Please place your items out on your doorstep BEFORE 6:30, & "leave your porch lights on. For more information, call 899 9968. Chester, will be like Motel 6..."leaving the lights on for you," during the food drive...
GO Little Coyotes!
Little Coyote Cheer Camp's underway in Shelby. "Camp" runs this afternoon (Tuesday) & on Thursday afternoon from 3:34, to 5:30, for K-6, over at the Shelby Elementary cafeteria. Those participating will perform at half time at the Shelby/Fort Benton game this Friday night. By the way, KSEN AM 1150, will broadcast the game Friday night at 7. For more information on Little Coyote Cheer Camp, please call 868 6785.
SBY Brings On BBQ & Cards
Our Shelby Senior Center's throwing a BBQ Card Party tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon over at the center. The BBQ kicks off at noon with the card FUN starting at 1. Cards? You name it...pinochle, pitch & whist. It's $2 per person, & why not bring along a salad or dessert to your friends & good neighbors...
Harvest Dinner “Chester Style”
Our Savior's Lutheran Church over in Chester, is putting on their Annual Harvest Dinner this Sunday. Starting at 11:30, there'll be turkey & ham on the platters along with a salad bar & even pies too! It's a Harvest Dinner with ALL the trimmings! Don't worry about a thing, it's a freewill offering...
Conrad’s Bringing It To LIFE!
The Pondera Player's fall production of "Clue: On Stage!" is on the way to Conrad, this weekend, as the Players bring the classic board game is to life. This Thursday evening will be ONLY the performance, but come Friday, & Saturday, patrons can enjoy dinner theatre AND the show itself. Thursday night tickets will be sold at the door ONLY, but for Friday, or Saturday, dinner theatre tickets, please call Wendy Paulsen at 278 3445, to reserve theatre tickets AND dinner. We'll find out more tomorrow, Tuesday, afternoon when Pondera Players Deb Mecham, & Wayne Reynolds, join me at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show. As I like to say when I go to the theatre, "I'll take 2 on the aisle"...
Conrad’s Set For The “Trot”
The Conrad FCCLA 7th Annual Turkey Trot's coming up on the last Sunday, of this month the 30th. The infamous "Trot" will kick off Sunday afternoon, the 30th, at 2, from the south side of Meadowlark School. IF you get registered BEFORE next Friday, the 14th, you'll receive a neat T-shirt as part of your early registration. It's $25, per participant, & $100, for a family (5 to 7 participants.) To get registered early & receive your free T-shirt, please contact Stacy Aaberg, with the Conrad FCCLA.
