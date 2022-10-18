ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, WV

Roads to Prosperity to replace Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County and more

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lY0l6_0iddxALa00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Replacing the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County is among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week

Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.

“The Governor’s Roads to Prosperity program has allowed us the adequate funding to address the replacement of these bridges in addition to many similar deficient bridges throughout our state much earlier than originally planned under our prior funding levels, which were significantly limited.”

WVDOH State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown, P.E.
PHOTOS: Gov. Justice celebrates five year anniversary of Roads To Prosperity

When Gov. Justice created Roads to Prosperity in 2017, the program specifically set aside funding to address not only major bridge projects, but also dozens of smaller bridges around the state which might otherwise have waited years for replacement.

The Coalwood Bridge is only about 25 feet long, but carries about 1,500 vehicles a day on WV Route 16 across Perry Camp Branch. The bridge is also a hugely important span for the coal industry. Closing the bridge would create a 34-mile detour for drivers.

The WVDOH also accepted bids to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in Mingo County and the Burnsville T-Beam Bridge in Braxton County.

The Oct. 18 bid letting included the following projects:

  • Elk Street, Chapel Road and additional ADA ramp projects. (Braxton County)
  • Burnsville T-Beam Bridge replacement (Braxton County)
  • First Avenue, Nitro traffic signals. (Kanawha and Putnam counties)
  • Buffalo Hills to Franklin paving. (Pendleton County)
  • Coalwood Bridge replacement. (McDowell County)
  • Grant County to Skyline resurfacing. (Mineral County)
  • St. Albans Streetscape. (Kanawha County)
  • Hickman Run Road to Greenwood Road paving. (Tyler County)
  • Dunns to Flat Top Road paving. (Mercer County)
  • Buffalo Creek to Shoals paving. (Wayne County)
  • Wellsburg traffic signals. (Brooke County)
  • Pleasant Street streetscape. (Monongalia County)
  • Mountwood Park ATV trail. (Wood County)
  • Shinnston downtown sidewalks. (Harrison County)
  • Thomas to Pierce paving. (Tucker County)
  • Brushy Fork Road traffic signal. (Upshur County)
  • Lester to Sophia paving. (Raleigh County)
  • Itmann to Mullens paving. (Wyoming County)
  • Patteson Drive Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon. (Monongalia County)
  • Big Wheeling Creek paving. (Marshall County)
  • Caney Branch Bridge replacement. (Mingo County)
  • District 4 guardrail replacements.
  • I-70 mining maintenance. (Ohio County)
  • Green Bottom to Mason County line paving. (Cabell County)
  • District 2 guardrail replacements.
Two abducted children from VA, found safe

The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Abandoned building demolished in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield started cleanup on an abandoned structure today. The City of Bluefield, along with The West Virginia Auditors office were on hand to bring down an abandoned house on Hill Avenue. Money was awarded to help bring down structures all over the state from the West Virginia Legislature.  The […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Railroad Days return to Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – When you hear that train rolling around the bend in Southern West Virginia, you know it can only mean one thing. Hinton Railroad Days are back. After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Summers County’s biggest celebration of the year finally makes its return. The festival celebrates all things Hinton […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson visits Child Protect Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Child Protect of Mercer County received a special visitor on Thursday, October 20, 2022. United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson toured Child Protect and congratulated the organization on a three-year grant they received. Thompson said he’s still seeing the same challenges he once saw when […]
PRINCETON, WV
wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History

Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Projects to replace three bridges are among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon. Replacement...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WJHL

Abingdon pursuit suspect arrested in Tazewell County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man who allegedly led Washington County, Virginia authorities on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday was arrested in Tazewell County. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, Craig Smith was arrested by the Bluefield Police Department on Thursday around 2 p.m. Smith had fled from deputies in Smyth County Wednesday night […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Three local counties bring water system to area in need

Raleigh, Mercer, and Summers counties are coming together to bring a water system to a rural area that needs it. The Counties of Raleigh, Mercer and Summers have agreed to fund a plan to connect the communities from Camp Creek in Mercer County and the community of Dunns to the Cool Ridge Public Service District.  Raleigh […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Victim’s age released in Oak Hill fatal fire

UPDATE: October, 20, 2022 @ 9:00 AM | OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — New information was released on the Fayette County fatal fire from Wednesday, October 19, 2022. According to the WV State Fire Marshal, the victim who died in the Oak Hill camper fire was a 61-year-old man. The fire remains under investigation by […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Free Thanksgiving meals in Southern WV

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free Thanksgiving […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Body found following camper fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Wednesday inside a fifth-wheel camper that was destroyed by fire, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators say the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Okey L. Patteston Road (state Route 612) in the Oak Hill area. The camper...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Amendment 2 remains as polarizing an issue as ever as Raleigh County ‘Meets the Candidates’

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Candidates gathered bright and early Thursday morning at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, affording residents of Raleigh County the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the political field ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The event, presented by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and aired...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week

WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia are coming up this weekend in Welch, West Virginia. Stories and Music from Coal Towns and ‘Afrolachian’ hip-hop will be spreading culture in Southern West Virginia. ‘Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia’ will be performed on Friday, […]
WELCH, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school bus crash kills 1

UPDATE: (11:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office confirms the fatality in a crash between a Mingo County school bus and a truck was the driver of the truck. According to Mingo Central High School, seven students and a bus driver were taken to the hospital. The school says their […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Special review underway of Logan County school system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Logan County school system is under special review from the state Department of Education. A statement from the state Department of Education to MetroNews Thursday said the review began on Sept. 15 when a team from the department’s Office of Support and Accountability arrived unannounced at several Logan County schools and the system’s central office.
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Woman convicted of murder in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced today that Marticia Michelle Mathias, age 56, of Tannersville, VA, was convicted by a jury in the murder of Douglas Campbell French of Tannersville and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison of Thompson Valley. At...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Daycare center in Tazewell County forced to close after violations

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Education issued an order for a Tazewell County daycare center to close its doors. The order comes after an investigation found violations dealing with daycare operations.59News recently obtained the order. In the order, it said quote, “It is therefore ordered that the Bright Beginnings Child Care Development […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

West Virginia High Court visits Woodrow Wilson High School

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Nearly 500 students from Raleigh, Fayette, and Wyoming counties came together in the auditorium of Woodrow Wilson High School on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. It wasn’t for a pep rally or a sports game, though. Instead, they piled in to hear attorneys argue a case before the Supreme Court of Appeals […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Police Identify Driver Killed in School Bus Collision

According to MetroNews, a Logan County man has been identified as the victim who died in a collision with a Mingo County school bus on Tuesday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar. He was driving a service truck which struck the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy