Fort Collins, CO

94.3 The X

Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open

The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Colorado May See an Increase in Hemp Plastic, but What is it?

New tax credits were approved by the Colorado Economic Development Commission this week in several areas in order to create new jobs for the state. The areas include manufacturing electric planes, expanding farming operations, aiding in multi-family construction projects, and production of hemp-based bioplastics. How Would Colorado’s New Tax Incentives...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious

Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado

A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heart warming thanks to some pretty awesome woman in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault.
WELD COUNTY, CO
94.3 The X

Are Colorado Quarters Worth More than New Quarters?

If you go to the store with, say, a rare quarter, you'll get to spend 25 cents. However, it goes without saying that some coins appreciate in value and can certainly be worth more than it says on the front of them. You probably remember the state-specific United States quarters...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Have You Heard of Puffing? Colorado Police Want You To Stop Doing It

It's time to quit puffing — and no, we're not talking about smoking (but you should probably quit that too). According to a Facebook post from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), puffing is the act of leaving your car unattended and running with your key in the ignition and no anti-theft device. It's a common practice in colder weather and illegal in Colorado.
GREELEY, CO
94.3 The X

Will Coloradans Soon Be Able To Buy Weed At This Popular Gas Station?

Buying weed from the same place you buy your "munchies" - now that's a first. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), news broke via several major outlets that Circle K - one of the most widely known convenience stores and gas station operators in the world - is teaming up with Green Thumb Industries, one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers, to sell marijuana at select gas stations beginning in 2023.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

