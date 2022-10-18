Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Schedule Appointments for the BMV in Aroostook County, Maine
When you have to get your driver’s license updated, or do many other things at the Maine BMV, you will be able to make an appointment ahead of time. Talk about convenience and ease. No more long lines and waiting for your number to be called. Use the Link...
WMTW
Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
WPFO
Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area
Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
themainewire.com
Oxford Hills School Board Votes to Require Staff Keep Student “Gender Identity” Changes Secret from Parents
The Oxford Hills school board provisionally approved new rules for the district on Monday that will require school officials to withhold information about changes to a child’s “gender identity” from parents. The proposed rules will also require school officials to coach students on how to keep details...
mainepublic.org
Maine prison debate team beats MIT in historic competition
Last week, with little fanfare, a historic, livestreamed debate took place. On one side: a pre-law student, a business management student, a graduate student in peace and reconciliation and two master's degree students, one in public administration and another in youth development representing the Maine Department of Corrections. On the other side: five engineering, economics and pre-med students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
WMTW
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday
AUGUSTA, Maine — The new system that will save Mainers time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be unveiled at branch offices around the state. Scheduling for online appointments will go live on Monday, with each of the 13 branches across the state having appointments throughout each day. The link for the appointment system has not been revealed.
mynbc5.com
VINS hosting annual auction
HARTFORD, Vt. — Vermont Institute of Natural Science, VINS is celebrating its 50th anniversary. They’re hosting an online auction raising money for its programs. All of the proceeds benefit their many education and rehab programs including immersive learning opportunities with their canopy walk, bird exhibits, and play areas. VINS also does outreach in schools all around the state.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
themainewire.com
George Hale: Why aren’t Maine’s newspapers covering Gray-New Gloucester teacher scandal?
Maine Wire EIC Steve Robinson joined WVOM’s George Hale and Ric Tyler show Tuesday morning to talk about Maine Wire’s exclusive reporting on the controversy over a Gray-New Gloucester teacher subjecting an 8th grade student to bizarre political ranting. Gray-New Gloucester Middle School teacher Ann Cook was secretly recorded on tape lecturing a student with brazen, one-sided left-wing ideas, and that recording was provided by parents to The Maine Wire.
Help Me Find The Little Girl Who Made My Day in Traffic on Western Ave in Augusta
I left the radio station early today to head to an event they had me scheduled for and I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. This is one of those examples. Before heading to Gardiner for my event, I had to stop at Shaw's on Western Avenue in Augusta. After getting what I needed, I hopped back into the Moose Caboose, plugged the address of my location into my GPS and headed to exit the parking lot.
nerej.com
Rock Row developers to build Maine’s first mass timber office building
Westbrook, ME The first commercial office building in Maine that will primarily use cross-laminated timber (CLT) will be funded in part by a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The 150,000 s/f office building, at 100 Rock Row, will include 30,000 s/f of retail space on the first floor.
These Are the Most Common Last Names in Maine; Is One Yours?
As the famous Destiny's Child sang to all of us, "Say My Name, Say My Name." If you don't know what a surname is, I will tell you. a hereditary name common to all members of a family, as distinct from a given name. When I moved to Maine from...
wabi.tv
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
mainepublic.org
Political Pulse: Maine Public reporters analyze the latest election developments and other news
Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—joins us to discuss the latest news from the campaign trail and the political landscape in Maine and beyond. This program is part of our Your Vote 2022 election coverage. Panelists:. Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public.
mynbc5.com
Vermont voters considering reproductive liberty amendment
MONTPELIER, Vt. — With early voting well underway in Vermont, one of the ballot questions voters are deciding on is whether the Vermont Constitution should be amended to reflect the issue of personal reproductive liberty. The question has brought both ardent support and vigorous opposition into public debate. Article...
Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm
HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
Ellsworth American
Maine can’t afford a Mills loss
Let us vote to keep Janet Mills in office. We cannot afford to do otherwise. The Baldacci administration ended with unpaid hospital bills and underfunded schools. The LePage administration got the hospitals paid, but also left schools underfunded, and refused to issue bonds that Maine voters had approved to fix our roads and bridges. And waged a steady war against solar energy and against a national monument in the Millinocket area.
Maine implements nationwide initiative to help curb homelessness
MAINE, USA — Across some communities in Maine, it's common to see people and families living without a roof over their heads. It's something the state is working to reduce by joining a national initiative, Built For Zero. Part of the idea is to move to a real-time data...
wabi.tv
Petition approved for “Right to Repair” question on the 2023 ballot
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Secretary of State has approved the petition allowing independent auto repair and parts store operators to collect signatures to get a “Right to Repair” question on the 2023 ballot. This would solidify Mainers’ ability to get their vehicles fixed at their trusted...
wabi.tv
349 newly recorded COVID cases
Maine (WABI) - 349 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death- a resident from Cumberland County.
