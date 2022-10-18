Read full article on original website
Related
9News
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department (WPD) is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Friday morning. The incident happened around the 7300 block of North Federal Boulevard around midnight. After hitting a pedestrian, police said the driver left the scene southbound on Federal Boulevard.
Thieves on the run after smash-and-grab at Littleton gas station
Police are investigating an alleged burglary at a gas station where thieves attempted to steal an ATM.
Multiple crashes on Interstate 70 leaves 2 dead, 2 hospitalized
A single-vehicle rollover led to a second accident early Saturday morning that left two people dead, two more in the hospital and a portion of Interstate 70 temporarily closed.
Westminster Police arrest burglary suspect after schools put on secure perimeter
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster Police Department arrested a burglary suspect after a search that briefly put some schools on a secure perimeter Wednesday. At 7:46 a.m., an officer tried to stop a motorcycle with no license plate in the area of West 108th Avenue and Oak Street. The person driving the motorcycle was possibly involved with several burglaries involving businesses in the area, police said.
2 killed, 1 injured in single-car crash in Englewood
Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash closed South Broadway in Englewood.
Body cam footage released in Arapahoe County shows suspect shot
As investigators put together the pieces of how a care theft suspect was shot by officers, The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released the body-worn camera video of the incident on March 3. At 7:40 a.m. on March 3, Arapahoe County Deputy Daniel Willmont responded to a suspicious vehicle call. Willmont learned that the vehicle was stolen and called for assistance, according to police. Deputies announced themselves to the suspect, Jamarian...
6 suspects arrested in 'large-scale criminal operation'
AURORA, Colo — Authorities announced that a group of friends and family members in a "large-scale criminal operation" were indicted. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said the group participated in a series of events that involved identity theft, forgery operation resulting in multiple fraudulent purchases of luxury vehicles, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and aggravated robberies and burglaries.
Human remains found behind Thornton High School
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Six-person enterprise charged in 54-count grand jury indictment
(18th Judicial DA's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 19, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced a 54-count indictment returned by a grand jury during a joint news conference Wednesday morning with the FBI and Aurora Police Department.
Man arrested, accused of killing woman at Brighton hotel
The Brighton Police Department says a man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a hotel room.
Wheat Ridge Police investigate "chaotic string of crimes"
Police in Wheat Ridge investigated what officers are calling a "chaotic string of crimes" on Monday morning. It resulted in the closure of Sheridan Boulevard between 35th and 38th for several hours.Investigators said that just before 8 a.m. Monday, a man stole a truck pulling a large trailer and the owner tried to prevent the theft by jumping on the hood. He was thrown from the truck and the driver took off. The owner of the truck was not seriously injured when he was thrown from the vehicle.That suspect caused several collisions and struck a landscaping business' vehicle, then a...
sentinelcolorado.com
Six indicted in ‘sophisticated’ Denver-area identity theft and robbery scheme
CENTENNIAL | Several people have been indicted for their roles in an alleged criminal scheme where suspects bought luxury cars under stolen identities and then used the illegally-purchased vehicles to commit robberies in the metro Denver area. Convenience stores in Aurora, Denver and Thornton were robbed by the group, while...
Arrest made after Fairview High School targeted with threats
Police are investigating a threat at Fairview High School in Boulder where one suspect is in custody.
Vehicle wanted in connection to serious multi-car crash
Police are working to identify a vehicle that was involved in a multi-car crash that occurred on the flyover from northbound Interstate 225 to westbound Interstate 70 and seriously injured multiple people.
Traveler’s vehicle stolen from Denver airport garage
A man who flew to Las Vegas for the weekend said he returned to find his vehicle stolen from the garage at Denver International Airport.
Police fire shots, arrest man after shooting spree
A suspect is in custody following a string of shootings across Aurora that ended in an officer-involved shooting.
cuindependent.com
Firefighters contain grass fire north of Boulder after evacuating some homes
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wildfire near the Lakeridge Trail area near North Boulder and warned residents in the immediate area to evacuate. At 2:23 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, the sheriff’s office said they were responding to a “small grass fire” north of Boulder in a tweet.
Food truck scammer sentenced to 18 months in jail, $3M in restitution
A man who investigators say was stealing the life savings from people wanting to start their own food truck business is now in jail.
Police investigating homicide in northeast Denver
DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a northeast Denver home Sunday as a homicide. The Denver Police Department said around 3 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a home in the 18700-block of East 58th Avenue, which is just east of Tower Road in the DIA neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.
1310kfka.com
Police: Deputies discover drugs on woman during intake at Weld Co. Jail
A woman, who was wanted in Jefferson County, has been arrested on a host of drug charges in Firestone. The Greeley Tribune reports police said they found meth and fentanyl hiding in Kathleen Woods’ underwear after she was arrested for trespassing a vehicle on the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive on October 8. Woods had claimed she was lost and thought the vehicle was hers. Police said she admitted to possessing meth, but lied about having more drugs, when officers found fentanyl on her persons during intake at the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Comments / 0