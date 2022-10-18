Read full article on original website
thenewsprogress.com
Extraordinary nurse recognized at VCU CMH
SOUTH HILL — Christy Haskell, R.N., of Amelia was recently honored at VCU Health Community M…
'Uniquely made' Virginia woman: 'God has been so good'
From the moment 24-year-old Taylor Harris was born, family, friends and doctors were concerned about the journey she faced ahead.
‘This is not a home’: What life in a motel is like for this Richmond family
On a night in early October, Amy Gillespie plucked a bag of frozen chicken wings from the freezer and headed to her bathroom to start preparing dinner. This is how most of her family’s meals begin: in a makeshift kitchen she cobbled together inside the Motel 6 room in Henrico where they have lived since 2019.
Father of 'good kid' found dead moved son to Richmond for better life
A devastated father – who said he moved his son from Brooklyn to Richmond at the height of the pandemic – said the body of his teenage son was found in a trash can in the city’s East End.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Cancer survivors recognized at Emporia's Golden Leaf Commons
Many of those who came to Golden Leaf Commons on Sunday afternoon were united by two things — surviving cancer and wearing some shade of pink. At the second annual Pinktober brunch, those survivors united to share their experiences in an atmosphere of fun, music, and catharsis. “I’m definitely...
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Helpful Hands and Hearts Builds 300th Ramp in Roanoke Rapids
Helpful Hands and Hearts build their 300th ramp this weekend alongside TV’s ‘Making Good” host Kirby Heyborne. The ramp, which marked the 300 milestone for the group, was attached to the house of Larry Haynes on Friday morning. This accomplishment comes a little over a year after the volunteer organization built their 200th ramp in January of 2021.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Waverly hosting big Oktoberfest Saturday
From a fun-filled afternoon with free hayrides to a special activity area for kids to an evening of live music by nine-piece show band Soul Unlimited and saxophonist Michael Redman, the Town of Waverly and co-sponsor Sussex Chamber of Commerce are going all out for Waverly’s first ever Oktoberfest this Saturday.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Meherrin Ruritans to Rise Against Hunger Nov. 9 in Emporia
That will be the call at the Meherrin Ruritan Club at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, as Ruritans and volunteers gather to package thousands of meals for delivery to a developing country. We need to raise $4,000 to host Rise Against Hunger,” event coordinator Bobby Wrenn said. “We would...
Chesterfield family receives unsettling note from a man written to their young daughter
A family is warning neighbors after finding a bizarre and unsettling note on their front door earlier this month.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Extension’s Jones connects with Emporia-Greensville families
Hannah Parker handles everything youth for the Greensville Emporia branch of the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service. Sara Rutherford is the agent working the agricultural angle with local farmers. What does Family and Consumer Sciences agent Jessica Jones do for the office?. “I am the person who blends those two together,”...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
Dinwiddie High School fire update: 2 students released, 1 will be in hospital ‘for some time’
nwiddie County Public Schools, as well as the Dinwiddie County Fire Department and Sheriff's Office are holding a joint press conference about the fire that took place last week at Dinwiddie High School.
foxrichmond.com
RRHA says over 400 families affected by state rent relief program ending
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program no longer has any funds, and as of last Friday, the state says all funding available for rental assistance is now gone. Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority estimate more than 400 families are affected because they had incomplete applications pending. RRHA says of all the families that owe a balance right now, only 49 are on repayment agreements.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
The Town of Jarratt rings in autumn with Fall Festival
This Saturday, the Town of Jarratt rang in the fall season by holding its 7th annual Town of Jarratt Fall Festival at the Johns Manville Clubhouse on South Allen Road. Last year’s festival was marked by a heavy downpour throughout the day which — quite literally — rained on the town’s parade. This year, although there was no parade, there was a bright, sunny, perfectly calm day to greet the town as it gathered at the clubhouse.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival a success
LAWRENCEVILLE – The weather was overcast on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 and the temperature was chilly, making it a great day to taste delicious Brunswick Stew. The 2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival was held at the Brunswick County Airport drawing a crowd estimated to be about 2,000 – 3,000. Sheriff Brian Roberts said there were no traffic issues.
NBC12
RRHA: Over 400 families impacted after rent relief funds exhausted
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program has exhausted all funding for rental assistance. This means those that who missed the May deadline will not be able to get rent relief through this program. The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority says this will impact more than 400 public...
southhillenterprise.com
Partnering with the Tobacco Commission
For more than two decades, Southside Virginia Community College has partnered with the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission (VTRRC) to help bring opportunities to people in our service areas. Our shared goals include the provision of affordable postsecondary education options, the creation of workforce training alternatives for local job seekers, and the promotion of economic growth to bring renewed vitality to the region.
Increase in police presence expected at Petersburg High School Friday
In a tweet sent out Thursday night, the school district said the additional police presence is due to an increase in the number of altercations at the high school.
NBC12
Chemistry demonstration gone wrong caused Dinwiddie school fire
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - One of the students injured in a fire at a Dinwiddie High School is still in the hospital, officials said on Wednesday. Two of those injured and taken to the hospital have been released. A week after that fiery chemistry explosion, Dinwiddie County Public School Leader...
southhillenterprise.com
Chamber plans light post decorating contest
The South Hill Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Holiday Lamppost Decorating Contest this year to showcase how beautiful, charming and unique our town is when visitors pass through the community. They are calling all businesses, schools, school clubs and classes, organizations and individuals to decorate the downtown lampposts this winter for the enjoyment of our town residents and the many visitors who will come to South Hill during the holiday season. Entry is FREE, but you must register with the South Hill Chamber of Commerce by November 1, 2022.
