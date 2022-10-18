ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus Test Increases Risk Assessment Accuracy in High-Grade Dysplasia/Esophageal Adenocarcinoma

By Russ Conroy
cancernetwork.com

Adjuvant Nivolumab Demonstrates Reduced Risk of Death or Recurrence Vs Placebo in Stage IIB/C Melanoma

Patients with completely resected stage IIB/C melanoma experienced significant and clinically meaningful improvements in recurrence-free survival following treatment with adjuvant nivolumab compared with placebo. Nivolumab (Opdivo) produced a statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS) as an adjuvant treatment for patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma compared...
AboutLawsuits.com

CDC Study Finds 15% of Overdose Deaths Linked to Benadryl, Other Antihistamines

Opioids and many street drugs are commonly cut with antihistamines, such as Benadryl, which make fatal overdoses more likely, according to the findings of a new federal study. Researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that approximately about one of seven overdose deaths involve the use of antihistamines together with opioids and other illicit street drugs. Antihistamines have a sedating effect, which can make overdose more likely and rescue medications less effective.
cancernetwork.com

Avelumab Plus Axitinib Shows Promising Activity in Pretreated Advanced Type B3 Thymoma and Thymic Carcinoma

Patients with advanced type B3 thymoma and thymic carcinoma who progressed after chemotherapy were responsive to treatment with avelumab plus axitinib, according to data from the phase 2 CAVEATT trial. The anti-angiogenesis drug axitinib (Inlyta) showed tolerable and promising clinical activity in combination with the anti–PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab (Bavencio) in...
cohaitungchi.com

What Are the Warning Signs of Prediabetes?

You could have prediabetes, but you may not know it. More than one in three adults in the United States have prediabetes. You are reading: How do i know if i have prediabetes | What Are the Warning Signs of Prediabetes?. Prediabetes typically occurs without showing any symptoms or warning...
Healthymeal

HIV/AIDs: Symptoms, Causes And More

The human immunodeficiency virus impairs the immune system's ability to fight infection (HIV). If HIV is not treated, it can progress to AIDS. HIV-positive people contracted deadly illnesses at the start of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. Modern pharmaceuticals, on the other hand, help to lower the level of the virus in the blood, allowing HIV-positive people to live healthier, longer lives and avoid the development of AIDS.
MedicalXpress

Study shows certain foods reduce hot flashes associated with menopause by 88%

A new study, published by the North American Menopause Society in the journal Menopause, found that a diet intervention is about as effective (88%) as hormone replacement therapy (70–90%) for reducing menopausal hot flashes, without the associated health risks. The WAVS trial—the Women's Study for the Alleviation of Vasomotor...
Healthymeal

Ovary Pain: Symptoms And Causes

Your ovaries are mostly silent the most of the time. On the other hand, ovarian pain can be unexpected when things don't go as planned. So, what exactly does ovaries pain imply?
sippycupmom.com

Effective Supplements To Balance Mood and Calm Central Nervous System

Finding the right supplements to balance your mood and calm your nervous systems can be hard. There are so many out there and they all claim to do different things and work with varying levels of efficacy. It’s important to research any supplements you want to try to ensure they won’t compete with any current medications, but here are some of the most effective supplements to balance your mood and calm your nerves.
cancernetwork.com

Ursula A. Matulonis, MD, Reviews Efficacy of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Monotherapy in Ovarian Cancer With High FR- α Expression

Ursula A. Matulonis, MD, spoke about the updated results of the phase 3 SORAYA trial with mirvetuximab soravtansine in patients with folate receptor α–high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer presented at 2022 IGCS. Ursula A. Matulonis, MD, chief of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Brock-Wilson Family Chair, and institute physician...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cancernetwork.com

Adverse Event Management and Dosing Strategies for Selinexor

Joseph Mikhael, MD: Let's talk a little bit about the safety and tolerability. What is your experience with the nausea in particular? I know that was kind of the sticker shock that scared some people when we started using selinexor. That's the elephant in the room here that I want to make sure we address.
Health Digest

Graves' Disease Explained: Causes Symptoms, And Treatment

You've probably heard of hyperthyroidism, which refers to an overactive thyroid that produces too much of the thyroxine hormone, leading to other issues like an irregular heartbeat and drastic weight loss (via the Mayo Clinic). Hyperthyroidism typically results from other underlying conditions, the most common of which is Graves' disease. While Graves' disease isn't very common (it only affects 2-3% percent of the population), it is usually the culprit behind hyperthyroidism in most cases, according to the National Organization of Rare Disorders (NORD). In fact, Graves' disease is responsible for 60-80% of hyperthyroidism cases (via the Cleveland Clinic).
cancernetwork.com

Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Continued Benefit in Recurrent/Metastatic HNSCC

Findings from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-048 study indicated that long-lasting improved survival benefit can be achieved with pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy compared with cetuximab and chemotherapy in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. First-line pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemotherapy continued to demonstrate improved overall survival (OS) benefit...
cancernetwork.com

The Role of Trop-2 in mBC and the Rationale for Use of Trop-2–directed ADCs

Dr. Sara Tolaney: Now as you point out, we do actually have some antibody-drug conjugates. You mentioned trastuzumab deruxtecan targeting the HER2 receptor really making us need to figure out which patients do have HER2-low disease and then Sacituzumab targeting Trop 2. Maybe, Gregory, I could turn to you in terms of the role of Trop 2 in breast cancer in general, and then we can maybe circle to the ADCs targeting that.
EverydayHealth.com

Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
labroots.com

New Guidance for Scheduling Your Mammogram and Covid-19 Booster

New guidance from public health agencies recommends that screening mammograms be scheduled and attended regardless of vaccination history and vaccination timing. Previous guidance suggested that waiting 4 to 6 weeks after a Covid-19 vaccine or booster could reduce the chance of receiving a false positive result during a mammogram. This is because vaccinations can temporarily cause lymph nodes to swell as part of the immune system’s reaction. If a lymph node swells on the same side of your body that you receive a mammogram on, the person reading the mammogram could misinterpret the result.

