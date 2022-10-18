(KNSI) — A Waite Park police officer was rattled but not hurt after a near miss with what they say was a distracted driver. During the department’s virtual ride-along on October 14th, one of the officers was finishing a traffic stop on County Road 75 and walking back to his squad car when the car came flying past him. A post on the City of Waite Park’s Facebook page says, “a distracted driver, failed to move over a lane or slow down for the flashing lights on the squad car. Thankfully the officer noticed the vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed and moved in front of his squad to avoid possibly being hit.”

