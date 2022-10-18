ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

Cowboys just made the Lions’ lives a whole lot harder for Week 7

The Dallas Cowboys just got the news they have been waiting for. After missing five games with a fractured thumb, quarterback Dak Prescott will start this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. After being a full participant in practice on Thursday, Prescott made short and sweet when he was asked if...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Worried About Dak Prescott Off-Field News

Dak Prescott is teaming up with someone that fans may not like. Prescott, who's the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, is teaming up with Kylie Jenner to become equity stakeholders in a sparkling water business. According to TMZ, the new drink company is called Glow Beverages. Prescott also seems...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Rookie Offensive Lineman Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury

One of the Dallas Cowboys rookie offensive linemen is going to be out for the rest of the season. Cowboys offensive tackle Matt Waletzko will undergo shoulder surgery after he was added to the practice report with a shoulder injury on Thursday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.
FanSided

Potential Eagles targets at running back prior to NFL trade deadline

Might the Eagles add one more game-breaker to the offensive backfield?. As the trade deadline approaches, there are multiple players league-wide that could benefit from a fresh start in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. For a team seemingly at the beginning stages of a playoff push, one that hopefully leads to a second Vince Lombardi Trophy, a few things are obvious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys Facing a Pair of Tough Looming Decisions

The news of the week for the Dallas Cowboys is without a doubt that quarterback Dak Prescott is back. His practice load will continue to increase and expected to start Sunday’s game vs the Detroit Lions. They are 4-2 and getting ready to play the statistically worst defense in...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Film analyst reveals the two unlikely players the team must be built around

A to Z Sports Film Room analyst James Foster broke down the film to reach several takeaways on the Dallas Cowboys. One of which is the fact that Tyler Smith. One of the biggest reasons why the offense was expected to struggle in 2022, especially once Dak Prescott went down injured, was the lack of a quality offensive line. Although some pieces were in place, the question marks were too many to feel fully confident in the unit.
DALLAS, TX

