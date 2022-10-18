Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Cowboys just made the Lions’ lives a whole lot harder for Week 7
The Dallas Cowboys just got the news they have been waiting for. After missing five games with a fractured thumb, quarterback Dak Prescott will start this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. After being a full participant in practice on Thursday, Prescott made short and sweet when he was asked if...
The Spun
NFL World Worried About Dak Prescott Off-Field News
Dak Prescott is teaming up with someone that fans may not like. Prescott, who's the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, is teaming up with Kylie Jenner to become equity stakeholders in a sparkling water business. According to TMZ, the new drink company is called Glow Beverages. Prescott also seems...
Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones confirms he told Patriots Robert Kraft don’t (expletive) with me
Did Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones really tell New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft “don’t (expletive) with me” at the NFL owners meeting, as reported by ESPN.
Eagles Veteran Reveals What Cowboys Players Allegedly Told Sirianni
The Philadelphia coach wouldn’t confirm or deny the reasoning that Graham shared in a radio interview.
The Spun
Cowboys Rookie Offensive Lineman Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury
One of the Dallas Cowboys rookie offensive linemen is going to be out for the rest of the season. Cowboys offensive tackle Matt Waletzko will undergo shoulder surgery after he was added to the practice report with a shoulder injury on Thursday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.
Post Malone promises Michael Irvin to get ’88’ tattoo if Dallas Cowboys win Super Bowl
Rapper Post Malone was in Dallas this week, where he told former Cowboys star Michael Irvin that he would have his uniform number “88” tattooed to his forehead if the Cowboys win the Super Bowl.
Yardbarker
Cowboys WR James Washington Injury Update: 'Waiting' & 'Feeling Great' as Return Nears
A Cowboy may be returning to an NFL game field fairly soon, ready to provide a jolt to an offense that managed to survive his absence well enough to post a winning record and put them on a pace for bigger, brighter things ahead. Wait, we're talking about Oklahoma State...
Potential Eagles targets at running back prior to NFL trade deadline
Might the Eagles add one more game-breaker to the offensive backfield?. As the trade deadline approaches, there are multiple players league-wide that could benefit from a fresh start in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. For a team seemingly at the beginning stages of a playoff push, one that hopefully leads to a second Vince Lombardi Trophy, a few things are obvious.
Jerry Jones on Dak's return, owner's meeting rumors, potential trades
Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones joined the K&C Masterpiece to discuss the return of Dak Prescott against the Lions, if he really told Robert Kraft to f**k off at the NFL owner’s meetings, what position the team would look to make a trade for, and more!
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys Facing a Pair of Tough Looming Decisions
The news of the week for the Dallas Cowboys is without a doubt that quarterback Dak Prescott is back. His practice load will continue to increase and expected to start Sunday’s game vs the Detroit Lions. They are 4-2 and getting ready to play the statistically worst defense in...
Odds Lions Beat Dallas Cowboys in Week 7
Read more on the odds the Detroit Lions have to beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Film analyst reveals the two unlikely players the team must be built around
A to Z Sports Film Room analyst James Foster broke down the film to reach several takeaways on the Dallas Cowboys. One of which is the fact that Tyler Smith. One of the biggest reasons why the offense was expected to struggle in 2022, especially once Dak Prescott went down injured, was the lack of a quality offensive line. Although some pieces were in place, the question marks were too many to feel fully confident in the unit.
