Chicago crash: Driver in custody after pedestrian struck, killed in Gage Park, police say
Police said the deadly crash appears to be alcohol-related.
Teen found fatally shot in Montgomery, IL driveway identified
"The lady was screaming," neighbor Daniel Rupert said. "I thought it was an argument."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia rollover crash, 3 vehicles, 1 injury
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A rollover crash involving three vehicles was caught on camera in Caledonia Thursday evening, Oct. 20. It happened at 4 Mile and Douglas Road shortly after 5 p.m. One vehicle ended up on its roof. One driver reported injuries that were not life-threatening. The video came from...
wlip.com
ID Made in Fatal Lake County Crash
(Beach Park, IL) An identification has been made on the victim of a fatal Beach Park crash. The incident took place on Sunday night along Green Bay Road, when a Cadillac being driven by a 68-year-old Milwaukee man went across the centerline and struck a Chevy being driven by a 31-year-old Zion woman. A passenger in the Cadillac, now identified as 55-year-old Anita Parker of Milwaukee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner’s officials say the cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Cadillac suffered critical injuries, while the driver of the Chevy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The matter remains under investigation.
wlip.com
ID’s Release in Fiery Lake County Crash That Left Three Dead
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Coroner’s officials have made positive identifications on three people that were killed in a Gurnee crash. The vehicle containing the bodies was found on fire early Sunday morning, off the roadway near Grand Avenue and Greenleaf Street. Autopsies were performed on the deceased on Monday which determined all three victims died of blunt force injuries. The victims have now been identified as 27-year-old Javon Stribling of Zion, 27-year-old Gregory McClain of Calumet City, and 36-year-old Emmanuel Gaiter of Waukegan. The investigation into the how and why of the actual crash continues by Gurnee Police and the Major Crash Assistance Team.
Tri-State Tollway carjacking: Person stuck in traffic on I-294 carjacked, Hinsdale police say
Illinois State Police are investigating after a suspected stolen car in Hinsdale was involved in an I-294 carjacking.
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with DUI in deadly Dan Ryan crash that sent pick-up truck flying off overpass
CHICAGO -- Bail was set at $75,000 Wednesday for a 24-year-old man accused of driving under the influence at the time of a deadly crash last spring on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Bridgeport. Brandon Lagunas faces a felony count of aggravated DUI causing death, as well as multiple lesser...
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4
Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha bar shooting; men charged after 2 killed, 2 wounded
KENOSHA, Wis. – Two men – one from Illinois, the other from Georgia – have been charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September. Police say 29-year-old Kendal Readus of North Chicago, Illinois was the shooter and 29-year-old...
Reckless driving victim in Milwaukee penalized by car insurance company
In 'Project: Driver Safer', an insurance group says everyone pays the price when there are too many reckless drivers on the road.
Skokie stores on Touhy Avenue hit by multiple burglaries
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Skokie are trying to identify four suspects who went to a lot of effort for two cold drinks overnight.That's because they caused a lot of damage by shattering the front window with a brick.Police said it appears they went to the back of a Mobil gas station on Touhy to steal cigarettes.They couldn't get past the checkout counter, so they took two pops and left.About ten blocks from there, in the 6100 block of West Touhy there was more broken glass as thieves hit a smoke shop.Surveillance cameras captured the moment. The suspects threw something through the window and ran into the store.They got away with a safe. It's not known how much money was inside.It's also not known if the two burglaries are related.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal shooting; Crishawn Clemons arrested
RACINE, Wis. - The U.S. Marshals Service and the Racine Police Department captured and arrested Crishawn Clemons at his home in Racine on Thursday, Oct. 20. Clemons was wanted for first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson in Racine this past March. The shooting happened on...
Suspect arrested in killing of 14-year-old Racine boy
The Racine Police Department said a suspect has been arrested for first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy.
Police investigating road rage shooting in West Chicago
Police said no one was injured and it appears to be an isolated incident.
Shots fired after Skokie homeowner confronts would-be car thief in garage, police say
The homeowner heard a vehicle in their attached garage being started and went to investigate, where he found someone sitting in the driver's seat.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with beating 87-year-old to death at senior living apartment building
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with beating an 87-year-old woman to death at a senior living apartment building on the South Side. Shearly Gaines, 69, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Mae Brown was found unresponsive in a wheelchair at the Lincoln Perry senior homes in...
wlip.com
Child Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A 5 year old boy is dead after he was hit in traffic Tuesday night. It happened around 8:20 PM in the 1000 block of Memorial Drive in Racine. According to Racine Police, a young girl walked into traffic from the west side of the road. Both...
Chicago shooting caught on ambulance dashcam video near Jackson Park
You can see two men hanging out the window of a vehicle as they fired off at least five shots.
Lockdown lifted at Antioch HS after cellphone threat
The police department did not announce an arrest.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot, killed during argument
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's northwest side Thursday morning, Oct. 20. The shooting, police said, was the result of an argument. The 26-year-old victim was shot near 95th and Sheridan around 11:40 a.m. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information...
