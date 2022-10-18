ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Park, IL

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia rollover crash, 3 vehicles, 1 injury

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A rollover crash involving three vehicles was caught on camera in Caledonia Thursday evening, Oct. 20. It happened at 4 Mile and Douglas Road shortly after 5 p.m. One vehicle ended up on its roof. One driver reported injuries that were not life-threatening. The video came from...
CALEDONIA, WI
wlip.com

ID Made in Fatal Lake County Crash

(Beach Park, IL) An identification has been made on the victim of a fatal Beach Park crash. The incident took place on Sunday night along Green Bay Road, when a Cadillac being driven by a 68-year-old Milwaukee man went across the centerline and struck a Chevy being driven by a 31-year-old Zion woman. A passenger in the Cadillac, now identified as 55-year-old Anita Parker of Milwaukee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner’s officials say the cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Cadillac suffered critical injuries, while the driver of the Chevy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The matter remains under investigation.
BEACH PARK, IL
wlip.com

ID’s Release in Fiery Lake County Crash That Left Three Dead

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Coroner’s officials have made positive identifications on three people that were killed in a Gurnee crash. The vehicle containing the bodies was found on fire early Sunday morning, off the roadway near Grand Avenue and Greenleaf Street. Autopsies were performed on the deceased on Monday which determined all three victims died of blunt force injuries. The victims have now been identified as 27-year-old Javon Stribling of Zion, 27-year-old Gregory McClain of Calumet City, and 36-year-old Emmanuel Gaiter of Waukegan. The investigation into the how and why of the actual crash continues by Gurnee Police and the Major Crash Assistance Team.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha bar shooting; men charged after 2 killed, 2 wounded

KENOSHA, Wis. – Two men – one from Illinois, the other from Georgia – have been charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September. Police say 29-year-old Kendal Readus of North Chicago, Illinois was the shooter and 29-year-old...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Skokie stores on Touhy Avenue hit by multiple burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Skokie are trying to identify four suspects who went to a lot of effort for two cold drinks overnight.That's because they caused a lot of damage by shattering the front window with a brick.Police said it appears they went to the back of a Mobil gas station on Touhy to steal cigarettes.They couldn't get past the checkout counter, so they took two pops and left.About ten blocks from there, in the 6100 block of West Touhy there was more broken glass as thieves hit a smoke shop.Surveillance cameras captured the moment. The suspects threw something through the window and ran into the store.They got away with a safe. It's not known how much money was inside.It's also not known if the two burglaries are related.
SKOKIE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine fatal shooting; Crishawn Clemons arrested

RACINE, Wis. - The U.S. Marshals Service and the Racine Police Department captured and arrested Crishawn Clemons at his home in Racine on Thursday, Oct. 20. Clemons was wanted for first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson in Racine this past March. The shooting happened on...
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Child Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A 5 year old boy is dead after he was hit in traffic Tuesday night. It happened around 8:20 PM in the 1000 block of Memorial Drive in Racine. According to Racine Police, a young girl walked into traffic from the west side of the road. Both...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot, killed during argument

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's northwest side Thursday morning, Oct. 20. The shooting, police said, was the result of an argument. The 26-year-old victim was shot near 95th and Sheridan around 11:40 a.m. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information...
MILWAUKEE, WI

