Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones’ Status For Bears Game Revealed
Mac Jones is among 12 New England Patriots players officially listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Jones was a limited participant in all three practices this week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for the last three games. He reportedly will start over rookie backup Bailey Zappe if he is medically cleared to do so.
How Ex-Patriots Lineman Felt About Tom Brady Reaming Out Bucs
It almost feels like we’ve seen an equal number of sideline temper tantrums and touchdown passes from Tom Brady this season. The first six weeks of the 2022 season were a grind for the Buccaneers, and Brady wasn’t always able to take it in stride. From launching his helmet to smashing tablets and, most recently, lashing out at his offensive line, airing out frustrations has been a common occurrence for Tampa Bay’s star quarterback.
How Tom Brady Reacted To Ben Roethlisberger Week 6 Criticism
Tom Brady isn’t going to pretend that he’s having a good time on the football field when he isn’t. It’s been the case through much of the first six weeks, too, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staring down .500 and their worst loss of the season having taken place Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many have come to criticize Brady in recent weeks given how the on-field product has looked, and former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joined in on the conversation. Roethlisberger essentially expressed how he thought Brady looked checked out in Week 6, not displaying the mannerisms or body language of a quarterback which wanted to be playing.
Brett Rypien Gets Start After Broncos Rule Out Russell Wilson
The Broncos will turn to Brett Rypien in Week 7 against the New York Jets, and bookmakers don’t have much faith in the third-year quarterback. Denver ruled out Russell Wilson due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained in a “Monday Night Football” loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett wanted to see if the 11-year veteran would be able to protect himself Sunday, and it appears Wilson didn’t make much progress in practice. Rypien had worked with the starters throughout the week, according to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold.
‘One Of The Best?’ Patriots Wideout Earns High Praise From NFL Analyst
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is in the midst of an impressive NFL campaign, and the 25-year-old garnered some noteworthy recognition from one former NFL player. Dan Orlovsky, who formerly served as an NFL quarterback for seven years, believes that Meyers — after four games played this season...
Disgruntled Jets WR Elijah Moore Back at Team Facility, Won't Play Sunday
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that disgruntled New York Jets wideout Elijah Moore is back at the team’s facility Friday. Moore was excused from Thursday’s practice for what the Jets called a “personal day.” The 22-year-old subsequently requested a trade as he continues to be frustrated over his lack of involvement in New York’s offense. Through six games, Moore has tallied just 16 receptions for 203 scoreless yards. He was not targeted in last Sunday’s 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers, despite being in on 58% of the snaps.
Tom Brady Shoots Down Speculation Of In-Season Retirement
Despite the slow on-field start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the nonstop chatter regarding martial problems, quarterback Tom Brady is not thinking about hanging it up mid-season like some talking heads will have you believe. Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms and Mike Florio speculated on that topic Tuesday with...
49ers Acquire Star RB Christian McCaffrey from Panthers
Star running back Christian McCaffrey is Bay Area bound. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers have acquired McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for second, third, and fourth-round draft picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024. “I’m forever grateful for all of the...
How 49ers-Panthers Christian McCaffrey Trade Impacts Super Bowl Odds
The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade Thursday night, acquiring All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of NFL draft picks. The deal, as you’d expect, had an immediate impact on the futures betting market, with both the 49ers’ and the Panthers’ Super...
Why It Was Important To Mac Jones To Support Bailey Zappe
During his time as the New England Patriots starting quarterback, Bailey Zappe praised the efforts of his teammates for helping him get acclimated as he made the massive jump from Western Kentucky to the NFL. That included injured signal-caller Mac Jones lending a helping hand to the rookie as well.
Lions' D'Andre Swift Questionable Sunday vs. Cowboys
D’Andre Swift is questionable to play Sunday for the Detroit Lions, the Lions’ official website reports. Swift has missed two games due to a shoulder injury. The Lions back still hasn’t put in a full practice since the injury but did practice in a limited fashion all week. Like so many other players this week, Swift is set up to be a game-time decision. When healthy, he is one of the better running backs in the game, but availability is not always an ability he possesses. Swift has now missed nine games in two-plus seasons.
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Out 4-6 Weeks With Knee Surgery
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is expected to miss four to six weeks following knee surgery. After recovering from a torn ACL throughout the offseason, Dobbins will now be set to miss more time as he’ll need knee surgery after a tweak in their Week 6 defeat to the New York Giants. It leaves Kenyan Drake as the lead back, with Mike Davis as his backup for the foreseeable future. Drake should be considered a hot waiver wire pickup leading into this week’s action. The Ravens will look to get above .500 this Sunday as they host the division-rival Cleveland Browns.
Take First Look At Christian McCaffrey In 49ers Uniform
Not even 24 hours after the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night, the star running back was in uniform for the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey made his first appearance for the 49ers at practice Friday, and in his new jersey, he also sported a new number. Take a look at McCaffrey in his 49ers digs here:
Does Patriots Answer At QB Have To Be Mac Jones Or Bailey Zappe?
There is one question on the mind of New England Patriots fans everywhere, who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback moving forward?. The Patriots appear to have two options. Mac Jones, who entered the season as New England’s unquestioned starter and is coming off a tremendous rookie campaign in which he led the team to the postseason. Or, Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round rookie who quickly moved from third string to undefeated through his first two career starts. The story is well known by now, with Jones getting injured in Week 3 and finding himself out of the lineup for a while. That opened the door for Zappe to become the No. 2, before quickly taking over as the starter following Brian Hoyer’s untimely injury. Zappe has played well, Jones didn’t look too hot before he was injured, and a QB competition was born.
Raiders 'Hopeful' WR Hunter Renfrow Can Play vs. Texans
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he is “hopeful” that wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (hip) and tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) can both play on Sunday against the Houston Texans, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. Both have had nearly two weeks to recover after the Raiders...
Ex-Patriot J.C. Jackson Admits Feeling ‘Defeated’ By Chargers Benching
J.C. Jackson has not lived up to the high dollar amount he signed for in the offseason, and the former New England Patriots knows it. Brandon Staley benched the 26-year-old in the Chargers’ Week 6 “Monday Night Football” game against the Denver Broncos. Los Angeles’ defense held Russell Wilson to 15 passing yards in the second half and overtime, and it has some questioning Jackson’s fit in Staley’s defense. And it vindicated Bill Belichick’s decision to let fifth-year cornerback leave in free agency.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Clears Concussion Protocol, Expected to Start Sunday
According to ESPN.com, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is out of the league’s concussion protocol and is expected to be under center for Week 7’s contest against the Miami Dolphins. Pickett suffered the injury in the third quarter of Pittsburgh’s 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.
Only One Patriots Player Absent From Final Pre-Bears Practice
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots had strong attendance for their final practice before Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. Cornerback Shaun Wade was the only player who wasn’t spotted during the media portion of Saturday’s practice. Wade, who saw a career-high nine defensive snaps in New England’s win over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, also missed Friday’s practice due to an illness.
Jose Altuve Seemed Oddly Chill About Astros Fan Running On Field For Selfie
One Houston Astros fan really, really wanted to meet Jose Altuve on Thursday night. And, well, he got what he wanted. The unnamed fan dashed onto the field during the ninth inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series between the Astros and the New York Yankees, and actually reached Altuve with enough time to hug the shortstop and snap a selfie before security intervened.
Kenyan Drake Could See Increased Role for Ravens
Kenyan Drake could see an increased role for the Baltimore Ravens, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Drake could be the beneficiary of the loss of J.K. Dobbins to surgery. The Ravens are a team whose offense is built on the run game. Granted, that run game is often led by quarterback Lamar Jackson but Drake, Justice Hill, and possibly in time, Gus Edwards will all be involved.
