There is one question on the mind of New England Patriots fans everywhere, who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback moving forward?. The Patriots appear to have two options. Mac Jones, who entered the season as New England’s unquestioned starter and is coming off a tremendous rookie campaign in which he led the team to the postseason. Or, Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round rookie who quickly moved from third string to undefeated through his first two career starts. The story is well known by now, with Jones getting injured in Week 3 and finding himself out of the lineup for a while. That opened the door for Zappe to become the No. 2, before quickly taking over as the starter following Brian Hoyer’s untimely injury. Zappe has played well, Jones didn’t look too hot before he was injured, and a QB competition was born.

2 DAYS AGO