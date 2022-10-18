ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardstown, KY

Louisville man found guilty in 2020 murder of woman found in basement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has convicted a man of killing a woman then stuffing her body inside a plastic tote. The jury found William Sloss guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse. In January 2020, Louisville Metro Police found Amanda Berry, 33, dead in the basement of a house stuffed inside a plastic container.
Male dies after police shooting in Jessamine County, KSP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is dead after a police shooting in Jessamine County on Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP was requested to investigate after a shooting involving the Nicholasville Police Department happened around 1:30 p.m. State police said the police department responded to Green Street on...
Man in critical condition after shooting in Russell neighborhood near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky.. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m., according to department Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That's off West Broadway and South 10th Street, just outside downtown Louisville.
Police called to Cherokee Park after several cows found wandering loose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's park system is always full of surprises, but Friday brought something a little extra unusual. WDRB sports columnist Rick Bozich posted video Friday morning of at least 10 cows walking near Dog Hill at Cherokee Park after escaping from a truck that got in a crash Friday morning.
Bird flu detected in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal authorities identified the presence of bird flu in waterfowl in Jefferson County, according to a news release Friday from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. This month marks the first time the virus has been detected in wild birds in Kentucky since May....
Neil Huffman moving St. Matthews Acura dealership to Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neil Huffman Automotive Group is moving its Acura dealership, currently in St. Matthews, to Jeffersontown. According to a news release, Neil Huffman Acura is moving to 11700 Plantside Drive, at the corner of Blankenbaker Parkway. "The Acura brand has been strong in our community for many...
Louisville man dies after being hit by vehicle on Manslick Road in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Louisville on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8:45 p.m., officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the 4900 block of Manslick Road, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. That's near Hazelwood and Gagel avenues, as well as UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Louisville honors rapper 'Master P' with key to the city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An entertainment mogul was honored Friday by the city of Louisville. Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, was given a key to the city by Mayor Greg Fischer and community activist Christopher 2X. Miller's family was relocated to Louisville in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina forced...
TARC employees 'overwhelmingly' vote to authorize strike, according to union

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bus drivers, maintenance workers and dispatchers with the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) have "overwhelmingly" voted to authorize a strike. According to the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447, which represents TARC employees, 95% of its members voted Thursday to give its leadership the ability to call a strike if negotiations with the transit group don't improve.
