LOUISVILLE, Ky.. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m., according to department Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That's off West Broadway and South 10th Street, just outside downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO