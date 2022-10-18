Read full article on original website
Bardstown City Council Members Failed To Attend Debate With Public Questions Co-moderated by Don Thrasher & Kenny FogleNelson County News-Sentinel
Bardstown City Council Repeals Mayor's Pay Increase After Gaye Ballard (Council Candidate) Asks For InvestigationNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Bardstown Business Owner Fighting City's Double Standard on SignsNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
wdrb.com
'A chaotic mess' | 4 arrested after fight inside Louisville courtroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County judge said a scuffle inside her courtroom on Friday was "a chaotic mess." It happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson County District Court Judge Annie...
wdrb.com
Louisville man found guilty in 2020 murder of woman found in basement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has convicted a man of killing a woman then stuffing her body inside a plastic tote. The jury found William Sloss guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse. In January 2020, Louisville Metro Police found Amanda Berry, 33, dead in the basement of a house stuffed inside a plastic container.
wdrb.com
Male dies after police shooting in Jessamine County, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is dead after a police shooting in Jessamine County on Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP was requested to investigate after a shooting involving the Nicholasville Police Department happened around 1:30 p.m. State police said the police department responded to Green Street on...
wdrb.com
Man found guilty in shooting of cab driver near downtown Louisville in June 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man could spend up to 30 years in prison for shooting a cab driver near downtown Louisville. Friday, a Jefferson County jury found Rogerrick Miller guilty on charges of assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and being a persistent felony offender.
wdrb.com
3 cows found in the Highlands, 1 cow still missing, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three of the four cows that were still missing after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park were found on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said three cows were located in the Highlands around Baxter Avenue around 9:30 p.m. A volunteer...
wdrb.com
Man brought to University Hospital after shooting at unknown location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an unknown location. LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said 1st Division officers were called to University Hospital around 2 a.m. Saturday. The man was taken to the hospital by private means. Due to his injuries, LMPD's...
wdrb.com
Police say deadly shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex was 'deliberate act'
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have now identified a woman who died after she was shot to death in Jeffersonville earlier this week. According to Clark County Coroner Billy Scott, that woman has been identified as La'Aundra Owens, of Louisville. The Jeffersonville Police Department said the shooting took place shortly...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man taken to hospital after shooting in South Louisville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the South Louisville neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, near the University of Louisville's Belknap campus, around 9:45 a.m.
wdrb.com
Man in critical condition after shooting in Russell neighborhood near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky.. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m., according to department Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That's off West Broadway and South 10th Street, just outside downtown Louisville.
wdrb.com
Louisville appliance repairman repaid some customers after WDRB investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people were scammed by the owner of a Louisville appliance repair company, but since a WDRB Investigates story in June highlighted the scheme, Chris Smith has paid several of the victims back. Smith, also known as Christian Skyfire, has closed his appliance repair business,...
wdrb.com
Police called to Cherokee Park after several cows found wandering loose
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's park system is always full of surprises, but Friday brought something a little extra unusual. WDRB sports columnist Rick Bozich posted video Friday morning of at least 10 cows walking near Dog Hill at Cherokee Park after escaping from a truck that got in a crash Friday morning.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in the St. Denis neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. On Friday evening, police responded on a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Cane Run Road and Crums...
wdrb.com
'Originals of cheer' | Former University of Louisville cheerleader dies 'unexpectedly'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville cheerleader died unexpectedly on Saturday. According to an obituary online, Eric Ortiz died Oct. 22 at the age of 30 years old. Friends, family, and former teammates of Eric Ortiz have posted on social media in remembrance of him, after learning...
wdrb.com
Bird flu detected in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal authorities identified the presence of bird flu in waterfowl in Jefferson County, according to a news release Friday from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. This month marks the first time the virus has been detected in wild birds in Kentucky since May....
wdrb.com
Early voting underway in southern Indiana; thousands of absentee ballots requested in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The midterm elections are more than two weeks away, but people are already casting ballots in Kentucky and Indiana. Indiana started in-person voting last week, while Kentucky is slated to start on Nov. 3. Election Day is set for Nov. 8, but early voting has benefits...
wdrb.com
Neil Huffman moving St. Matthews Acura dealership to Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neil Huffman Automotive Group is moving its Acura dealership, currently in St. Matthews, to Jeffersontown. According to a news release, Neil Huffman Acura is moving to 11700 Plantside Drive, at the corner of Blankenbaker Parkway. "The Acura brand has been strong in our community for many...
wdrb.com
Louisville man dies after being hit by vehicle on Manslick Road in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Louisville on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8:45 p.m., officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the 4900 block of Manslick Road, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. That's near Hazelwood and Gagel avenues, as well as UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
wdrb.com
Louisville honors rapper 'Master P' with key to the city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An entertainment mogul was honored Friday by the city of Louisville. Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, was given a key to the city by Mayor Greg Fischer and community activist Christopher 2X. Miller's family was relocated to Louisville in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina forced...
wdrb.com
TARC employees 'overwhelmingly' vote to authorize strike, according to union
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bus drivers, maintenance workers and dispatchers with the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) have "overwhelmingly" voted to authorize a strike. According to the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447, which represents TARC employees, 95% of its members voted Thursday to give its leadership the ability to call a strike if negotiations with the transit group don't improve.
wdrb.com
ISP shows support for son of fallen trooper during Senior Night at Christian Academy of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville high school kicked off Friday night's football game with a flyover, a huge American flag and a color guard from two states. It was all to honor a fallen friend and his son. For Christian Academy of Louisville safety Isaac Scott Patrick, Senior Night...
