Louisville, KY

FanSided

Louisville Basketball: ’23 4-Star C Eyes Cardinals

Kenny Payne seeks to make a splash in next year’s recruiting class by landing 4-Star Center Isaiah Miranda. LOUISVILLE, KY– The 7-foot big man out of Castaic, California made his official visit to Louisville last month and from the looks of it he enjoyed himself by throwing up an L with the coaching staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville basketball: Details on why this will be the biggest Louisville Live yet

Louisville Senior Associate AD Lottie Stockwell discusses Louisville Live both past and present. What began as a unique idea has transformed into perhaps college basketball’s greatest preseason event. Since 2018, Louisville men’s and women’s basketball’s season-opening celebration, Louisville Live, has yet to disappoint. Louisville Live is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
College Football News

Pitt at Louisville Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt at Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Pitt (4-2), Louisville (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Transcript: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said during media day

The University of Louisville basketball program held its annual media day on Thursday afternoon. First-year head coach Kenny Payne met with the media for more than 25 minutes in the press room at the Planet Fitness Kueber Center on campus and then the Cardinals' took a team photo in the practice gym. The players then met with the media for about 45 minutes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 10. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
FRANKFORT, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville is bringing the Cardinal bird helmet (and more) back on Saturday

U of L fans have been clamoring for the return of the old school Cardinal bird head helmet for a while now. It appears on Saturday night they’re going to get their wish ... If that weren’t enough, U of L Senior Associate Athletic Director Lottie Stockwell stated on “Louisville Sports Live” Wednesday night that we should be prepared for the return of the parachuting Cardinal bird on Saturday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

VIDEO: Herd of cows loose on golf course in Kentucky

There's a herd of them running around Cherokee Park in Louisville on Friday. WLKY Chopper HD flew over and spotted several steer milling around the Cherokee Golf Course, with some golfers still just chipping away. MetroSafe said that around 9 a.m., a cattle truck and another truck were involved in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First-ever Louisville Hot Brown Week begins Monday at local restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first-ever Louisville Hot Brown Week begins Monday. More than a dozen local restaurants are offering Hot Browns between $10 to $12 from Oct. 24-30. A Hot Brown is traditionally a hot, open-faced sandwich made with Texas toast, thick-sliced turkey, cheesy Mornay sauce, crispy bacon and tomatoes, according to a news release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Alana’s Louisville (10/19/2022)

“I’ve lived in a lot of different neighborhoods — from downtown to Buechel to Breckenridge Estates.”. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Leading Louisville mayoral candidates face off in Young Voters Forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crime, housing prices, and abortion were just a handful of the topics tackled in the latest forum featuring the leading candidates to be Louisville's next mayor. A forum Thursday night centered around young voters, so they picked the topics they considered the most important. In a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kim Huffman nominated as Time Dealer of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman was nominated for the 2023 Time Dealer of the Year. Kim Huffman was selected as one of 48 nominees. The University of Kentucky graduate oversees the Neil Huffman Auto Group, which has 10 dealership locations in Louisville, Frankfort and Clarksville. The award recognizes...
LOUISVILLE, KY

