wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Payne wanted substance from 'Louisville Live.' He provided it
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It was a different kind of admission from first-year coach Kenny Payne ahead of the University of Louisville’s now-annual Louisville Live extravaganza downtown. But by now you should know, Payne is a different kind of coach. Payne admitted to being a little wary of...
Card Chronicle
wdrb.com
'Louisville Live' at Slugger Field brings out big names, excitement ahead of basketball season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Basketball season is only a few weeks away, and Louisville fans got a chance to see the men's and women's teams up close on Friday night. "Louisville Live" took place at Slugger Field and was hosted by UofL basketball legends Angel McCoughtry and Peyton Siva. Jack...
Louisville Basketball: ’23 4-Star C Eyes Cardinals
Kenny Payne seeks to make a splash in next year’s recruiting class by landing 4-Star Center Isaiah Miranda. LOUISVILLE, KY– The 7-foot big man out of Castaic, California made his official visit to Louisville last month and from the looks of it he enjoyed himself by throwing up an L with the coaching staff.
Takeaways From Louisville Men's Basketball's 2022 Media Day
A look at the more significant takeaways from the Cardinals' 2022 Media Day.
Louisville junior JJ Traynor overcoming the 'impossible' in conditioning push
Louisville forward JJ Traynor knew he'd be challenged more than he has before and that served as part of his reasoning to return to the program following the coaching change. While a prospect at Bardstown High School, Traynor built a relationship with Kenny Payne. He knew the compassion and demands that would come with being a player under Payne.
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville basketball: Details on why this will be the biggest Louisville Live yet
Louisville Senior Associate AD Lottie Stockwell discusses Louisville Live both past and present. What began as a unique idea has transformed into perhaps college basketball’s greatest preseason event. Since 2018, Louisville men’s and women’s basketball’s season-opening celebration, Louisville Live, has yet to disappoint. Louisville Live is...
Louisville S Nicario Harper Enters Transfer Portal
The junior defensive back saw limited snaps during the first half of the Cardinals' 2022 season.
College Football News
Pitt at Louisville Prediction, Game Preview
Pitt at Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Pitt (4-2), Louisville (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race.
Transcript: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said during media day
The University of Louisville basketball program held its annual media day on Thursday afternoon. First-year head coach Kenny Payne met with the media for more than 25 minutes in the press room at the Planet Fitness Kueber Center on campus and then the Cardinals' took a team photo in the practice gym. The players then met with the media for about 45 minutes.
Louisville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏈 games in Louisville. The Jeffersontown High School football team will have a game with Seneca High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. The Pleasure Ridge Park High School football team will have a game with Saint Xavier High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 10. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
Card Chronicle
Louisville is bringing the Cardinal bird helmet (and more) back on Saturday
U of L fans have been clamoring for the return of the old school Cardinal bird head helmet for a while now. It appears on Saturday night they’re going to get their wish ... If that weren’t enough, U of L Senior Associate Athletic Director Lottie Stockwell stated on “Louisville Sports Live” Wednesday night that we should be prepared for the return of the parachuting Cardinal bird on Saturday night.
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Herd of cows loose on golf course in Kentucky
There's a herd of them running around Cherokee Park in Louisville on Friday. WLKY Chopper HD flew over and spotted several steer milling around the Cherokee Golf Course, with some golfers still just chipping away. MetroSafe said that around 9 a.m., a cattle truck and another truck were involved in...
wdrb.com
Racing Louisville FC to add general manager position in response to abuse allegations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC will add a new executive in its front office to oversee day-to-day operations of the National Women’s Soccer League club in the wake of a national report last month outlining sexual abuse among the league’s teams. Racing Louisville was mentioned prominently...
wdrb.com
First-ever Louisville Hot Brown Week begins Monday at local restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first-ever Louisville Hot Brown Week begins Monday. More than a dozen local restaurants are offering Hot Browns between $10 to $12 from Oct. 24-30. A Hot Brown is traditionally a hot, open-faced sandwich made with Texas toast, thick-sliced turkey, cheesy Mornay sauce, crispy bacon and tomatoes, according to a news release.
Louisville.com
Alana’s Louisville (10/19/2022)
“I’ve lived in a lot of different neighborhoods — from downtown to Buechel to Breckenridge Estates.”. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
wdrb.com
ISP shows support for son of fallen trooper during Senior Night at Christian Academy of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville high school kicked off Friday night's football game with a flyover, a huge American flag and a color guard from two states. It was all to honor a fallen friend and his son. For Christian Academy of Louisville safety Isaac Scott Patrick, Senior Night...
wdrb.com
Leading Louisville mayoral candidates face off in Young Voters Forum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crime, housing prices, and abortion were just a handful of the topics tackled in the latest forum featuring the leading candidates to be Louisville's next mayor. A forum Thursday night centered around young voters, so they picked the topics they considered the most important. In a...
wdrb.com
Kim Huffman nominated as Time Dealer of the Year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman was nominated for the 2023 Time Dealer of the Year. Kim Huffman was selected as one of 48 nominees. The University of Kentucky graduate oversees the Neil Huffman Auto Group, which has 10 dealership locations in Louisville, Frankfort and Clarksville. The award recognizes...
