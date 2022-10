Two new arrests have been made by detectives in Baltimore who continue to investigate a 2021 murder of a 24-year-old man in a botched robbery, police say. Lundyne Oldes, 30, was apprehended in the 3800 block of Chatham Road earlier this month, and Dave Pailin was arrested this week in the 8900 block of Kelso Drive in connection with their roles in the death of 24-year-old Tyrell Johnson-Woods last year.

