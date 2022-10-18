Read full article on original website
Homemade Cream Of Mushroom Soup Recipe
When the cooler months roll around, there's no doubt that it's soup season. There are thousands of soups that you can try to make or order from a restaurant, and it can be hard to choose from the massive list. But, if you have a soft spot for mushrooms, then this homemade cream of mushroom soup is perfect for you. Whether you want a cup or a bowl, this would be great served as a side or a main course dish.
Make-Ahead No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Recipe
No baking means no fuss. This recipe for no-bake strawberry cheesecake is incredibly easy to make, and the only thing you really need to do is a little bit of mixing. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a novice cook, this is one of the easiest desserts you will ever make.
Should You Be Adding Apple Cider Vinegar To Your Bone Broth?
Food trends come and go. Some are backed by the science of nutrition, others are mere folly and fallacy, and some food trends actually be dangerous. But one thing seems certain: Consumers' interest in wellness is on the rise. McKinsey & Company reports that the approximate worth of the global wellness market is already a whopping $1.5 trillion and is expected to grow 5% to10% annually. It also conducted a wellness survey that spanned six countries and 7,500 consumers and found that 75% of participants said they highly valued wellness.
Lemon-Pepper Chicken Wings Recipe
When we think of wings, usually buffalo ones are the first to come to mind — after all buffalo wings were the ones that put this particular chicken wing on the culinary map. These days, however, there are plenty of other wing options to consider, like these lemon pepper wings. Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn feels that these wings "are a great alternative to the classic buffalo," explaining that they're "tangy and peppery," and "are a lighter-tasting and mild wing to enjoy."
Lemon-Garlic Air Fryer Bay Scallops Recipe
Scallops are one of the most popular types of seafood out there, and for pretty good reason. They're tender and succulent, and they have a rich, buttery taste that also borders on sweetness. They also tend to taste less "fishy" than other types of seafood, making them not only popular, but also somewhat of a delicacy. Many people tend to shy away from cooking scallops at home, as it's easy to overdo them and create tough and chewy blobs.
Slow Cooker Pepper Steak Recipe
Slow cooker meals are ideal for whipping up time-saving homemade meals. Without the need to be present for the slow cooker to do its job, you can save on active cooking time. This means you can prep everything in the slow cooker before your busy day and come home to a prepared meal. Recipe developer, Erin Johnson, brings us this recipe for slow cooker pepper steak. Johnson says, "This is the perfect meal to come home to after work or school, without having to call for take out." We love serving this dish over rice, especially this 4-minute Instant Pot rice, for a complete meal.
Easy Crustless Spinach Quiche Recipe
Quiche is a classic dish to add to any breakfast spread or brunch party. Here, we are creating a quick and easy crustless spinach version. As a registered dietitian nutritionist, recipe developer Mackenzie Burgess of Cheerful Choices recommends this option for those looking for a lighter quiche. "Eliminating the crust is going to decrease the saturated fat and calories per slice," she says.
Nicole Modic's Baking Trick For Pillow-Like Chocolate Chip Cookies - Exclusive
Rest assured, you are not the only member of the cookie fan club. Its zealots include politicians and journalists (from Maria Shriver to Rudy Giuliani); comedians and actresses (from Jerry Seinfeld to Carmen Electra); celebrated culinary voices (from Bobby Flay to Martha Stewart); and even the Oracle in "The Matrix." But the club of bakers who have mastered the art of the soft, pillowy cookie is far less populated.
Tart Cranberry Relish Recipe
Tired of the same old cranberry sauce on your Thanksgiving table year after year? For some reason, cranberry sauce has become de rigueur for the seasonal feast, but that doesn't mean it can't be improved with a few tweaks here and there. After all, this is the 21st century, not the 17th! An alternative like a cranberry relish, as recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality explains, "is the uncooked cousin of cranberry sauce."
Why The FDA Wants Eggs To Be Officially Called A 'Healthy Food'
Eggs are unquestionably one of the most necessary ingredients in the food world. They are as important as a breakfast food as they are in baked goods, quiches, and other dishes. The 'incredible egg' was coined that moniker for good reason. No matter if you prefer large, extra-large, brown, blue, or white, eggs are a ubiquitous and vital component of the food and culinary realms.
Rick Martínez On The Biggest Pasta Mistake You're Making - Exclusive
As your cooking skills improve, you come to the realization of just how important pasta water is. In fact, it's an essential ingredient for producing a tasty pasta sauce that is much needed for your favorite dishes. As far as the pasta itself, arguably, pasta al dente is the best way to go, no matter if it's homemade or boxed. But with endless myths out there about cooking pasta, it can be difficult to decipher which tips you should follow and which you should toss out the window.
Iron Chef's Ming Tsai Has Collaborated With JUST Egg On The New Plant-Based Breakfast Bings
Eggs are such a quintessential breakfast staple, and Ming Tsai just teamed up with the leading plant-based manufacturer JUST EGG to create a vegan twist on a classic, Chinese street dish. Bing, also known as Chinese flatbread, is dough-based and is often stuffed with scallions (via The Foodie Takes Flight)....
Classic Gibson Cocktail Recipe
What comes to mind when you hear the phrase "a true American classic?" Do you think of a car like the Ford Mustang or the Corvette? Do you think of apple pie, or maybe of baseball? Those are all great answers, but none of those can perfectly prepare your palate for a big, sumptuous feast. No, for that you'll need another absolute American OG, the Gibson. Of this elegantly simple gin cocktail, recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina says, "This is a great drink before a heavy, savory meal. The cocktail is savory and will get your palate ready for a savory meal. Think of serving this with appetizers before a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner."
