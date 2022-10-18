What comes to mind when you hear the phrase "a true American classic?" Do you think of a car like the Ford Mustang or the Corvette? Do you think of apple pie, or maybe of baseball? Those are all great answers, but none of those can perfectly prepare your palate for a big, sumptuous feast. No, for that you'll need another absolute American OG, the Gibson. Of this elegantly simple gin cocktail, recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina says, "This is a great drink before a heavy, savory meal. The cocktail is savory and will get your palate ready for a savory meal. Think of serving this with appetizers before a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner."

