Southfield man arraigned in shooting, dumping of 17-year-old mother on I-94
A Southfield man is slated to appear in court in St. Clair Shores today (Friday) for the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit mother, Taya Land. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized homicide charges against the 20-year-old suspect.
Man pleads guilty in shooting deaths of Michigan father, son
SOUTH LYON, MI – A 21-year-old Detroit man pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the slayings of a Michigan father and son just days before his trial was to start in Oakland County, The Associated Press reports. Fadi Zeineh pleaded guilty Thursday, Oct. 20, to second-degree murder in the...
fox2detroit.com
Lyft driver fatally shot in the head by 19-year-old passenger, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old is now in custody for the shooting death of a Lyft driver early Friday morning. The 49-year-old Eastpointe woman picked up the passenger at a Walmart just before 5 a.m. but before she would get to the destination to drop him off, she was shot in the head.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four
A teenager accused of killing four fellow students is expected to plead guilty next week
Man charged with murder in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old, who was found on interstate 94 in Macomb County.Nathaniel Taylor, of Southfield, was arraigned Friday in the 40th District Court on second-degree murder and felony firearm. He was given a $2 million cash bond. If bond is posted, Taylor is ordered to wear a GPS tether and placed under house arrest.Police made an arrest earlier this week after the teen, who family members identified as 17-year-old mother Taya Land, was found on the freeway near Eight Mile Road in St. Clair Shores. Macomb County...
Coworkers of slain Flint Family Dollar security guard recall fatal shooting
FLINT, MI – Bianca Davis was a cashier at the Flint Family Dollar when a young man walked up to her and asked, “where the man was that got into it with a woman.”. She said she didn’t know what he was talking about, and the man walked off. A little while later, another man entered the store and began yelling about a man who hit his wife.
Arab American News
Witness in Dearborn says teenage girl grabbed by arm, escorted into Prius; police seek help
DEARBORN – Police in Dearborn are seeking information about a suspicious incident possibly involving a teenage girl. Police says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, they was notified of a suspicious situation involving a Blue Toyota Prius and a White Toyota Prius in the area of Warren Ave. and Wyoming Ave in Dearborn.
Man enters plea in slayings of Detroit-area father, son
A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the slayings of a father and son in their southeastern Michigan home.
Teen arrested in shooting death of Lyft driver in Pontiac
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's office, a 49-year-old woman from Eastpointe was found dead inside her car Friday morning with a gunshot wound at the back of her head.
whmi.com
Man Charged In Double Homicide In South Lyon Enters Plea
A man charged in connection with the slayings of a father and son in their South Lyon home. 21-year-old Fadi Zeineh of Ann Arbor was originally charged with ten felony counts that included 1st-degree murder, felony firearms, and armed robbery after police say he entered a home on East Liberty Street on December 30th of 2020 and shot 17-year-old Dylan Stamper, killing him. He also shot Stamper’s 43-year-old father, Kevin, who later died at the hospital. Authorities said the shootings were the result of a marijuana deal that went wrong.
Case delayed for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, burning her body
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man accused in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend briefly appeared in court again Thursday morning after a one-week adjournment only to adjourn the case again. Junius Dawan Caver briefly appeared in court again Thursday, Oct. 20, for a probable cause conference hearing which...
Suspect in custody in connection with shooting death of Detroit teen found on I-94 in Macomb County
Two people are in custody in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit girl whose body was found along I-94 last Friday in St. Clair Shores.
20-year-old Southfield man charged in shooting death of Detroit teen found on I-94 in Macomb County
A 20-year-old man from Southfield will be arraigned Friday in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit girl whose body was found along I-94 last week in St. Clair Shores.
Police identify woman killed in Lapeer County crash
LAPEER COUNTY, MI – Police identified Andrea Montgomery, 54, of Lapeer, as the victim of a fatal crash involving a semi-tractor trailer. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at M-24 and Sawdust Corners Road in Lapeer County’s Mayfield Township, sheriff’s deputies said. Montgomery was...
Family suffers heartbreaking loss after teen shot, dumped on side of I-94
A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
Man charged in death of teen who was found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
Last week, 17-year-old Taya Land was found shot in the head and dumped on I-94 in Saint Clair Shores. All week, her family has been desperately working to figure out who did this and why.
fox2detroit.com
Accused gunman in murder of Oak Park jeweler Dan 'Hutch' Hutchinson, other 2 suspects face judge
FOX 2 - The man accused of killing well-known Oak Park jeweler Dan "Hutch" Hutchinson back in June faced a judge Thursday. The suspect, 44-year-old Roy Larry used a walker to get into the courtroom. Investigators say while riding a bicycle he pulled up next to Hutchinson’s vehicle and fired...
Boy, 2, stabbed by grandmother, police say
DETROIT – A 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his grandmother early Thursday, Oct. 20, at an apartment in Detroit, police said. Detroit police officers were called to a residence at St. Antoine Garden apartments around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, WXYZ Detroit reports. They found a 2-year-old boy had been stabbed. His 56-year-old grandmother was arrested in connection with the stabbing.
Jury seated in Flint Family Dollar murder trial
FLINT, MI — A jury has been selected in the trial of three people charged in connection with the May 2020 shooting death of a Flint Family Dollar security guard following an argument over a requirement that customers wear face masks inside the store. The jury of 12, with...
WNEM
Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning. Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
