The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, jas announced the Greenbuild International Conference + Expo 2022 slate of keynote speakers, ranging from leading officials at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Transportation to Jane Fonda and leaders in climate and ESG. This year’s conference will take place Nov. 1 – 3 in San Francisco at the LEED Platinum Moscone Center. Registration is now open for industry professionals and press.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO