McElroy Hires UK International Business Manager
McElroy, a designer and manufacturer of thermoplastic fusion equipment, is pleased to announce the arrival of Alex Palaiologos as the company’s new UK International Business Manager. “As McElroy’s presence in the United Kingdom continues to grow, we recognized the need to add additional personnel to support our customers” says...
Brabender Joins Vinyl Sustainability Council
The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, has welcomed Brabender as the newest member of the council. VSC membership is reserved for organizations committed to advancing sustainability throughout the vinyl industry. “We’re proud to have Brabender join our commitment to sustainability through...
Huntsman Building Solutions Uses Its Own Spray Foam in Its Facility Enhancement
Huntsman Building Solutions has announced its HEATLOK XT High Yield Spray Foam was specified and installed as part of a facility enhancement to the Reliability Excellence Center (REC) located at Huntsman’s world scale polyurethane production site located in Geismar, La. Commenting on the enhancement, Mark Dearman, operations director and...
Nora Lighting Names Sales Representative for Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey
Nora Lighting has appointed Ingato Sales as the company’s showroom representatives for Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. ?Vincent Ingato has been a lighting representative with more than 29 years’ experience working in sales and lighting through the U.S. He is based in Pennsylvania and will oversee the showroom sales throughout his territory.
METUS Launches Utility Rebate Finder for Commercial Products
Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) announces its launch of a new utility rebate finder for commercial products within the “Professional” section of MitsubishiComfort.com. The rebate finder offers users quick access to information about Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI)-qualified Mitsubishi Electric products eligible for utility rebates....
MRA Releases Residential Metal Roofing Buyer’s Guide
The U.S. and Canadian re-roofing market is experiencing high demand due to a number of challenging circumstances, ranging from the increasing frequency of severe storms, hurricanes and wildfire threats, to the average age of homes continuing to rise. That means, plenty of homes are now in need of—or are due...
Greenbuild’s Slate of Keynote Speakers Is Announced
The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, jas announced the Greenbuild International Conference + Expo 2022 slate of keynote speakers, ranging from leading officials at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Transportation to Jane Fonda and leaders in climate and ESG. This year’s conference will take place Nov. 1 – 3 in San Francisco at the LEED Platinum Moscone Center. Registration is now open for industry professionals and press.
Connect Thousands of Energy Points, Benchmark Energy Usage and Reduce Costs
Leviton has announced the new VerifEye EMHXD, an intelligent, flexible data acquisition server (DAS) that collects energy data from meters and environmental sensors through flexible inputs and Modbus RTU/TCP protocols. Designed to connect to IP-based applications such as enterprise energy management, demand response, and smart grid programs, the EMHXD allows users to connect thousands of energy points, benchmark energy usage, and reduce energy costs.
