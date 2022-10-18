Read full article on original website
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
WCNC
The books in your kid's school could be decided in the next election
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School board elections in the Carolinas are already underway for several school districts as North Carolina begins early voting. A question voters want to know from board members is how they view bans and restrictions on books. The next group of elected board members in districts...
‘I am disappointed’: Local mother claims teacher tied son who has autism to chair
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A local elementary school teacher is off the job and one mother claims it’s because the teacher tied her son to a chair. The district told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz that they’re conducting an internal investigation, but the mother wants police to step in.
natureworldnews.com
Duties of Fur Parents in Protecting Pets Against Wildlife According to Local Expert
Experts discuss the responsibilities of fur parents in keeping their pets safe from being savaged by wildlife. Certain wildlife species can harm household pets unexpectedly, especially in places such as North Carolina. According to North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission biologist Falyn Owens, raccoons, coyotes, foxes, and snakes are some of the most prevalent predators in the Charlotte area during the fall.
'It's definitely alarming' | Doctors concerned over early uptick in flu cases
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Flu season typically starts to increase in November and December, according to one Charlotte doctor. But he says there is a new trend that is concerning him. "The fact that I've already been having a few flu cases here in the office over the past few...
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Give Kilo A Loving Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — On this Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Kilo. Kilo is 2 years old and neutered. He arrived at the shelter on September 1st. Kilo is available to foster. To get more information on Kilo or any of the other animals...
CATS driver left disabled man in locked bus for 90 minutes
A Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver for people with disabilities locked a passenger on her bus for roughly 90 minutes earlier this month, according to a transit system investigation obtained by WFAE. CATS said this week that the driver, Kimberlee Burch-Brown, is no longer with the transit system. Burch-Brown...
WCNC
NC child locked inside dog cage, parents facing charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Parents who locked their child in an animal cage Wednesday night are facing charges, police said. Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 9-year-old boy was locked inside a dog cage overnight at a home on Cress Road in Lexington. Deputies got the child out...
'A well-respected figure' | Christian McCaffery's lasting impact through his charitable community work
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was not on the football field scoring touchdowns, he was in the Charlotte community making a lasting impact. Early in his career, McCaffrey started a nonprofit Christian McCaffrey Foundation and began using his influence to help others. As...
WCNC
Boo your Neighbor!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everyone is excited about the upcoming holiday Halloween. People love going trick or treating, decorating their homes and getting “BOOed”. You heard us correctly...that's where the ladies from AR Workshop come in, Maureen Anders and Adria Ruff shared with Charlotte Today how to get the “Boo” started in your neighborhood.
WBTV
Report: YMCA daycare worker shows obscene material
WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. It was a scary situation for one Charlotte family and they say it could have been avoided if they'd been told that the house was previously targeted.
WCNC
The Baubles and Bubbles Gala is this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Baubles and Bubbles Gala is this weekend, at the Ballantyne Hotel. This event helps raise money for Dancers Against Cancer. According to their website, the “I’m A Dancer Against Cancer” campaign was founded in 2012 in a response to the loss of a young dancer from cancer. Since then, it has become a beacon of hope in the dance community, uniting dancers all over the nation.
WBTV
Charlotte organizations preparing to help the homeless as cold weather season begins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeless shelters and utility assistance programs are gearing up for their busiest season. Cold temperatures mean more people are seeking shelter and looking for ways to access power. Another Chance House of Refuge is located at 1818 Kennesaw Drive in north Charlotte and they do it...
North Carolina school bus driver says parent threw bleach on her
Police and medics responded to the 4600 block of Central Avenue; the driver with burns on her face was taken to the hospital once crews arrived.
WCNC
ECPI University Tech Month Event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we were talking "tech" on Charlotte today, with ECPI University. ECPI University was founded in Virginia in 1966, and was one of the very first schools to...
WCNC
Pike Nursery shares tips on container gardens
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Pike Nursery. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s Autumn. The leaves are falling and the cool nights are turning brisk! The flowers you planted back in spring and summer are probably starting to look a little ragged and bloomed out. Freda Rosen with Pike Nurseries is here to show us how we can transition our container gardens to Fall with plants and flowers that love the cool weather and will even last into winter,
WCNC
The holidays are fast approaching and so is "Cuffing Season"
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can you believe we are now just 35 days away from Thanksgiving *and 66 from Christmas? For many people the holidays can be tough: consequently, leading many people into "Cuffing season."Not sure what that is? You're not alone. Here with more is relationship expert and author, Jennifer Hurvitz.
High-angle rescue successful in Ballantyne
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire said no one was hurt following a high-angle rescue in the 12000 block of Bluestem Lane near the North Carolina-South Carolina border just west of Johnston Road. According to Charlotte Fire, one person was stuck in a bucket truck. As of 3:45 p.m. the...
7,600 concealed carry permit applications waiting to be processed in Mecklenburg
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — If you are looking to get a concealed carry permit in Mecklenburg County you can expect a long wait time because there are thousands of applications still waiting to be processed. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said they are doing everything they can to get...
3D mammogram screenings to be offered in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 3D mammogram screening in Rock Hill has been canceled due to staffing issues. The Arts Council of York County was planning to partner with Invision Diagnostics during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring their mobile 3D mammography coach to Old Town Rock Hill on Friday, however, this event has been canceled.
Charlotte Fire says cause of blaze at west Charlotte home can’t be determined
CHARLOTTE — Firefighters said they don’t know what started a blaze that tore through a home in west Charlotte Friday night. According to Charlotte Fire, it happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Morris Field Drive. No one was hurt, they said. Firefighters shared video of the flames, saying...
