NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
N.Y.C-based Japanese eatery opens 1st N.J. spot
Japanese eatery Nami Nori recently opened its first New Jersey location. The restaurant debuted in Montclair at 2 South Willow St. on Oct. 20. Nami Nori is known for its open-style temaki (hand roll sushi) and features an entirely gluten-free menu. Its menu includes temaki rolls, tuna poke, ribs, Japanese...
New Jersey burger chain coming to a town near you
In a state that is famous for its diversity of ethnic foods of all kinds, we are also home to one of the best real burger chains in the country. Clearly a step above fast-food, barely-burger joints, 30 Burgers is opening its latest location in Hoboken this month. You may...
Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word
You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
Plastic bag alliance says New Jersey should use plastic bags again. They’re recyclable. | Opinion
While American families across the country have excitedly eyed the more than $580 million lottery jackpot up for grabs, New Jersey politicians are focused on a similarly sized but less dreamy issue: the massive increase in the consumption of stitched handle bags that comply with the Garden State’s bag ban.
boozyburbs.com
Breakfast Chain is Eyeing North Jersey Among Latest Locations
Turning Point, the restaurant chain that serves “creative breakfast and lunch meals”, is coming soon to Paramus in Plaza 35. The brand is known for offering, breakfast, brunch and lunch, which also includes a rotating selection of seasonal specials. Menu items feature (View Menus) pancakes, waffles, toasts, benedicts,...
Big News About Newark Airport Could Be a Major Game-Changer
People are bound to have opinions about this.
New Jersey’s Most Festive Christmas Town Is A Must Visit
You know what the song says. It's the most wonderful time of the year. According to one study, there is one particular New Jersey town where it's more wonderful than anywhere else. It's hard to call one town merrier than another. How do you really define merry, and who's keeping...
Here’s where to take the kids during the NJ teachers convention
Every year, parents struggle to figure out what to do with the kids during the second week of November when the NJEA has its teacher's convention and New Jersey schools are closed. Many families can't afford to go to Disney, which has become the primary destination for Garden State families...
The Internet Is Absolutely Fired Up Over This Crazy Map Of New Jersey
New Jersey is definitely a unique state, that's something I can say with confidence. The longer I live and work in the Garden State the more I start to pick up on little idiosyncrasies and traits that each town, and county has. There's always going to be some disagreement on...
NJ dining: Try out more than 60 restaurants during special Jersey Shore week
It’s that time of year again that restaurants and locals look forward to at the Jersey Shore: The 13th Annual Jersey Shore Restaurant Week. From Nov. 4 to Nov. 13, 65 restaurants from Keyport to Seaside Park will participate in the 10-day event. The first Restaurant Week event started...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
‘The Watcher’: Many Westfield Community Members Still Believe Derek and Maria Broaddus Sent the Letters to Themselves
Could the rumor be true that Derek and Maria Broaddus wrote the letters from 'The Watcher' to themselves? Take a look.
There is a 24-hour nostalgic candy-making company right here in NJ
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — With Halloween coming up soon, it’s only fitting to talk about candy. Did you know that “Smarties,” the iconic tablet candies that come in a roll, are made right here in New Jersey?. What is the Smarties story?. According to the website,...
CNBC
Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas
New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
5 Annoying Gym Habits No One in New Jersey Likes
Working out is difficult enough without these annoying things. There are some people who truly enjoy going to the gym. I bet most of us do not fall under that category. I know I don't. Those of us who aren't gym lovers want to get in, get our workout done, and get out.
fox5ny.com
Staten Island pizzeria faces criticism for feeding migrants
NEW YORK - A pizzeria owner on Staten Island is receiving some criticism, but also support, for offering to feed migrants. Migrants being housed at a nearby hotel have been showing up at Verde's Pizza and Pasta House in the West Shore neighborhood of Travis. Owner Sebastian Bongiovanni has been...
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey
While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
boozyburbs.com
Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try
For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
