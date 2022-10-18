ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.Y.C-based Japanese eatery opens 1st N.J. spot

Japanese eatery Nami Nori recently opened its first New Jersey location. The restaurant debuted in Montclair at 2 South Willow St. on Oct. 20. Nami Nori is known for its open-style temaki (hand roll sushi) and features an entirely gluten-free menu. Its menu includes temaki rolls, tuna poke, ribs, Japanese...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Breakfast Chain is Eyeing North Jersey Among Latest Locations

Turning Point, the restaurant chain that serves “creative breakfast and lunch meals”, is coming soon to Paramus in Plaza 35. The brand is known for offering, breakfast, brunch and lunch, which also includes a rotating selection of seasonal specials. Menu items feature (View Menus) pancakes, waffles, toasts, benedicts,...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently

Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CNBC

Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas

New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

5 Annoying Gym Habits No One in New Jersey Likes

Working out is difficult enough without these annoying things. There are some people who truly enjoy going to the gym. I bet most of us do not fall under that category. I know I don't. Those of us who aren't gym lovers want to get in, get our workout done, and get out.
fox5ny.com

Staten Island pizzeria faces criticism for feeding migrants

NEW YORK - A pizzeria owner on Staten Island is receiving some criticism, but also support, for offering to feed migrants. Migrants being housed at a nearby hotel have been showing up at Verde's Pizza and Pasta House in the West Shore neighborhood of Travis. Owner Sebastian Bongiovanni has been...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Travel Maven

These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey

While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try

For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
