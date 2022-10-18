ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Tappan, NJ

Football: Irvington prevails over West Orange

Kyshir Desir and Fahmah Toure each scored two touchdowns to lead Irvington to a 27-18 win over West Orange, in West Orange. West Orange (5-3) led 18-12 at the half, and the Blue Knights (7-2) took a 19-18 lead by the third quarter. West Orange entered the game in 11th...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Girls Tennis: Stephanie Yakoff captures third state singles title in three-set epic thriller

It was like watching two gladiatrices duke it out on the tennis court on Saturday morning during the NJSIAA state singles tournament final. Top-seeded Stephanie Yakoff from Fort Lee and second-seeded Erin Ha of Holy Angels battled until the end when one player was (barely) left standing. Both Yakoff and Ha were dealing with their share of injuries and ailments, and it was Yakoff who prevailed in a three-set match, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
FORT LEE, NJ
Plainfield’s aerial attack too much for Franklin - Football recap

Alameen Watkins completed 12-of-20 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Samir Cherry, as Plainfield defeated Franklin, 40-26, in Somerset. Cherry had six receptions for 181 yards, while also running for 33 yards on six carries for Plainfield (3-5), which has won three of its last four. Wakins ran for 40 yards and a TD, and Jaden Castro added three catches for 67 yards and a TD.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
West Essex runs past East Orange - Football recap

Mike Maglione’s 53-yard rushing touchdown just 1:13 into the game put West Essex in front for good as it cruised to a 20-0 victory over East Orange in North Caldwell. As a team, West Essex (5-3) ran for 288 yards as it assured itself of a first-round home game in its North, Group 3 playoff section next week.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Football: Hanover Park moves past Verona, readies for another playoff run

After a run to the sectional championship game last season as an eight-seed, Hanover Park knows as well as any team that anything goes in the postseason. If it is to make another deep run in the playoffs, Hanover Park once again will likely face the prospect of having to do it all on the road as a lower seed, as it went into Friday’s matchup with Verona sitting in 14th in the North, Group 2 United Power Rankings.
HANOVER PARK, IL
Morice’s three scores spark Cedar Grove past Hoboken - Football recap

Jackson Morice scored three first half touchdowns as Cedar Grove rolled to a 48-14 victory over Hoboken in Hoboken. Morice, a sophomore, returned a punt 41 yards for a touchdown, giving Cedar Grove (7-2) a 21-0 lead just 4:43 into the game. Morice then caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Stephen Paradiso later in the first quarter, then, in the second, ran for an 81-yard score to make it 34-0 at halftime.
HOBOKEN, NJ
West Essex over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap

Alex Sek and Gab Ortizzo each scored to lead West Essex in a 2-0 win over Newark Academy, in North Caldwell. Ella Clausi made five saves for West Essex (5-7-2) to earn the shutout. Newark Academy fell to 7-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
NEWARK, NJ
Phillipsburg smothers East Brunswick in football playoff tuneup

For a playoff tune-up, Phillipsburg’s 28-0 win Friday night at East Brunswick certainly fit the bill. The Stateliners (8-0), who assured themselves the No. 1 seed in the upcoming North Group 5 playoffs (and thus home field advantage through the playoffs) with win, did a lot of things that winning postseason teams do.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Morristown over Pope John - Girls soccer recap

Anna Szporn posted a hat trick to lead Morristown to a 3-1 win over Pope John, in Sparta. Adelina Galea made two saves for Morristown (8-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Key score leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to another H/W/S title (PHOTOS)

Sparta had the chances to score. And Sparta had every right to think it could win. But what top-seeded Sparta didn’t have on Saturday in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex final was South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach. The Sparta defense had one miscue all game and Schubach made it pay for that, scoring the lone goal for Hunterdon Central in the 37th minute of a 1-0 win.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Randolph over Somerville - Girls soccer recap

Jojo Denegri, Vivian Barry and Amelia Piarulli each scored to lead Randolph to a 3-0 win over Somerville, in Randolph. Ally Kuridza made three saves to earn the shutout for Randolph (8-9). Somerville fell to 13-2-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
RANDOLPH, NJ
Rutherford over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap

Poppie Bimson scored to lead Rutherford to a 1-0 win over Saddle Brook, in Rutherford. The goal came in the second half, and Poppie Bimson had the assist. Victoria Silvestri made two saves to earn the shutout for Rutherford (9-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
