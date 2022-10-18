Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Football: Irvington prevails over West Orange
Kyshir Desir and Fahmah Toure each scored two touchdowns to lead Irvington to a 27-18 win over West Orange, in West Orange. West Orange (5-3) led 18-12 at the half, and the Blue Knights (7-2) took a 19-18 lead by the third quarter. West Orange entered the game in 11th...
Girls volleyball: Livingston capitalizes on chance at redemption, wins Essex County title
The taste of last season’s Essex County Tournament final loss did not go away for Livingston. Heading into this fall, the Lancers used that as motivation to continue playing better and never getting stagnant on the court. Livingston’s adjusted mentality paid off as the top-seeded Lancers brought home the...
Grusser’s return fuels No. 17 Ramapo win over Ridgewood - Football recap
Jack Grusser returned to action from an ankle injury and completed of 13-of-17 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 38-12 victory over Ridgewood in Franklin Lakes. Grusser, a Harvard commit, tossed two TD passes to Will Scordato...
Girls Tennis: Stephanie Yakoff captures third state singles title in three-set epic thriller
It was like watching two gladiatrices duke it out on the tennis court on Saturday morning during the NJSIAA state singles tournament final. Top-seeded Stephanie Yakoff from Fort Lee and second-seeded Erin Ha of Holy Angels battled until the end when one player was (barely) left standing. Both Yakoff and Ha were dealing with their share of injuries and ailments, and it was Yakoff who prevailed in a three-set match, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Plainfield’s aerial attack too much for Franklin - Football recap
Alameen Watkins completed 12-of-20 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Samir Cherry, as Plainfield defeated Franklin, 40-26, in Somerset. Cherry had six receptions for 181 yards, while also running for 33 yards on six carries for Plainfield (3-5), which has won three of its last four. Wakins ran for 40 yards and a TD, and Jaden Castro added three catches for 67 yards and a TD.
Girls volleyball: Union City takes Hudson County throne in statement victory for title
A new champion stands atop Hudson County. For the past six county tournaments, it was Hudson Catholic corraling the trophy. Top-seeded Union City had other plans on Saturday, however. In just their third championship appearance in program history, Union City defeated second-seeded Hudson Catholic 25-20, 25-12 at County Prep. Union...
West Essex runs past East Orange - Football recap
Mike Maglione’s 53-yard rushing touchdown just 1:13 into the game put West Essex in front for good as it cruised to a 20-0 victory over East Orange in North Caldwell. As a team, West Essex (5-3) ran for 288 yards as it assured itself of a first-round home game in its North, Group 3 playoff section next week.
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
GMC Field Hockey Tournament Final Preview: 3-Old Bridge vs. 1-East Brunswick
3-Old Bridge (12-4) vs. 1-East Brunswick (13-3) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Football: Hanover Park moves past Verona, readies for another playoff run
After a run to the sectional championship game last season as an eight-seed, Hanover Park knows as well as any team that anything goes in the postseason. If it is to make another deep run in the playoffs, Hanover Park once again will likely face the prospect of having to do it all on the road as a lower seed, as it went into Friday’s matchup with Verona sitting in 14th in the North, Group 2 United Power Rankings.
Morice’s three scores spark Cedar Grove past Hoboken - Football recap
Jackson Morice scored three first half touchdowns as Cedar Grove rolled to a 48-14 victory over Hoboken in Hoboken. Morice, a sophomore, returned a punt 41 yards for a touchdown, giving Cedar Grove (7-2) a 21-0 lead just 4:43 into the game. Morice then caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Stephen Paradiso later in the first quarter, then, in the second, ran for an 81-yard score to make it 34-0 at halftime.
West Essex over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap
Alex Sek and Gab Ortizzo each scored to lead West Essex in a 2-0 win over Newark Academy, in North Caldwell. Ella Clausi made five saves for West Essex (5-7-2) to earn the shutout. Newark Academy fell to 7-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Somerset County Field Hockey Final Preview: 2-Hillsborough vs. 1-Ridge
2-Hillsborough (14-1-2) vs. 1-Ridge (13-2-2) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Soccer: Mitchell, West Orange set the tone, repeat as Essex champs
For the past two seasons, Sidda Mitchell has used a powerful right foot to be a lethal distributor within the West Orange offense. Saturday’s Essex County Tournament final proved to be the perfect time for Mitchell to use that gift to produce her own offense in addition to setting up her teammates.
Phillipsburg smothers East Brunswick in football playoff tuneup
For a playoff tune-up, Phillipsburg’s 28-0 win Friday night at East Brunswick certainly fit the bill. The Stateliners (8-0), who assured themselves the No. 1 seed in the upcoming North Group 5 playoffs (and thus home field advantage through the playoffs) with win, did a lot of things that winning postseason teams do.
Morristown over Pope John - Girls soccer recap
Anna Szporn posted a hat trick to lead Morristown to a 3-1 win over Pope John, in Sparta. Adelina Galea made two saves for Morristown (8-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 19 Summit edges Linden in double overtime - Boys soccer recap
Gabe Malik converted a pass from Sean Hendrie in the second overtime as Summit, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, in an away game with Linden. Summit (9-7) took 10 shots on goals as compared with seven shots for Linden (12-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Key score leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to another H/W/S title (PHOTOS)
Sparta had the chances to score. And Sparta had every right to think it could win. But what top-seeded Sparta didn’t have on Saturday in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex final was South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach. The Sparta defense had one miscue all game and Schubach made it pay for that, scoring the lone goal for Hunterdon Central in the 37th minute of a 1-0 win.
Randolph over Somerville - Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri, Vivian Barry and Amelia Piarulli each scored to lead Randolph to a 3-0 win over Somerville, in Randolph. Ally Kuridza made three saves to earn the shutout for Randolph (8-9). Somerville fell to 13-2-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Rutherford over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap
Poppie Bimson scored to lead Rutherford to a 1-0 win over Saddle Brook, in Rutherford. The goal came in the second half, and Poppie Bimson had the assist. Victoria Silvestri made two saves to earn the shutout for Rutherford (9-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0