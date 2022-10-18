Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Related
Broncos’ Russell Wilson won’t play vs. Jets | Why Robert Saleh’s defense can’t get complacent
DENVER — One of the NFL’s biggest names won’t be on the field Sunday when the Jets play the Broncos. Denver quarterback Russell Wilson has been ruled out because of a hamstring injury, according to multiple reports. Backup Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos. This might...
Giants’ injury report: Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari will miss third straight game; Oshane Ximines also out
Plan A at outside linebacker every week for the Giants is to have the quartet of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward and Oshane Ximines active. This, however, will be another week that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will have to go with Plan B. Coach Brian Daboll gave a thumbs...
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
The NBA legend is interested in purchasing an ownership stake in the Raiders.
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger ranks high among NFL tight ends after not ranking at all his senior year at San Diego State
Chris Myarick was nice enough to play along Thursday when he was asked to guess where his Giants rookie teammate Daniel Bellinger fit in last season among the all-conference tight ends in the Mountain West Conference. “Probably at the top of the list, I guess,” said Myarick, who shares the...
Giants’ first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux among best pass rushers in his draft class despite missing first two games
It has been obvious that the Giants’ rookie class has done its fair share to contribute to the team’s 5-1 start. Just last week during the Giants’ 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens, the first two touchdowns were scored by rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger.
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches
The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder retires
Eduardo Núñez announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday. The infielder issued this statement on his Instagram:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s reason for not using Domingo German
HOUSTON — The Yankees have played six playoff games. Domingo German has been on the roster for every one of them but hasn’t pitched in any of them. “He’s in the calculations every night,” manager Aaron Boone said. “But more of a lengthy role.”. Want...
Yankees get Astros surprise as pitcher suffers champagne bottle injury
The Yankees didn’t see that coming. Nor, apparently, did Lance McCullers. An elbow injury McCullers suffered celebrating Houston’s American League Division Series win over the Mariners on Saturday pushed him from the team’s Game 3 starter to Game 4 for the AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.
Giants’ Leonard Williams ‘eager to get back’ to usual pass rushing ways — and here’s what it’ll take
Earlier in his career, when he played for the Jets, Leonard Williams used to always begin his Monday media conference calls the same way. “Hello, this is Leonard,” he would say in a pleasant tone. Now, Williams is ready to reintroduce himself — and not kindly — to the...
Jets’ Denzel Mims might finally get his chance after Elijah Moore debacle | Here’s why
Back in August, when Jets receiver Denzel Mims requested a trade because he was buried at the bottom of the team’s wide receiver depth chart, there was some worry that the unhappy receiver would become a distraction for the team. But Mims, who wanted out because he believes he’s...
NFL picks: Pittsburgh Steelers-Miami Dolphins predictions | Sunday Night Football, Week 7
Running back Najee Harris, head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers visit wide receiver Tyreek Hill, head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. is 8:20 p.m....
Giants’ offensive linemen dismiss Pro Football Focus’ low ranking, but agree with Andrew Thomas’ grade
As humans, we have a need to measure things. We like grading systems. They give us something to strive for and bring order to our lives. Some things, however, are easier to measure than others. In the NFL, for instance, we know which quarterback has thrown for the most yards...
Marcus Smith’s Eagles struggles cut deeper than we knew but he found purpose in helping others | Bowen
I was eager to talk to Marcus Smith, when the opportunity arose recently, because I didn’t get to talk to him two years ago. That was when Smith startled the NFL world with a piece he wrote for The Players Tribune, about a near-brush with suicide in 2018 in Seattle, near the end of his football career.
Why Yankees benched Oswald Peraza and Isiah Kiner-Falefa for ALCS Game 3
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn’t just going with a closer by committee for the postseason. It’s the same thing at shortstop. Boone mixed things up again for Saturday’s ALCS Game 3 at Yankee Stadium by starting rookie Oswaldo Cabrera. This makes three shortstops...
What channel is the Phillies game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Phillies vs. Padres in NLCS, Game 3
The Philadelphia Phillies, led by right fielder Bryce Harper, face the San Diego Padres, led by Juan Soto, in an NLCS game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 (10/21/22). WATCH MOST MLB POSTSEASON GAMES HERE: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV. Fans can watch the...
Phillies NLCS, Game 5 tickets: How to get tickets to Phillies vs. Padres, Game 5 on Sunday
The Philadelphia Phillies, led by right fielder Bryce Harper, face the San Diego Padres, led by Juan Soto, in an NLCS game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 (10/23/22). WATCH MOST MLB POSTSEASON GAMES HERE: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV. Fans who want to...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone on if ALCS Game 3 is ‘must win’
Aaron Boone didn’t want to go there, even though that’s where it’s heading. In MLB history, just two teams have come back from a 3-0 playoffs deficit to tie the series. Only one has four games in a row to overcome the deficit — remember the 2004 Red Sox, Yankees fans?
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0