Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Nicolas Cage starring in Sand and Stones
Nicolas Cage is to star in 'Sand and Stones'. The 58-year-old actor has been cast in the survival-action thriller that is being directed by Ben Brewer. Michael Nilon has written the script for the film and production is set to begin next month in Dublin. 'Sand and Stones' takes place...
Where I End by Sophie White review – intense mother-daughter horror
Nineteen-year-old Aoileann, principal teller of this extraordinary tale in which horror and motherhood entwine, lives with her iron-willed paternal grandmother and the wreck of her bed-bound mother on the grey, windswept island of her birth, a place she has never left. Almost the first thing we learn of their home is that its windows have been filled in with shards of stone, since the nameless catastrophe of which they are all survivors: none must see the grim drama that plays out inside.
Meghan Markle and Harry «sold their souls» and are in a desperate situation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found themselves in a difficult situation, and they can only blame themselves for this. In an effort to earn more money, they signed several contracts for a huge amount of money — for the release of Harry’s memoirs and the creation of a reality show about themselves. And now, after they have received the advances and spent them, they have to pay for what fans of the British royal family call a “sold their souls”. When the Prince and Duchess realized what had happened in practice from their venture and what the consequences might be, they wanted to cancel everything or at least make changes to the memoirs and the film that had already been submitted to the printing house, but it turned out that this was impossible.
Inside Nova
'Worst place in the world to raise female children': Brian Cox slams Hollywood
Brian Cox thinks Hollywood is the "worst place in the world" to raise girls. The 'Succession' actor - who has Alan, 52, and Margaret, 45, with first wife Caroline Burt and Orson, 20, and Torin, 18, with spouse Nicole Ansari - insisted the Californian neighbourhood isn't as glamorous as it seems because there are a lot of "very sad people" desperate to make it big in the movie industry and it "exacerbates" the pressures on young women.
Inside Nova
Duchess of Sussex's fellow 'briefcase girls' had different Deal or No Deal experiences
Another 'Deal or No Deal' 'briefcase girl' has slammed Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's recent comments about her time on the show. The 41-year-old royal complained on her 'Archetypes' podcast that she felt "objectified" and "reduced to a bimbo" while starring on the NBC game show from 2006 to 2007 but Patricia Kara - who appeared on the programme from 2005 to 2009 - insisted things were very different.
Inside Nova
Matthew Perry broke up with string of women over fears they would ‘annihilate’ him
Matthew Perry broke up with a string of women over fears they would “annihilate” him. The ‘Friends’ actor, added he was “burned” badly in romances by partners who were only after his money. He told People on Wednesday (20.10.22) ahead of the publication of...
Inside Nova
George and Amal Clooney write love letters to each other
George Clooney and his wife Amal write love letters to each other. The 'Ticket to Paradise' actor recalled how his agent knew he was "going to marry" the barrister as soon as he met the 44-year-old beauty in 2013, and though the 61-year-old star was initially skeptical, the pair quickly hit it off.
Inside Nova
Brad Pitt was 'never really dating' Emily Ratajkowski
Brad Pitt was "never really dating" Emily Ratajkowski. The 58-year-old actor - who was previously married to Angelina Jolie and has Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with her - was thought to have been dating 'Gone Girl' star Emily, 31, in recent weeks and while the pair will see each other when they can, they are reportedly "seeing different people".
Inside Nova
'I can't play Bond because I'm bald and have a double chin!' Find out which stars could have played 007...
The role of James Bond is one of the most coveted in Hollywood. Who could resist the opportunity to suit up in a tuxedo, get behind the wheel of an Aston Martin and save the world from a maniacal villain? And the part is up for grabs since Daniel Craig stepped away from the franchise.
Inside Nova
Miley Cyrus is struggling with her dad since his divorce
Miley Cyrus is finding it "hard to connect" with her dad since his divorce. The 29-year-old pop star is the daughter of country singer Billy Ray, 61, and his estranged wife Tish, 55, - who filed for divorce from the 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker earlier this year after 28 years of marriage - and is hoping to "work" on her relationship with her father following the split.
Inside Nova
Bob Dylan thanks fans for being ‘music and art lovers’ on new tour
Bob Dylan thanks fans for being music and art lovers on his new tour. The 81-year-old has been speaking to audiences only a few times during the shows on his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour 2022’. Sitting behind a piano for almost the entirety of the gigs...
Inside Nova
Duchess of Sussex would say ‘great’ if kids wanted to go into show business
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex would not stop her children going into the entertainment business. The mum-of-two, 41, who shares son Archie, three, and 16-month-old Lilibet with her husband Harry, Duke of Sussex, said she wants her children to find something that brings them “complete joy”. She told the...
Inside Nova
Megan Thee Stallion: I am not engaged!
Megan Thee Stallion has insisted she is not engaged. The 27-year-old rapper celebrated her two-year anniversary with boyfriend Pardison 'Pardi' Fontaine on Tuesday (18.10.22) but took to social media the later in the week to confirm they are not planning to get married. She tweeted: "My man so obsessed with...
Inside Nova
Kate Moss is 'happiest' she's ever been after discovering 'self-care'
Kate Moss is enjoying the "happiest" time of her life since discovering self-care. The 48-year-old supermodel is reinventing herself as a wellness guru with the launch of her Cosmoss brand and she's now revealed she's swapped partying for yoga and is much more content since she started "taking care" of herself and spending her time more wisely.
Inside Nova
Colin Farrell tries to have emotional chats with his sons
Colin Farrell tries to regularly check on his sons' emotional wellbeing but admits they just tell him to "f*** off". The 'In Bruges' actor is dad to two boys 19-year-old James with model Kim Bordenave and 13-year-old Henry with actress Alicja Bachleda-Curus and he's revealed he likes to start emotional conversations with the teens to make sure they are doing ok, but he's often rebuffed with some strong language.
Inside Nova
Tori Spelling 'really happy' to have ended feud with mum
Tori Spelling is "really happy" to have finally ended her lengthy feud with her Candy Spelling. The 49-year-old former 'Beverly Hill, 90210' first fell out with her mother around 20 years ago and their relationship went through some extremely rocky patches with Tori admitting they went several years without seeing each other before finally putting the bad blood behind them in recent months.
Comments / 0