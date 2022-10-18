BATON ROUGE, La. – The TSU women's volleyball team put together its first winning streak of the season after a thrilling 3-1 win over Southern on Monday night. TSU battled back from a 12-8 set one deficit with an 11-7 surge to flip the lead as they led 19-15 after a team effort which featured two of three aces from Kaitlyn Scroggins. Southern added two points to draw within 19-17 but a Kourtni Collier block and a Thalia Cordero Moreno kill ended the run as TSU led 22-17. SU would only score twice the rest of the way as TSU closed out set one 25-19. TSU led 6-5 to open set two but Southern answered with a 9-0 run to jump out to a 14-6 lead. Cordero Moreno answered with a kill and an ace to spark a TSU run which also saw Danielle Lilley add three kills to get within 15-13. Southern would score four of the next five points for a 19-14 advantage but TSU refused to go away as the Tigers found themselves down 23-22 after an 8-4 run. Both teams traded points after the run but SU scored two straight kills to win set two 25-22.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO