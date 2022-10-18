ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Tigers Win 2nd Straight After Road Win At Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. – The TSU women's volleyball team put together its first winning streak of the season after a thrilling 3-1 win over Southern on Monday night. TSU battled back from a 12-8 set one deficit with an 11-7 surge to flip the lead as they led 19-15 after a team effort which featured two of three aces from Kaitlyn Scroggins. Southern added two points to draw within 19-17 but a Kourtni Collier block and a Thalia Cordero Moreno kill ended the run as TSU led 22-17. SU would only score twice the rest of the way as TSU closed out set one 25-19. TSU led 6-5 to open set two but Southern answered with a 9-0 run to jump out to a 14-6 lead. Cordero Moreno answered with a kill and an ace to spark a TSU run which also saw Danielle Lilley add three kills to get within 15-13. Southern would score four of the next five points for a 19-14 advantage but TSU refused to go away as the Tigers found themselves down 23-22 after an 8-4 run. Both teams traded points after the run but SU scored two straight kills to win set two 25-22.
HOUSTON, TX
Ex-Texas football WR pledge Jonah Wilson commits to Houston

Some notable news came about on the recruiting trail for Texas football this week. A former Texas commit in the 2023 recruiting class wound up pledging elsewhere on the morning of Oct. 20. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion saw the fast-rising and...
AUSTIN, TX
Baton Rouge, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BATON ROUGE, LA
SEC Nation reveals Week 8 destination

After a riveting weekend of conference action, SEC Nation is taking its show on the road once again for Week 8. This time, the SEC Network pregame show will head to Baton Rouge for the major showdown between LSU (5-2, 3-1) and visiting No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0). LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants

From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
HOUSTON, TX
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

