Jordan High School Teacher Named Claes Nobel Educator of DistinctionCovering KatyFulshear, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
Dr. Gregorski’s State of the School District address be live-streamed and focus on ‘Excellence’Covering KatyKaty, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
tsusports.com
Tigers Win 2nd Straight After Road Win At Southern
BATON ROUGE, La. – The TSU women's volleyball team put together its first winning streak of the season after a thrilling 3-1 win over Southern on Monday night. TSU battled back from a 12-8 set one deficit with an 11-7 surge to flip the lead as they led 19-15 after a team effort which featured two of three aces from Kaitlyn Scroggins. Southern added two points to draw within 19-17 but a Kourtni Collier block and a Thalia Cordero Moreno kill ended the run as TSU led 22-17. SU would only score twice the rest of the way as TSU closed out set one 25-19. TSU led 6-5 to open set two but Southern answered with a 9-0 run to jump out to a 14-6 lead. Cordero Moreno answered with a kill and an ace to spark a TSU run which also saw Danielle Lilley add three kills to get within 15-13. Southern would score four of the next five points for a 19-14 advantage but TSU refused to go away as the Tigers found themselves down 23-22 after an 8-4 run. Both teams traded points after the run but SU scored two straight kills to win set two 25-22.
NOLA.com
Former Newman basketball star Randy Livingston 'officially' in Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame after some thought he already was
Randy Livingston apparently wasn't the most surprised when he was notified by Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt that he had been inducted into the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is among 10 slated for the Hall. The induction...
theadvocate.com
Southern suspensions go into effect for Saturday's homecoming game against Virginia-Lynchburg
The 11 Southern players given one-game suspensions for their role in the pregame fight at Prairie View on Oct. 8 will serve their suspensions Saturday, Jaguars athletic director Roman Banks said Tuesday. The conference announced the suspensions Monday alongside the suspension of 10 Prairie View players. Southern was fined $7,500...
2nd HBCU Roundball Classic coming to Houston in December
A major basketball showcase, with goals bigger than hoops, is coming to Houston.
Ex-Texas football WR pledge Jonah Wilson commits to Houston
Some notable news came about on the recruiting trail for Texas football this week. A former Texas commit in the 2023 recruiting class wound up pledging elsewhere on the morning of Oct. 20. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion saw the fast-rising and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin talks sideline enthusiasm, says LSU is the 'most talented opponent' Ole Miss will have faced
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are 7-0 on the season and ranked 7th in the country in this week’s AP poll. Moving to 8-0 on Saturday will be a challenge, however, as the Rebels head to LSU to take on the Tigers at Death Valley. Kiffin said Wednesday during...
Baton Rouge, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
State of the LSU Running Back Room
Tigers return sophomore Armoni Goodwin to the rotation this week, adds significant depth ahead of serious matchup.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Nation reveals Week 8 destination
After a riveting weekend of conference action, SEC Nation is taking its show on the road once again for Week 8. This time, the SEC Network pregame show will head to Baton Rouge for the major showdown between LSU (5-2, 3-1) and visiting No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0). LSU...
LSU Reveille
LSU Football Recruiting: Four-star quarterback, Rickie Collins, explains why he chose LSU
The Class of 2023 is full of talented quarterbacks nationwide, but LSU was able to find their quarterback for their 2023 recruiting class right in Baton Rouge in Rickie Collins. Collins is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback from Woodlawn High School, and he is ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in...
Yardbarker
Former Texans Coach John Perry Demoted From Offensive Coordinator Position at Sam Houston
When former Houston Texans assistant coach John Perry left after the 2020 season, he did so for a job in the collegiate ranks as an offensive assistant for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Following his stint with Rutgers, Perry moved to the FCS level where he would take the offensive coordinator...
Can Ole Miss Contain LSU QB Jayden Daniels? Lane Kiffin Gives His Thoughts
The Rebels have struggled against dual-threat quarterbacks this season. Lane Kiffin discussed his preparation for LSU and more on Monday.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold around Houston
Winning, winning, winning, it's what the Houston Astros are doing and it's what two Texas Lottery players did over the weekend seeing some big cash headed to their wallets.
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Harris County, Texas official said the five missing children from that state were found safe in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and the suspects sought in connection with their disappearance were captured by Louisiana State Police. Constable Ted Heap posted on social media...
theadvocate.com
Jo's Chicken and Waffles owner hopes to revitalize Mid City area in Baton Rouge
The baseball field where Marjoe Holmes and Tara Wicker grew up turned into a foreign car repair shop. Then it became a blighted property where two people died. Now, Jo's Chicken and Waffles stands in its place. Holmes, the owner of Jo's Chicken and Waffles, in collaboration with Wicker, the...
houstoniamag.com
10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants
From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
Person slams car into house after being shot in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6 p.m., Sunday. According to police, they say shots were being fired at the vehicle, and as a result, the car crashed into the home. The victim...
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
Click2Houston.com
New president of Rice University Reginald DesRoches reflects on the University’s past and future
Reginald DesRoches is making history as the first Black man and first immigrant to serve as president of Rice University. “Did you ever think as a little boy that you would be sitting here right now,” KPRC’s Sabirah Rayford asked?. “Definitely not, definitely not,” he responded. A...
iheart.com
Man Arrested For Accidental Shooting Of Five-Year-Old Girl In Baton Rouge
A man is in custody for accidentally shooting a five-year-old girl on Monday afternoon. Baton Rouge police responded around 1:30 p.m. to the reported shooting on North 49th Street near Gus Young Avenue. Officers arrested 24-year-old Antoine Muse for illegal use of a weapon and negligent injuring. The girl was...
