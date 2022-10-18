The Oregon Ducks are one of just two teams in the Pac-12 that have yet to lose a game in conference play entering week 8. On Saturday they'll face the other team when the UCLA Bruins come to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, which will serve as center stage for college football this week. With ESPN's 'College GameDay' in town, the biggest college football show in the country will return to Eugene for the first time since Oregon played host to Stanford in 2018.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO