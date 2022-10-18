ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Get Your Tickets to Oregon’s Game vs. UCLA

The Oregon Ducks are one of just two teams in the Pac-12 that have yet to lose a game in conference play entering week 8. On Saturday they'll face the other team when the UCLA Bruins come to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, which will serve as center stage for college football this week. With ESPN's 'College GameDay' in town, the biggest college football show in the country will return to Eugene for the first time since Oregon played host to Stanford in 2018.
EUGENE, OR
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Texas High School Football Scores: Live Game Updates From Week 9

View the original article to see embedded media. It is Friday night in Texas and Week 9 of the 2022 high school football season kicks off with a ton of huge games across the state tonight. You can follow all of the Friday night action on SBLive Texas including live...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy