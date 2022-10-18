ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Holly Peterson
4d ago

What is the description of the criminal? Skin color, height, weight, approximate age?Any security camera footage to post?

6
Gino Pacino
3d ago

didn't even need look at the video , I knew it was those pesky Norwegian's again....... NOT , it doesn't matter where you go now, a restaurant the park the grocery store or a festival it's planet of........ well you know

3
 

NOLA.com

Two shot about five blocks from New Orleans East police station

Two women were shot Friday night while working on a vehicle about five blocks from the New Orleans Police Department's 7th District station. Police said they learned of the violence at 8:11 p.m. and first traced it to the intersection of Pressburg Street and Coronado Drive. They soon determined the victims were shot nearby, in the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive, about five blocks from the 7th District station in Joe W. Brown Park.
WDSU

St. Roch shooting leaves 1 dead and 3 injured, police say

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured three others. Officers responded to the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Galvez Street shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. A man was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot, badly wounded, in Harvey early Saturday

A man was shot and badly wounded in Harvey, the Jefferson Parish 911 center said Saturday. The agency reported the shooting at 3:01 a.m. at the intersection of Manhattan Boulevard and Gretna Boulevard, and said the victim's injuries were life-threatening. It did not immediately release more details.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Two dead in separate Pontchartrain Expressway crashes in New Orleans

Two motorists were killed in traffic wrecks early Saturday on the upriver-bound Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans. The first crash occurred just after midnight near the Claiborne Avenue exit. Police said they found a taxicab hit the guardrail on the left side of the road. Emergency Medical Services decleared the driver, 44, dead there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Taxi driver dies in crash on New Orleans highway Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning. Investigators responded to the Claiborne exit off U.S. 90B West after calls about a crash. Once there, officers found a taxicab that had collided with the left-side guard rail. A man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Police searching for suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on interstate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking assistance in locating two suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on the interstate Sunday night (Oct. 16). Police identified 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in connection with illegally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle on U. S. Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit.
wbrz.com

VIDEO: Women seen shooting guns out car window in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for two women after discovering a video of them allegedly firing guns out of a moving vehicle on a highway. The New Orleans Police Department said India Fazande, 21, and Erica Settles, 19, are wanted for questioning after officers found social media video of the stunt on U.S. 90 Business near the Loyola Avenue exit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Video: 2 women shoot guns from vehicle driving on New Orleans interstate

Police are looking for two women after a video reportedly shows them shooting guns from a vehicle that's driving on the interstate near downtown New Orleans. The women in the video are 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles, police said, and authorities are requesting the public's help locating them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD arrests 2 juveniles for bringing guns to a youth football game

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old for being accused of bringing guns to a youth football game at Joe Brown Park. According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with illegally carrying a weapon on Oct. 19 around 6:30 p.m. during a football game between Kipp East Academy and Laurel Middle School.
houmatimes.com

Man stabbed on Morgan Street

On October 20, 2022, shortly after 12pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Morgan Street and Beaumont Street in reference to a stabbing. During the investigation, a male victim was discovered suffering from a stab wound to his mid torso. Officers were advised the victim was transported to a local hospital by unknown means for his injuries.
HOUMA, LA

