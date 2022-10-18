Two women were shot Friday night while working on a vehicle about five blocks from the New Orleans Police Department's 7th District station. Police said they learned of the violence at 8:11 p.m. and first traced it to the intersection of Pressburg Street and Coronado Drive. They soon determined the victims were shot nearby, in the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive, about five blocks from the 7th District station in Joe W. Brown Park.

20 HOURS AGO