Holly Peterson
4d ago
What is the description of the criminal? Skin color, height, weight, approximate age?Any security camera footage to post?
Gino Pacino
3d ago
didn't even need look at the video , I knew it was those pesky Norwegian's again....... NOT , it doesn't matter where you go now, a restaurant the park the grocery store or a festival it's planet of........ well you know
NOLA.com
Two shot about five blocks from New Orleans East police station
Two women were shot Friday night while working on a vehicle about five blocks from the New Orleans Police Department's 7th District station. Police said they learned of the violence at 8:11 p.m. and first traced it to the intersection of Pressburg Street and Coronado Drive. They soon determined the victims were shot nearby, in the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive, about five blocks from the 7th District station in Joe W. Brown Park.
NOLA.com
Man killed, three wounded in shooting in St. Roch area, New Orleans police say
One person was killed and three were wounded in a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said Saturday. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street on Friday at 10:14 p.m. to find a man fatally wounded near a house. He died at hospital.
fox8live.com
15-year-old suspect wanted for multiple violent crimes committed in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD searches for a 15-year-old suspect wanted for multiple crimes committed across New Orleans. Officers identified the suspect as Tevin Cooper. Officers say Cooper committed two armed carjackings, an armed robbery and attempted armed robbery on Sept. 5. The carjackings happened on Port Street and the...
WDSU
St. Roch shooting leaves 1 dead and 3 injured, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured three others. Officers responded to the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Galvez Street shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. A man was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he...
fox8live.com
Bourbon Street ‘shot girl’ accused of robbing woman who refused to pay
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A group of Bourbon Street “shot girls” allegedly attacked and robbed a woman who refused to pay for their alcohol Friday night (Oct. 21), New Orleans police said. Only one of the three suspects was identified and arrested, police said. The woman -- 27-year-old...
WWL-TV
1 dead, 5 injured in two Friday night shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot, one of whom died, in a pair of shootings Friday night in New Orleans, according to police. Two victims were shot in the 4800 block of Cardenas shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the...
NOLA.com
Man shot, badly wounded, in Harvey early Saturday
A man was shot and badly wounded in Harvey, the Jefferson Parish 911 center said Saturday. The agency reported the shooting at 3:01 a.m. at the intersection of Manhattan Boulevard and Gretna Boulevard, and said the victim's injuries were life-threatening. It did not immediately release more details.
NOLA.com
Two dead in separate Pontchartrain Expressway crashes in New Orleans
Two motorists were killed in traffic wrecks early Saturday on the upriver-bound Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans. The first crash occurred just after midnight near the Claiborne Avenue exit. Police said they found a taxicab hit the guardrail on the left side of the road. Emergency Medical Services decleared the driver, 44, dead there.
WDSU
Taxi driver dies in crash on New Orleans highway Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning. Investigators responded to the Claiborne exit off U.S. 90B West after calls about a crash. Once there, officers found a taxicab that had collided with the left-side guard rail. A man...
WDSU
Five-vehicle crash on I-10 West killed 1 and injured 3 others Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — A woman is dead, and three others are hurt following a crash on I-10 West near exit 231A. The New Orleans Police Department was alerted to the crash just before 4 a.m. Saturday. At the time, all westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down at...
Employees held at gunpoint and forced into a freezer at a Louisiana business
According to the New Orleans Police Department, around 8:12 p.m., the suspect, an unknown woman, entered the business located at the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue armed with a gun.
NOLA.com
Police seek women who shot guns from vehicle as New Orleans interstate shootings tick up
“Fireworks or gunshots?” is an age-old guessing game that New Orleanians play during periods of high crime activity. But “shooting or car crash?” is gaining traction as interstate shootings increase and police close highways for homicide investigations with greater frequency. On Wednesday, New Orleans police released a...
fox8live.com
Suspect accused of cutting woman; attempted suffocation during home invasion, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are looking for a man they say forced his way into a woman’s home, cut her with a knife, and attempted to suffocate her. Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 19) in the 3800 block of Delachaise St. in the Broadmoor area.
fox8live.com
Police searching for suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on interstate
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking assistance in locating two suspects in connection with illegally firing guns on the interstate Sunday night (Oct. 16). Police identified 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in connection with illegally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle on U. S. Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit.
wbrz.com
VIDEO: Women seen shooting guns out car window in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for two women after discovering a video of them allegedly firing guns out of a moving vehicle on a highway. The New Orleans Police Department said India Fazande, 21, and Erica Settles, 19, are wanted for questioning after officers found social media video of the stunt on U.S. 90 Business near the Loyola Avenue exit.
NOLA.com
Video: 2 women shoot guns from vehicle driving on New Orleans interstate
Police are looking for two women after a video reportedly shows them shooting guns from a vehicle that's driving on the interstate near downtown New Orleans. The women in the video are 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles, police said, and authorities are requesting the public's help locating them.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Violent October 16 Road Rage Incident. Louisiana – On October 20, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported that Bryan Cage, 37, was arrested in relation to a battery. Cage is charged with second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving. Earlier, deputies responded to a...
Three robberies, one day in Mid-City, suspect arrested in West Lake Forest
The NOPD arrested 36-year-old Bryan Gray for the crimes that occurred between the 3200-3300 blocks of Conti Street.
WDSU
NOPD arrests 2 juveniles for bringing guns to a youth football game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old for being accused of bringing guns to a youth football game at Joe Brown Park. According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with illegally carrying a weapon on Oct. 19 around 6:30 p.m. during a football game between Kipp East Academy and Laurel Middle School.
houmatimes.com
Man stabbed on Morgan Street
On October 20, 2022, shortly after 12pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Morgan Street and Beaumont Street in reference to a stabbing. During the investigation, a male victim was discovered suffering from a stab wound to his mid torso. Officers were advised the victim was transported to a local hospital by unknown means for his injuries.
