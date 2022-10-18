Read full article on original website
Related
Bismarck man killed in Steele two-vehicle crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 64-year-old Bismarck man and four cows were killed in a crash between two cars (one pulling an animal trailer) one mile outside of Steele on Thursday. According to the NDHP, on October 20 at 9:00 p.m., Steve Maier was traveling westbound from Wishek to Mandan while pulling a horse trailer […]
newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
newsdakota.com
Four Arrested After High Risk Traffic Stop, Search Monday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Four people were taken into custody following a high risk traffic stop in Jamestown Monday afternoon. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger reports officers with his department, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, James Valley Special Operations, and North Dakota Probation and Parole conducted the stop on 2nd Ave. SW in the 1000 block of Jamestown at around 4:15 PM.
valleynewslive.com
4 arrested in hotel bust in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department says at around 4:15 pm yesterday, it, along with the Stutsman County Sheriff’s office, North Dakota Probation and Parole, and the James Valley Special Operations team, conducted a “high risk” traffic stop on 2nd Ave. SW in the 1000 block in Jamestown.
newsdakota.com
Big Second Half Leads Jamestown Past Fargo North
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School football team secured home-field advantage for the opening round of the playoffs on Thursday night with a 49-21 victory over Fargo North at Hansen Stadium. Neither offense found its rhythm during the first half of play as Jamestown and North went...
Comments / 0