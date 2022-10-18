Read full article on original website
Where I End by Sophie White review – intense mother-daughter horror
Nineteen-year-old Aoileann, principal teller of this extraordinary tale in which horror and motherhood entwine, lives with her iron-willed paternal grandmother and the wreck of her bed-bound mother on the grey, windswept island of her birth, a place she has never left. Almost the first thing we learn of their home is that its windows have been filled in with shards of stone, since the nameless catastrophe of which they are all survivors: none must see the grim drama that plays out inside.
Meghan Markle and Harry «sold their souls» and are in a desperate situation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found themselves in a difficult situation, and they can only blame themselves for this. In an effort to earn more money, they signed several contracts for a huge amount of money — for the release of Harry’s memoirs and the creation of a reality show about themselves. And now, after they have received the advances and spent them, they have to pay for what fans of the British royal family call a “sold their souls”. When the Prince and Duchess realized what had happened in practice from their venture and what the consequences might be, they wanted to cancel everything or at least make changes to the memoirs and the film that had already been submitted to the printing house, but it turned out that this was impossible.
Lupita Nyong'o supports decision not to recast T'Challa in Black Panther sequel
Lupita Nyong'o thinks it was the right decision not to recast T'Challa in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. The 39-year-old star reprises her role as the spy Nakia in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sequel and supports the choice not to replace the late Chadwick Boseman following his passing in 2020 after a private battle with cancer.
Alex Turner says ‘Arctic Monkeys’ steered clear of sci-fi lyrics on new record
Alex Turner says the ‘Arctic Monkeys’ steered clear of science-fiction lyrics on their new record. The band’s frontman was speaking about the group’s seventh album ‘The Car’, which comes after 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino’ – a concept album about a resort on the Moon.
Amy Schumer blasts Kanye West
Amy Schumer has slammed Kanye West for his "hateful" anti-Semitic comments. The 'I Feel Pretty' star insisted people are right to call out the 'Stronger' rapper for his recent remarks - including a tweet earlier this month in which he said he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people" - because it should be "completely unacceptable" to spread hate.
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn't molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury sided with Kevin Spacey on Thursday in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star’s career, finding he did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp, then 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in 1986. The verdict in the...
