Two Essentials for a Stable and Secure Relationship
Commitment and not expressing anger are two essential ingredients in stable and secure intimate relationships. Commitment to the relationship focuses individuals on cooperative solutions rather than threatening abandonment. Expressing pain underlying anger, rather than anger itself, will support the relationship rather than damaging it. Most people seek stability and security...
Authoritarianism and Family Relationships
Children learn about authority based on the way they are raised by their parents. Socioeconomic status can have a strong influence on how obedient children are expected to be. Gender expectations play a role too, and they can vary greatly based on culture. Children learn about authority as it relates...
Insecure Attachment in Children of Narcissists
Secure attachment is the basis of relational trust and healthy psycho-emotional development. Children of narcissists typically experience relational trauma and insecure attachment. Narcissism and self-abnegation are common responses to narcissistic parenting. "In order to ban autocracy, exploitation, and inequality in the world, we must first realize that the first inequality...
Empathy and Its Failures
Self psychology is a branch of psychoanalysis that treats disorders of the self. “Self” means a whole and integrated, stable yet dynamic experience of individuality. We are all vulnerable to narcissistic fluctuations and the dysregulation of self-esteem. Empathy from a caregiver in childhood provides the foundation of healthy narcissism....
The Importance of Not Being Who You Think You Are
Ego dissolution may protect you psychologically and physically. Psychedelics, transcendental meditation (TM), and virtual reality (VR) all assist with ego dissolution. When the self-circuit in the brain is reconstituted by psychedelics, TM or VR, inflammation may decrease, and well-being may be enhanced. During adolescence, you may discover new parts of...
The Three "Laws" of Human Behavior
The unified theory of psychology frames human behavior in terms of three factors: investment, influence, and justification. Investment frames animal behavior patterns in terms of work effort that emerges because of evolution and learning. Influence refers to how different individuals impact each other and relate in competitive and cooperative ways...
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
It Takes a Village to Repair Moral Injury
The term “moral injury” originated in military veteran literature and generally refers to the traumatic violation of deeply held moral beliefs. Researchers argued that communities can contribute to moral repair by relieving suffering and empowering the morally injured to exercise agency. Collective efforts can empower the morally injured...
The Evolution and Elimination of Abuse in Intimate Relationships
All love relationships can be susceptible to abuse. Abuse of loved ones has structural, emotional, and autopilot coping dimensions. Abusers automatically cope with discomfort and stress via blame. The autopilot brain can be reconditioned to cope better with stress and discomfort. Structural inequality of power—where one partner controls key decisions,...
Have You Ever Lied to Your Therapist?
"Lying" in therapy can be intentional, or the motivation may be less conscious. Shame is the most common reason for untruthfulness or omitting eating and body image concerns in therapy. People often won't realize when they’re on their way to developing an eating disorder. Humans are beautifully messy and...
How Do I Know if My High Schooler Is Okay?
Maintain a warm supportive attitude toward your high school senior's identity, choices, and decisions. Assure your senior that you are always available to help with advice on how to be an adult. Help them believe they can always come home, no matter what. Understand your senior may experience a strong...
Can Newer Psychedelics Heal Without a Trip?
The term "psychedelic" has become almost inextricably equated with mind-altering experiences, danger, and the edge of the law. But psychedelics are the leading potential treatment for mental well-being, for the most part safe and non-addictive. Stigmas prevail around "the trip"—and now there's a race to discover psychedelics that have no...
The Danger of Empathy: The Belief We Know What Others Are Feeling
It is not possible to genuinely feel what another person is feeling. Assuming we know what another person is thinking and feeling can inhibit genuine understanding. Curiosity, compassion, ignorance, and humility are much more useful attitudes to adopt when help is provided to someone else. With a title like the...
AI Predicts Autism in Children from Medical Data
Autism, also referred to as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a neurological and developmental disorder that impacts behavior, social interaction, speech, nonverbal communication, self-regulation, and relationships. Symptoms of ASD appear within the first three years of life. Early diagnosis and intervention of ASD may make a significant difference later in life. A new study published in BMJ Health & Care Informatics demonstrates how artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning and real-world health claims data can predict autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children under 30 months.
Psychological Safety During Uncertain Times
Psychological safety is central to mental health and well-being. People often seek therapy because they struggle to feel safe and are overwhelmed by anxiety, panic, and low mood. Being raised in a challenging environment can narrow our window to feeling safe. Our bodies tune to meet adversity. Practicing mindfulness, meditation,...
Are You More Attractive When You Express Different Moods?
Emotional expressions impact judgments of leadership and trustworthiness. People draw inferences from variability of expression. Emotional variability can increase favorable social impressions, and decrease negative social impressions. When we tell someone they wear their emotions on their sleeve, we really mean their face. This is important because your emotional expressions...
A Simple Solution to Reducing Your Fear of Death
Mortality is highly anxiety-provoking, but some people seem to face death with greater serenity and composure than others. Research shows people with greater autonomy appear to have greater symbolic immortality. Living a more autonomous life may reduce existential dread and death anxiety. Published in the August issue of Motivation and...
Perceptions of School Kindness Are Linked to Academic Engagement
Students' perceptions of school kindness are linked to their academic engagement. They are also associated with how students interact emotionally and socially with others at school. The School Kindness Scale measures students' perceptions of just how kind they perceive their school to be. A rising star in the world of...
Can Brain Training Ever Work?
So far, brain training has failed to live up to its promises. Brain training has not been targeting the right skills to improve general cognitive abilities. Relational thinking is at the core of many of our cognitive abilities, so it could prove to be a revolutionary type of brain training.
