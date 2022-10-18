ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment

Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Penn State OC Mike Yurcich gives progress report on quarterback plan

Within a few weeks of his first regular season as Penn State offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich had a pretty good feel for his 2022 quarterback room. He engaged in conversations with Sean Clifford leading up to the senior's December decision to stay on campus with extra COVID eligibility, and soon afterward he helped the Nittany Lions sign Drew Allar, who topped all QB prospects in 247Sports' rankings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy