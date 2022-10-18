Within a few weeks of his first regular season as Penn State offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich had a pretty good feel for his 2022 quarterback room. He engaged in conversations with Sean Clifford leading up to the senior's December decision to stay on campus with extra COVID eligibility, and soon afterward he helped the Nittany Lions sign Drew Allar, who topped all QB prospects in 247Sports' rankings.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO