Charlotte, NC

kiss951.com

Carolina Culinary Experiences

Charlotte, North Carolina is slowly becoming a seamless culinary experience, and there is a food tour company connecting us. New York probably has the best walking food tours and FEAST FOOD TOURS will unveil the best chefs, restaurateurs, farmers, and artisans inside Charlotte’s culinary scene with walking food tours. These culinary events, and custom excursions might be an experience for us during the holidays. Check out Charlotte food tours and custom interactive events, here. During the tours foodies walk Uptown, NoDa area, Plaza Midwood, Dilworth, and South End.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Cameron’s Top Picks of Things To Do This Weekend in Charlotte (10.20- 10.21)

Thank goodness the weather is warming up a little bit this weekend, and it is looking VERY promising; highs in the low 70’s and sunny!. If you’re looking for ways to get out of the house this weekend, there are plenty! From live music, to fall festivals, sports, comedy, and craft fairs; Charlotte has a lot going on this weekend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Among Those With Largest Homicide Increases

Unfortunately, homicide rates are rapidly rising increasing rapidly across the U.S. Political parties are split on what to do to prevent this violence, but the problem is not solving itself. To make matters worse homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populated U.S. cities. These numbers are the change between Q3 2021 and Q3 2022. WalletHub recently released a report, and two North Carolina cities were in the top 15, detailing the cities with the largest homicide increases. This list is compiled based on several different metrics (detailed below). While it may not come as a surprise, it’s still not something you want to see. And Charlotte was 5th when simply looking at the increase from Q3 2021 to 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”

For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC

