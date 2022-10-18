Read full article on original website
The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions. Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.
Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
The phone has all but stopped ringing at Mullucks estate agent in Bishop’s Stortford – except for calls from buyers with bad news about collapsing chains. Since the chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget two weeks ago, a chill has spread through the Hertfordshire commuter town’s housing market. Viewing numbers, house prices and client confidence are all cooling rapidly after lenders pulled thousands of mortgage deals, only to return with far pricier interest rates.
INHERITANCE tax planning should remain a priority for many households, despite a recent call from one Government Minister to scrap the tax. Law firm Kingsley Napley says furore over the Government’s mini-budget last month means abolition of inheritance tax is now no more than a political pipe dream. Earlier...
Economists warn that as global inflation continues to increase, the United States is on the cusp of a cost-of-living disaster. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in more than two decades, stepping up its fight against rapidly growing prices, according to the BBC. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a press conference, "Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing. We are moving expeditiously to bring it back down."
Three in five Britons now struggle to keep up with bills as the cost of living crisis bites, a survey shows. Almost 32million – 60 per cent of UK adults – say the rising cost of energy, food, fuel, mortgages, rent and other bills is pushing them to the brink.
Marine protected areas (MPAs) are one of the solutions being put forward to help adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. To demonstrate their effectiveness, scientists from CRIOBE (CNRS/École Pratique des Hautes Etudes/UPVD), as part of an international team, analyzed 22,403 research articles on MPAs. Their results...
The ten-year National Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children was launched this week. It is without doubt an important policy for shaping the actions and priorities of all governments to work across four main areas of prevention, early intervention, response, as well as recovery and healing. The National...
As patients cancel their appointments as they struggle during the cost of living crisis, psychotherapist Nicki Cockburn is trying to get a second job. The 44-year-old, who is blind and lives with her mother in Cardiff, is trying to cut costs but fears the months ahead. "We can't put our...
Research in the International Journal of Services, Economics and Management has looked at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the livelihoods of migrant workers in the Jalpaiguri region of India at the foothills of the Himalaya Mountains. The study by Nirmal Chandra Roy of the Department of Business Administration (Human Resource) at The University of Burdwan in West Bengal, India, used a structured questionnaire to collect data and the analysis reveals that local migrant workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic were the worst hit by the nationwide lockdown.
For most of us, understanding one retirement income system is hassle enough for a lifetime. But a new report examined the systems of 44 countries, which collectively cover two-thirds of the world’s population. The Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index identifies the best pension systems on Earth — both...
Poverty rates vary between U.S. states as much as they do between European countries, a new study suggests. Findings showed that in 2016, poverty rates in the European Union ranged from 6-16%—compared to 7-29% between U.S. states that same year. There were also sizable differences between states in the...
Surrounded by rows of healthy saplings grown using the latest LED technology, Scottish forestry researcher Kenny Hay has been left in little doubt that the science can boost Britain's net zero efforts. The trays of young trees stacked nine metres (30 feet) high inside the James Hutton Institute near Dundee...
South Africa's major cities in the Gauteng Province—the country's economic heartland—are experiencing major water shortages. In Johannesburg and Tshwane taps have run dry, with numerous areas experiencing intermittent supply while some areas have no water at all. The province has metropolitan areas—the City of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni....
A decade-long study into unique rocks near a Derbyshire village has been uncovering the secrets of what the county and the Peak District might have looked like under a much warmer and wetter past. Although first studied over 10 years ago, the most recent investigation into geological deposits near Brassington...
Wealth and income disparities were wider in American households headed by those aged 55 and older than in other advanced economies, according to a report commissioned by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and released Monday by the Government Accountability Office. “Other major countries have adopted much stronger policies to protect seniors...
The number of homes sold in September fell by nearly 40% as transaction levels returned to normal following the big spike caused by the Covid stamp duty holiday, with experts suggesting the real “house sales horror story” is still to come. Across the UK, 103,930 transactions were recorded...
