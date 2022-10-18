ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Iconic 'Pillars of Creation' captured in new Webb image

The James Webb Space Telescope captured the iconic "Pillars of Creation," huge structures of gas and dust teeming with stars, NASA said Wednesday, and the image is as majestic as one could hope. The twinkling of thousands of stars illuminates the telescope's first shot of the gigantic gold, copper and...
Phys.org

Why NASA is trying to crash land on Mars

NASA has successfully touched down on Mars nine times, relying on cutting-edge parachutes, massive airbags, and jetpacks to set spacecraft safely on the surface. Now engineers are testing whether or not the easiest way to get to the Martian surface is to crash. Rather than slow a spacecraft's high-speed descent,...
Phys.org

Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures

An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...
Phys.org

Research reveals magma activity beneath Mount Edgecumbe

Magma beneath long-dormant Mount Edgecumbe volcano in Southeast Alaska has been moving upward through Earth's crust, according to research the Alaska Volcano Observatory rapidly produced using a new method. The new approach at the observatory could lead to earlier detection of volcanic unrest in Alaska. At Mount Edgecumbe, computer modeling...
Phys.org

Central Asia identified as a key region for human ancestors

The interior of Central Asia has been identified as a key route for some of the earliest hominin migrations across Asia in a new study led by Dr. Emma Finestone, Assistant Curator of Human Origins at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and Research Affiliate of the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History.
Phys.org

FAST discovers largest atomic gas structure around a galaxy group

Atomic gas is the basic material that all galaxies are formed from. The evolution of galaxies is mostly a procedure of accreting atomic gas from the intergalactic medium and then converting it into stars. For this reason, observation and exploration of atomic gas in and around galaxies is crucial to...
Phys.org

AI-based model that predicts extreme wildfire danger

Raging wildfires occurring worldwide have caused tremendous economic damage and loss of life. Knowing when and where a widespread fire could happen in advance can improve fire prevention and resource allocation. However, available forecast systems only provide limited information. Moreover, they do not provide lead times long enough to gain useful regional details.
Phys.org

Reducing noise pollution with acoustic walls and rubberised roads

Sound-diffracting walls and rubberised asphalt ingredients tackle the major environmental concern of noise pollution from traffic. In cities across the European Union, noise is a significant health hazard along with air pollution. Efforts are under way to reduce a major source of both: traffic. Noise is the number-two environmental source...
Phys.org

LED tech boosts saplings, hopes for UK net zero bid

Surrounded by rows of healthy saplings grown using the latest LED technology, Scottish forestry researcher Kenny Hay has been left in little doubt that the science can boost Britain's net zero efforts. The trays of young trees stacked nine metres (30 feet) high inside the James Hutton Institute near Dundee...
Phys.org

Volcanic 'trombone music' could provide early warning of eruptions

University of Canterbury (UC) postdoctoral researcher Dr. Leighton Watson (Ngāi Tahu), in collaboration with researchers at the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology and Boise State University, has developed a modeling tool that uses sound waves from volcanic activity to help understand and forecast volcanic behavior. "The movement...
Phys.org

Tapping hidden visual information: An all-in-one detector for thousands of colors

Spectrometers are widely used throughout industry and research to detect and analyze light. Spectrometers measure the spectrum of light—its strength at different wavelengths, like the colors in a rainbow—and are an essential tool for identifying and analyzing specimens and materials. Integrated on-chip spectrometers would be of great benefit to a variety of technologies, including quality inspection platforms, security sensors, biomedical analyzers, health care systems, environmental monitoring tools, and space telescopes.
Phys.org

Modern archaeology reveals the secrets of an Iron Age power center

New excavations in Uppåkra are at the forefront of cutting edge archaeological techniques. By combining big data, data modeling and DNA sequencing, researchers are currently solving significant parts of a historical puzzle. Perhaps we will learn whether the Justinianic Plague, the forerunner of the Black Death, reached Uppåkra. Until now, this has been uncertain.

