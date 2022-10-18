Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Iconic 'Pillars of Creation' captured in new Webb image
The James Webb Space Telescope captured the iconic "Pillars of Creation," huge structures of gas and dust teeming with stars, NASA said Wednesday, and the image is as majestic as one could hope. The twinkling of thousands of stars illuminates the telescope's first shot of the gigantic gold, copper and...
Phys.org
Why NASA is trying to crash land on Mars
NASA has successfully touched down on Mars nine times, relying on cutting-edge parachutes, massive airbags, and jetpacks to set spacecraft safely on the surface. Now engineers are testing whether or not the easiest way to get to the Martian surface is to crash. Rather than slow a spacecraft's high-speed descent,...
Phys.org
Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures
An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...
Phys.org
Research reveals magma activity beneath Mount Edgecumbe
Magma beneath long-dormant Mount Edgecumbe volcano in Southeast Alaska has been moving upward through Earth's crust, according to research the Alaska Volcano Observatory rapidly produced using a new method. The new approach at the observatory could lead to earlier detection of volcanic unrest in Alaska. At Mount Edgecumbe, computer modeling...
Phys.org
Central Asia identified as a key region for human ancestors
The interior of Central Asia has been identified as a key route for some of the earliest hominin migrations across Asia in a new study led by Dr. Emma Finestone, Assistant Curator of Human Origins at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and Research Affiliate of the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History.
Phys.org
FAST discovers largest atomic gas structure around a galaxy group
Atomic gas is the basic material that all galaxies are formed from. The evolution of galaxies is mostly a procedure of accreting atomic gas from the intergalactic medium and then converting it into stars. For this reason, observation and exploration of atomic gas in and around galaxies is crucial to...
Phys.org
AI-based model that predicts extreme wildfire danger
Raging wildfires occurring worldwide have caused tremendous economic damage and loss of life. Knowing when and where a widespread fire could happen in advance can improve fire prevention and resource allocation. However, available forecast systems only provide limited information. Moreover, they do not provide lead times long enough to gain useful regional details.
Phys.org
Reducing noise pollution with acoustic walls and rubberised roads
Sound-diffracting walls and rubberised asphalt ingredients tackle the major environmental concern of noise pollution from traffic. In cities across the European Union, noise is a significant health hazard along with air pollution. Efforts are under way to reduce a major source of both: traffic. Noise is the number-two environmental source...
Phys.org
Ranger numbers and protected area workforce must increase fivefold to effectively safeguard 30% of wild lands by 2030
Ahead of the global meeting of the Conference of the Parties in Montréal, Canada, which decides new targets for nature, the first-ever study of its kind outlines an urgent need for larger numbers and better-supported protected area staff to ensure the health of life on Earth. In a new...
Phys.org
Derbyshire fossil study reveals insights into Peak District's 12 million year-old climatic past
A decade-long study into unique rocks near a Derbyshire village has been uncovering the secrets of what the county and the Peak District might have looked like under a much warmer and wetter past. Although first studied over 10 years ago, the most recent investigation into geological deposits near Brassington...
Phys.org
LED tech boosts saplings, hopes for UK net zero bid
Surrounded by rows of healthy saplings grown using the latest LED technology, Scottish forestry researcher Kenny Hay has been left in little doubt that the science can boost Britain's net zero efforts. The trays of young trees stacked nine metres (30 feet) high inside the James Hutton Institute near Dundee...
Phys.org
Volcanic 'trombone music' could provide early warning of eruptions
University of Canterbury (UC) postdoctoral researcher Dr. Leighton Watson (Ngāi Tahu), in collaboration with researchers at the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology and Boise State University, has developed a modeling tool that uses sound waves from volcanic activity to help understand and forecast volcanic behavior. "The movement...
Phys.org
Tapping hidden visual information: An all-in-one detector for thousands of colors
Spectrometers are widely used throughout industry and research to detect and analyze light. Spectrometers measure the spectrum of light—its strength at different wavelengths, like the colors in a rainbow—and are an essential tool for identifying and analyzing specimens and materials. Integrated on-chip spectrometers would be of great benefit to a variety of technologies, including quality inspection platforms, security sensors, biomedical analyzers, health care systems, environmental monitoring tools, and space telescopes.
Phys.org
Modern archaeology reveals the secrets of an Iron Age power center
New excavations in Uppåkra are at the forefront of cutting edge archaeological techniques. By combining big data, data modeling and DNA sequencing, researchers are currently solving significant parts of a historical puzzle. Perhaps we will learn whether the Justinianic Plague, the forerunner of the Black Death, reached Uppåkra. Until now, this has been uncertain.
Comments / 0