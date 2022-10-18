Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Meghan Markle and Harry «sold their souls» and are in a desperate situation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found themselves in a difficult situation, and they can only blame themselves for this. In an effort to earn more money, they signed several contracts for a huge amount of money — for the release of Harry’s memoirs and the creation of a reality show about themselves. And now, after they have received the advances and spent them, they have to pay for what fans of the British royal family call a “sold their souls”. When the Prince and Duchess realized what had happened in practice from their venture and what the consequences might be, they wanted to cancel everything or at least make changes to the memoirs and the film that had already been submitted to the printing house, but it turned out that this was impossible.
Mom gets emotional after hearing her child laugh for the very first time: 'My wife lost it'
'Not sure what's sweeter: Baby's laughter or mama's emotional reaction.'
Where I End by Sophie White review – intense mother-daughter horror
Nineteen-year-old Aoileann, principal teller of this extraordinary tale in which horror and motherhood entwine, lives with her iron-willed paternal grandmother and the wreck of her bed-bound mother on the grey, windswept island of her birth, a place she has never left. Almost the first thing we learn of their home is that its windows have been filled in with shards of stone, since the nameless catastrophe of which they are all survivors: none must see the grim drama that plays out inside.
Streaming: the best films set on trains
In the ranks of films set on the railways, new-to-streaming Bullet Train is strictly stuck in second class – and hey, most of us can travel in that carriage happily enough. Placing a grizzled assassin (played by Brad Pitt) on board the world’s fastest train alongside an international assortment of fellow killers, and letting mayhem ensue, David Leitch’s film is effectively a cranked-up megamix of assorted plot points and set pieces from other action comedies of its ilk, and not unenjoyable on those terms.
Comments / 0