Where I End by Sophie White review – intense mother-daughter horror

Nineteen-year-old Aoileann, principal teller of this extraordinary tale in which horror and motherhood entwine, lives with her iron-willed paternal grandmother and the wreck of her bed-bound mother on the grey, windswept island of her birth, a place she has never left. Almost the first thing we learn of their home is that its windows have been filled in with shards of stone, since the nameless catastrophe of which they are all survivors: none must see the grim drama that plays out inside.
NPR

The beloved cartoon 'Arthur' pivots to podcasting

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As Arthur Read) Testing - one, two, three. Well, I can hear me, so I guess I'm ready. PFEIFFER: ...Including a TV star with seven Emmy Awards, a Peabody and millions of books sold. We mean Arthur the aardvark. (SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "THE ARTHUR PODCAST") UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR...
NPR

Movie Review: 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Writer and director Martin McDonagh reunited with "In Bruges" stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in his new drama-comedy, "The Banshees of Inisherin." The dark new comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" doesn't have any banshees. What it does have are actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. And critic Bob Mondello says when they're working with filmmaker Martin McDonagh, they are plenty.
MISSOURI STATE
Entertainment News

Meghan Markle and Harry «sold their souls» and are in a desperate situation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found themselves in a difficult situation, and they can only blame themselves for this. In an effort to earn more money, they signed several contracts for a huge amount of money — for the release of Harry’s memoirs and the creation of a reality show about themselves. And now, after they have received the advances and spent them, they have to pay for what fans of the British royal family call a “sold their souls”. When the Prince and Duchess realized what had happened in practice from their venture and what the consequences might be, they wanted to cancel everything or at least make changes to the memoirs and the film that had already been submitted to the printing house, but it turned out that this was impossible.
NPR

Actress Andrea Riseborough on her new movie, "To Leslie"

SEWELL WHITNEY: (As newscaster) Leslie, now does it feel to win such a life-changing sum of money?. ANDREA RISEBOROUGH: (As Leslie) Oh, well, I feel a hell of a lot better than yesterday. PFEIFFER: But we rarely find out what happens to them after that. The new movie, "To Leslie,"...
NPR

Remembering Angela Lansbury, a legend of the stage and screen

This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, professor of television studies at Rowan University in New Jersey, sitting in for Terry Gross. Broadway dimmed its lights last Saturday evening in tribute to Angela Lansbury. The acclaimed film and musical actress and star of the TV series "Murder, She Wrote" died last week. She was 96.
NPR

Author Rossi Anastopoulo on her new book, "Sweet Land of Liberty"

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with author Rossi Anastopoulo about her new book, "Sweet Land of Liberty: A History of America in 11 Pies." You've almost certainly heard the expression, as American as apple pie. But why is apple pie considered so American? And is the explanation really so simple?. ROSSI...
NPR

Short Wave

KWONG: Hey, SHORT - Aaron. KWONG: Aaron, what are you doing here? I'm hosting this episode. SCOTT: Pretty certain - no. This is mine. MAMADOU NDIAYE: Actually, you're both wrong. SCOTT: What?. NDIAYE: I'm the host now. KWONG: Excuse me, who are you?. SCOTT: Mystery host?. NDIAYE: Oh, right. I'm...

