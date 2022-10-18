Space Force: Nice weather for Thursday's SpaceX Falcon 9 launch after a mid-week cold front

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

Update: SpaceX successfully launched this mission at 10:50 a.m. EDT Thursday, Oct. 20, and landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship a few minutes later. Read our full post-launch story here.

SpaceX is set to loft another batch of its internet-beaming Starlink satellites to orbit on Thursday, Oct. 20, marking Florida's 46th launch of the year and the weather should be excellent.

The Space Force said in its Tuesday forecast that weather conditions are projected to 90% "go" for the Falcon 9 Starlink mission slated to lift off from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. EDT.

A cold front should bring "gusty winds, mostly clear skies and high temperatures struggling to reach the 70s at the Spaceport," on Wednesday, Space Launch Delta 45 forecasters said.

But those weather conditions are expected to clear leaving behind only a slight chance of cumulus clouds for Thursday morning's Falcon 9 launch attempt.

Upper-level winds at the launch site are projected to be "low to moderate risk" while at-sea conditions for a drone ship booster recovery are classified as "low risk."

Last week SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted to Twitter that while the company has supplied Ukraine's government and military with Starlink terminals and services throughout its war with Russia, it "has cost SpaceX $80 million and will exceed $100 million by the end of the year.”

CNN reported that last month the company sent a letter to the Pentagon requesting the U.S. government to take over funding for the operation citing that SpaceX could lose up to $400 million over the next 12 months.

That request was later rescinded when Musk tweeted, "even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free."

A backup launch opportunity on Friday around the same time is available should SpaceX need it, but liftoff conditions deteriorate slightly to 70%. Space Force forecasters said that Friday will bring a higher chance of "clouds and showers closer to the Spaceport, as well as increasing northerly winds."

Another Falcon 9 Starlink mission before the end of the month can't be ruled out, but October's most notable launch should occur sometime during the last week, possibly on Halloween. That's when SpaceX is expected to ignite the 27 engines of a three-core Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time since June 2019.

Liftoff of the Space Force's USSF-44 mission will take place from Kennedy Space Center and will feature a double booster landing attempt, and double sonic booms, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's two landing zones.

