High Wind Warning issued for Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman, Kearny by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends that you take preventative measures during this blowing dust event...such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks if outside. High dust concentrations can cause respiratory problems...decrease lung activity...aggravate asthma...and lead to potential heart-related problems...especially with children...elderly...or those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will likely reduce visibility, perhaps down to below one mile in open areas around agricultural fields.
Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-23 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stafford; Stanton; Stevens; Trego RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030, 031, 043, 044, 045, 046, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 074, 075, 076, 077, 078, 079, 080, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, AND 089 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 030 Trego, Fire Weather Zone 031 Ellis, Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott, Fire Weather Zone 044 Lane, Fire Weather Zone 045 Ness, Fire Weather Zone 046 Rush, Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny, Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney, Fire Weather Zone 064 Hodgeman, Fire Weather Zone 065 Pawnee, Fire Weather Zone 066 Stafford, Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton, Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant, Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell, Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray, Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford, Fire Weather Zone 079 Edwards, Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa, Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton, Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens, Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward, Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade, Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark and Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche. * WINDS...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...is located for areas along and west of highway 283. These areas will have the strongest winds and lowest humidity values during the afternoon. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
