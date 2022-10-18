Effective: 2022-10-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends that you take preventative measures during this blowing dust event...such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks if outside. High dust concentrations can cause respiratory problems...decrease lung activity...aggravate asthma...and lead to potential heart-related problems...especially with children...elderly...or those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will likely reduce visibility, perhaps down to below one mile in open areas around agricultural fields.

FINNEY COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO