Monroe County, MI

One seriously injured in CMV crash

By The Monroe News
 4 days ago
One driver sustained serious injuries in a traffic crash involving two commercial motor vehicles that occurred Monday on southbound I-275 near the five mile marker.

According to a press release issued by the Michigan State Police Monroe Post, one of the CMVs was broken down on the shoulder of the interstate when the second struck it. The crash caused the second CMV to catch fire. Its driver was transported to University of Michigan Hospital for treatment. There were no other occupants int he vehicle.

Motor Carrier Officers assigned to the Monroe Post responded to the scene and were assisted by the Monroe Post Troopers, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Ash, Exeter and Huron Township's fire departments, and Monroe County Ambulance.

Witnesses with additional information are asked to contact Motor Carrier Officer Jon Omilian of the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

