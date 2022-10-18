Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Retired Lexington firefighter “pins” his daughter during recruit graduation ceremony
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After months of training, Lexington Firefighter class number 70 is ready to serve the city. This class has a unique story. For the first time in the department’s 151 years of service, a female recruit will follow in her father’s footsteps and become a Lexington Firefighter.
WKYT 27
Parkette Drive-In sign to remain on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic piece of Lexington’s past will stay standing. The large neon sign for Parkette Drive-In will continue to stand on New Circle Road despite the restaurant’s closure earlier this year. The property owners say they reached a deal to lease the land to...
Eastern Progress
Every dog has its day: former students, employees remember The Family Dog
When asked about their time at Eastern Kentucky University, alumni always bring up one thing: The Family Dog, a bar located on Richmond’s Water Street. Before gaining the name The Family Dog, it opened in the 1940’s as Specks. Located on Water Street, Specks was the place to be.
WKYT 27
How to keep pumpkins fresh during Halloween season
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s pumpkin carving season, which means you may have put a lot of effort into creating the perfect jack-o’-lantern this year. You can keep your pumpkin fresh until Halloween by using a little science. “When you do carve your pumpkins, it is like...
Mercer Co. horse returns after missing for almost two weeks
A woman from Mercer County spent nearly two weeks looking for a 15-year-old horse named Pete. She says it wandered off after a back gate was unintentionally left open.
wkms.org
County leaders say rural EMS services in Kentucky continue to face staffing challenges
County leaders in Kentucky say rural emergency medical services continue to struggle with staffing their ambulances. The Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services’s Emergency Medical Service Task Force met earlier this week to discuss how best to assist EMS services in the state’s rural counties. Speaking to...
visitfrankfort.com
Frankfort’s Newest Fine Dining Experience
Glen Willis, the historic landmark building on the outskirts of Frankfort just down from Buffalo Trace Distillery, has in its 207 years of existence been a private home (one of its owners, Revolutionary War veteran and politician Humphrey Marshall, was notorious for having fought a duel with Henry Clay when both served in the Kentucky House of Representatives), a tearoom and a catering event space.
WKYT 27
ONE Lexington announces its strategic plan to address crime
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton and other community leaders came together in downtown Lexington on Friday morning to announce the completion of the ONE Lexington strategic plan. “We truly honor the process of building this plan by not only using evidence-based research, not only using things that have...
WKYT 27
Tired of raking leaves? Science says you really don’t have to
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tired of raking those leaves in your yard, don’t, at least not all of them. Science says you don’t have to!. It’s that time of the year when the leaves turn those vibrant colors before falling to the ground. Thanks to dry and cool weather, it’s happening a little earlier than normal.
wymt.com
Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re 35 years and older, chances are you’ve either heard of or visited a downtown Richmond bar in your college days known as the Family Dog. It’s been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be open for EKU’s homecoming festivities so that alums can reminisce and laugh about the good old days.
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 10
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky teams continue hammering it out on the gridiron! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 : Tates Creek at Henry Clay, Madison Central at Bryan Station, Lafayette at Dunbar, and Montgomery County at Douglass. Week...
Wave 3
Two law enforcement veterans racing for Clark County Sheriff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two law enforcement veterans are vying for the job of Clark County Sheriff. On one side, you have a former federal officer with three decades of experience. On the other side, you have a current Clark County Sheriff Deputy that has worked there his entire adult...
WKYT 27
Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop in Ky.
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Farmers are hitting the fields, across the Bluegrass, harvesting corn and soybeans. Kentucky enjoyed a record corn crop last year and is hoping for the same this year. The majority of the corn, harvested in central and eastern Kentucky, stays right here, going into bourbon.
wpsdlocal6.com
State to officially acknowledge lynchings on historic Frankfort bridge, issue apologies to families
FRANKFORT, KY — This weekend in Frankfort, city officials will formally apologize to families of victims lynched at Frankfort's historic Singing Bridge. The event is being hosted by a Frankfort-based nonprofit organization called Focus on Race Relations, who aim to encourage open and honest conversations about race. The FORR...
WKYT 27
State asks public for input on plan to widen part of Winchester Rd. in Lex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winchester Road is seeing major projects and plans in the future. The newest plan is the widening of Winchester Road, between Polo Club Boulevard and Haley Road. Local businesses say that a new hospital and middle school being built on Polo Club Boulevard might cause more traffic. Natasha Lacy with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says with the widening of Winchester Road, they hope to address that concern.
WTVQ
Animal cruelty leads to domestic violence
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amy Schumacher recalls the relationship between her brother Todd Schumacher and Matt Donaghy. A relationship that would ultimately turn fatal. “The thing is, is when you look back, and you retrace those steps, then you’re like, ‘Oh, I should have saw something here,'” says Schumacher. “But, you know, at the time, you’re just thinking, ‘Oh, they might ha.
spectrumnews1.com
'We've made some advances in that in the most recent years. But we can do more': Meet Lexington mayoral candidate David Kloiber
LEXINGTON, Ky. — This November, voters in Lexington will choose between Council member David Kloiber who’s challenging incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton. Kloiber is the current District 6 Council Member for the city, a seat he’s held since 2020. He’s vying to become Lexington’s next mayor. In the...
lanereport.com
Exploring Kentucky: The Kentucky Book Festival
Readers and writers rejoice! It’s time once again for that book-lovers’—and book-givers’—favorite event, the 41st Annual Kentucky Book Festival (KBF). On Oct. 29, Lexington literary treasure Joseph-Beth Booksellers (JBB) will achieve the vision of KBF’s founder “to honor writers and enable readers to meet them,” as the bookstore transforms into a magical meeting place where all ages can revel in the written word, in those who write it, and in publishing.
WKYT 27
Mystery of Lexington teen’s disappearance still haunts family decades later
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been 25 years since 14-year-old Lydia Perkins disappeared in Lexington. Her mother and brother have received a few tips over the years but nothing that points to what happened or why. A mystery that’s haunted them for two and a half decades. The...
harrodsburgherald.com
Growing Pains In Burgin
Burgin may soon have to change its welcome signs. The friendly little city is getting bigger, but with growth comes growing pains, which the Burgin City Council were struggling with at their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. First, Ken Stewart, the owner of the Burgin RV Park, gave the council...
Comments / 0