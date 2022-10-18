ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Parkette Drive-In sign to remain on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic piece of Lexington’s past will stay standing. The large neon sign for Parkette Drive-In will continue to stand on New Circle Road despite the restaurant’s closure earlier this year. The property owners say they reached a deal to lease the land to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

How to keep pumpkins fresh during Halloween season

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s pumpkin carving season, which means you may have put a lot of effort into creating the perfect jack-o’-lantern this year. You can keep your pumpkin fresh until Halloween by using a little science. “When you do carve your pumpkins, it is like...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
visitfrankfort.com

Frankfort’s Newest Fine Dining Experience

Glen Willis, the historic landmark building on the outskirts of Frankfort just down from Buffalo Trace Distillery, has in its 207 years of existence been a private home (one of its owners, Revolutionary War veteran and politician Humphrey Marshall, was notorious for having fought a duel with Henry Clay when both served in the Kentucky House of Representatives), a tearoom and a catering event space.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

ONE Lexington announces its strategic plan to address crime

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton and other community leaders came together in downtown Lexington on Friday morning to announce the completion of the ONE Lexington strategic plan. “We truly honor the process of building this plan by not only using evidence-based research, not only using things that have...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Tired of raking leaves? Science says you really don’t have to

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tired of raking those leaves in your yard, don’t, at least not all of them. Science says you don’t have to!. It’s that time of the year when the leaves turn those vibrant colors before falling to the ground. Thanks to dry and cool weather, it’s happening a little earlier than normal.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re 35 years and older, chances are you’ve either heard of or visited a downtown Richmond bar in your college days known as the Family Dog. It’s been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be open for EKU’s homecoming festivities so that alums can reminisce and laugh about the good old days.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky teams continue hammering it out on the gridiron! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 : Tates Creek at Henry Clay, Madison Central at Bryan Station, Lafayette at Dunbar, and Montgomery County at Douglass. Week...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Two law enforcement veterans racing for Clark County Sheriff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two law enforcement veterans are vying for the job of Clark County Sheriff. On one side, you have a former federal officer with three decades of experience. On the other side, you have a current Clark County Sheriff Deputy that has worked there his entire adult...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop in Ky.

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Farmers are hitting the fields, across the Bluegrass, harvesting corn and soybeans. Kentucky enjoyed a record corn crop last year and is hoping for the same this year. The majority of the corn, harvested in central and eastern Kentucky, stays right here, going into bourbon.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

State asks public for input on plan to widen part of Winchester Rd. in Lex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winchester Road is seeing major projects and plans in the future. The newest plan is the widening of Winchester Road, between Polo Club Boulevard and Haley Road. Local businesses say that a new hospital and middle school being built on Polo Club Boulevard might cause more traffic. Natasha Lacy with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says with the widening of Winchester Road, they hope to address that concern.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Animal cruelty leads to domestic violence

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amy Schumacher recalls the relationship between her brother Todd Schumacher and Matt Donaghy. A relationship that would ultimately turn fatal. “The thing is, is when you look back, and you retrace those steps, then you’re like, ‘Oh, I should have saw something here,'” says Schumacher. “But, you know, at the time, you’re just thinking, ‘Oh, they might ha.
GEORGETOWN, KY
lanereport.com

Exploring Kentucky: The Kentucky Book Festival

Readers and writers rejoice! It’s time once again for that book-lovers’—and book-givers’—favorite event, the 41st Annual Kentucky Book Festival (KBF). On Oct. 29, Lexington literary treasure Joseph-Beth Booksellers (JBB) will achieve the vision of KBF’s founder “to honor writers and enable readers to meet them,” as the bookstore transforms into a magical meeting place where all ages can revel in the written word, in those who write it, and in publishing.
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Growing Pains In Burgin

Burgin may soon have to change its welcome signs. The friendly little city is getting bigger, but with growth comes growing pains, which the Burgin City Council were struggling with at their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. First, Ken Stewart, the owner of the Burgin RV Park, gave the council...
BURGIN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy