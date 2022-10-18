ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

Letter to the Editor: Resident Wants to See Change in Local Government

My name is Alissandra Valdez. I am proud to serve on the Sustainable Burbank Commission, but today I am writing as a citizen and fellow community member. As a young, Latina, working-class renter, I’m ready to see real change in our local government. My neighbors and I are politically engaged, but we are often shut out of politics in favor of corporate interests. In these tumultuous times, we need a representative that will fight for the needs of the many, which is why I’m supporting Nikki Perez for Burbank City Council. Her stances on housing, environmental issues, and transportation make her a clear standout in this race.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Letter to the Editor: Resident Touts Perez for City Council Seat

My name is Shanna Ingalsbee. I have the pleasure of serving as the Vice-Chair of the Landlord Tenant Commission for the City of Burbank. I am writing today because we as voters face another critical election. We are choosing three City Councilmembers who will be tasked with guiding our local economy to a full recovery. There is so much at stake as we rebuild from the pandemic and create a new normal. To achieve that goal, we need innovative and creative thinkers to guide our City. We need Nikki Perez.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Family Service Agency Gala Raises Over $400,000

On Saturday, October 15th, Michael and Caroline Cusumano hosted the Burbank Family Service Agency’s (FSA) annual “Imagine a City” Gala at The Pointe property on Alameda Ave. Over 250 members of the Burbank community gathered to support the FSA and their activism in our city’s mental healthcare.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Letter to the Editor: Former Mayor Throws Support Behind Springer

Experience Matters! Re-Elect Sharon Springer to the Burbank City Council. The ballots have arrived and Burbankers are voting!. As you sit down to fill out your ballot and consider who you want to see on the Burbank City Council keep in mind that only Sharon Springer brings over six years of experience to the job as an elected member of the City Council.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Letter to the Editor: Citywide Student Chair Urges Opposition to Helligar’s Candidacy

This letter is in opposition to Carmenita Helligar’s candidacy for our Burbank City Council. My name is Sungjoo Yoon and I am a student in the class of 2023 at Burbank High School. I have also been a member of two City Boards/Commissions (I chair the Burbank Youth Board, the citywide student government, and was a liaison commissioner on the Sustainable Burbank Commission). I am writing in regards to Ms. Helligar’s troubling track record in city advocacy, from the perspective of a young citizen in a Burbank Unified public school.
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness

The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
NORWALK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LONG BEACH, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In

“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
indybay.org

Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez

Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Brush fire near aquatic center contained in minutes

A brush fire broke out on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. near the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. According to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for L.A. County Fire, the blaze was reported at 5:01 p.m. and units were immediately dispatched to Ruether Avenue and Centre Pointe Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy