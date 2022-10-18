My name is Alissandra Valdez. I am proud to serve on the Sustainable Burbank Commission, but today I am writing as a citizen and fellow community member. As a young, Latina, working-class renter, I’m ready to see real change in our local government. My neighbors and I are politically engaged, but we are often shut out of politics in favor of corporate interests. In these tumultuous times, we need a representative that will fight for the needs of the many, which is why I’m supporting Nikki Perez for Burbank City Council. Her stances on housing, environmental issues, and transportation make her a clear standout in this race.

BURBANK, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO