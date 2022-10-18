Read full article on original website
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Resident Wants to See Change in Local Government
My name is Alissandra Valdez. I am proud to serve on the Sustainable Burbank Commission, but today I am writing as a citizen and fellow community member. As a young, Latina, working-class renter, I’m ready to see real change in our local government. My neighbors and I are politically engaged, but we are often shut out of politics in favor of corporate interests. In these tumultuous times, we need a representative that will fight for the needs of the many, which is why I’m supporting Nikki Perez for Burbank City Council. Her stances on housing, environmental issues, and transportation make her a clear standout in this race.
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Resident Touts Perez for City Council Seat
My name is Shanna Ingalsbee. I have the pleasure of serving as the Vice-Chair of the Landlord Tenant Commission for the City of Burbank. I am writing today because we as voters face another critical election. We are choosing three City Councilmembers who will be tasked with guiding our local economy to a full recovery. There is so much at stake as we rebuild from the pandemic and create a new normal. To achieve that goal, we need innovative and creative thinkers to guide our City. We need Nikki Perez.
L.A. Council explores avenues to make Eviction Defense Program permanent
The Los Angeles City Council voted today to explore making the city’s Eviction Defense Program – created in 2020 in response to increased housing insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic – a permanent program
myburbank.com
Family Service Agency Gala Raises Over $400,000
On Saturday, October 15th, Michael and Caroline Cusumano hosted the Burbank Family Service Agency’s (FSA) annual “Imagine a City” Gala at The Pointe property on Alameda Ave. Over 250 members of the Burbank community gathered to support the FSA and their activism in our city’s mental healthcare.
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Former Mayor Throws Support Behind Springer
Experience Matters! Re-Elect Sharon Springer to the Burbank City Council. The ballots have arrived and Burbankers are voting!. As you sit down to fill out your ballot and consider who you want to see on the Burbank City Council keep in mind that only Sharon Springer brings over six years of experience to the job as an elected member of the City Council.
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Citywide Student Chair Urges Opposition to Helligar’s Candidacy
This letter is in opposition to Carmenita Helligar’s candidacy for our Burbank City Council. My name is Sungjoo Yoon and I am a student in the class of 2023 at Burbank High School. I have also been a member of two City Boards/Commissions (I chair the Burbank Youth Board, the citywide student government, and was a liaison commissioner on the Sustainable Burbank Commission). I am writing in regards to Ms. Helligar’s troubling track record in city advocacy, from the perspective of a young citizen in a Burbank Unified public school.
Will Pasadena Be The Next City To Adopt Rent Control? Voters Will Decide This Election
With inflation up and rents rising, cities across California are passing new forms of rent control. Pasadena could be next.
Council Members Defend Meeting Without Resignations from de Leon, Cedillo
The council met Friday for the first time since de León said earlier this week that he does not plan on resigning.
Kevin de León says of constituents: 'If I were to step down, then they'd have no voice in City Hall'
In an interview with ABC7's Marc Brown, embattled Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León discussed his decision to remain in office despite widespread calls for him to resign.
Racist comments about Oaxacans in LA City Council audio spark renewed push for change
In the leaked conversation, former L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Gil Cedillo are heard mocking Oaxacans, calling them "ugly".
spectrumnews1.com
LA's first street psychiatrist talks about transforming homeless lives
There are many factors that can cause a person to become homeless. One of the most visible on the streets of LA is a lack of adequate mental health care. The LA County Department of Mental Health is seeking to address that shortfall in access with their first street psychiatrist, Dr. Shayan Rab.
City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness
The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
signalscv.com
LA County Public Works seeking criminal charges against owner of alleged illegal dumping site
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is seeking criminal and civil litigation against the owner of a piece of land alleged to have tons of materials dumped onto it, according to a spokesman for Public Works. In an email sent to The Signal, Public Information Officer Steven Frasher...
spectrumnews1.com
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
Where, oh where has the Belmont Brewing Company dog patio gone?
“We have regulars who come a lot—they actually love it,” manager Jessica Bellows said. “They like the option of having a dog patio. A lot of people prefer it because it’s a little bit quieter on this side.” The post Where, oh where has the Belmont Brewing Company dog patio gone? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In
“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
indybay.org
Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez
Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
theregistrysocal.com
City of Hawthorne Buys 12,919 SQFT Bank of America Building Near City Hall for $11MM
IRVINE, Calif. – Faris Lee Investments, a leading retail advisory, and investment sales firm, has completed the $11.125 million sale of a Bank of America, a 12,919-square-foot single tenant absolute triple net leased retail opportunity on Hawthorne Blvd. in Hawthorne, CA. Shaun Riley and Jeff Conover, Principals, and Scott...
‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness
While city leaders have said they’re working to address the problem, they gave few specific answers on how the Downtown area could be immediately helped. The post ‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness appeared first on Long Beach Post.
signalscv.com
Brush fire near aquatic center contained in minutes
A brush fire broke out on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. near the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. According to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for L.A. County Fire, the blaze was reported at 5:01 p.m. and units were immediately dispatched to Ruether Avenue and Centre Pointe Parkway.
