Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
Opinion: Tactics Victims Can Use To Disarm A Narcissist
Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
CNBC
The 6 common signs of a sociopath: 'They can be harder to spot than a psychopath,' says psychotherapist
As a psychotherapist, I've spent much of my career studying interpersonal relationships and personality disorders — and even trained personnel in the U.S. military, the FBI and the CIA. One topic I find the most interesting is sociopathy, which is a term used to describe antisocial personality disorder. Sociopaths...
The Most Common Ways a Narcissist Controls You With Gaslighting
Gaslighting is one of many weapons of choice a Narcissist chooses to confuse and break down the victim. They have done it for years, and it works for them. So they get better and better as the years go on.
Opinion: Warning Signs You Are Communicating With A Narcissist
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
Opinion: Narcissists Utilize Mind Games To Manipulate Their Victims
There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse you have been dealing with months, years, or decades of manipulative mind games.
How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment
Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
The Harsh Reality of Narcissists Abuse
Actually, it’s kind of weird what happens. I’m not 100% sure I was with a Narcissist, but I’m pretty sure. I was with something similar or strong traits because there is no other way to explain it. And the longer you are away, you will gain more clarity. But in the beginning, you will second guess every ounce of reality to justify their abusive behavior.
Atlanta welcomes first-ever female Hungarian ‘Freedom Fighter’ statue
On the 66th anniversary of Hungary’s 1956 uprising against the country’s Soviet government, a group of diplomats, survivors of the revolution and their families gathered in Atlanta Sunday to dedicate a new statue honoring the “Freedom Fighters” who stood up to the oppressive Communist regime.
Brazil pol and Bolsonaro ally refuses arrest, injures police
A Brazilian politician attacked federal police officers seeking to arrest him in his home on Sunday, prompting an hours-long siege that caused alarm and a scramble for a response at the highest level of government.Roberto Jefferson, a former lawmaker and an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, fired a rifle at police and threw a grenade, wounding two officers in the rural municipality Comendador Levy Gasparian, in Rio de Janeiro state. He said in a video message sent to supporters on WhatsApp that he refused to surrender, though by early evening he was in custody.The events were stunning even for...
Opinion: There Are Signals When A Partner Loves Unconditionally
A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
ohmymag.co.uk
The way you smell can let people know if you're single or coupled up
The way you smell can offer useful insight into the state of your health, information about your diet and now – as researchers have found – hint on your dating life. A new research points to single men having stronger body odour than their counterparts who are in relationship. The study proffered some theories to explain why this might be so.
MedicalXpress
Study suggests discontinuation of gender-affirming hormones in those who start treatment as adolescents is rare
Among individuals treated at a gender identity clinic in The Netherlands, those who used puberty suppressing treatment before the age of 18 and then started gender-affirming hormones, 98% (704 out of 720) continued use at follow-up, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.
themindsjournal.com
I Come Into Peoples Lives To Show Them Genuine Love
I honestly feel like I come into people’s lives to show them genuine love and they come into mine to teach me, self-love…. Stop Gaslighting Yourself By Changing The Narrative. Stop Gaslighting Yourself By Changing The Narrative • Maybe it's all in my head ----> My experiences are real...
There Are Only 4 Reasons People Change; Which Reason is Yours?
So many talks about change, but very few take action to do it. There could be various things you are trying to change in your life. Most people give up and lose hope when the change doesn’t come quickly enough. Very few have the drive, determination, and awareness to get the ball of “change” in motion.
lovewhatmatters.com
I Want To Be Nice To My Kids, Even On Their Hard Days
“I did something this morning that most of you will probably think is bad parenting. Because my mom stayed the night at the house, I had the opportunity to take my 8-year-old to school without her siblings. I whispered to her, ‘If we get ready quick and with a good attitude, we’ll stop at the donut shop.’
lovewhatmatters.com
‘I was so alone in my grief. No one understood me.’: Loss mom shares grief journey one year after son’s passing
Disclaimer: This story contains details about child loss and grief which may be upsetting for some. One year. That is how much time has passed since I had to say goodbye to my son. Three hundred sixty-five days have passed since I lived the most traumatic day of my life. No one prepared me for this. No one CAN prepare you for such an unnatural event, and the heartache that follows.
lovewhatmatters.com
‘The older I got, the more confusing it became.’: Korean-American shares adoption difficulties despite amazing family
“When people ask me questions like, ‘When did you learn you were adopted?’ or ‘How old were you when your parents started talking to you about being adopted?’ I honestly don’t really know how to answer. You hear stories about adoptees not finding out about their story until later, or parents making the reveal a big deal, but that wasn’t the case for me.
lovewhatmatters.com
Panic Attack Disorder Is Not A Sign Of Weakness
“Tunnel vision… every athlete on the planet understands this. We zero in. We focus on the goal. Head down; eyes forward. It’s in our bones. And we won’t stop until we tightly grip the nucleus of what we’re after. But raw ambition and drive are not...
