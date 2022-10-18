ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Nicole Long
4d ago

These so called pro lifers are nothing more than pro birthers. They only care until the babies take their first breath and as soon as a mother needs aid , then they do Not want their tax dollars spent on providing or helping to provide for that child. These pro lifers also do Not Know Scripture. If they did then they would sit down somewhere and realize that a snake like Rand Paul does not give a rat's tail about unborn babies especially poor ones! Make sure you all read it carefully before voting on it.

Junebug59
3d ago

Omg. How biased is this article. If your gonna write a good article, show both sides instead one. All these pitiful attempts to say this is how the majority is thinking which is not the case.

Allen Drummond
3d ago

I am for what the holy bible says and that a child is precious in the eyes of God,I support life for the unborn

