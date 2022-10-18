ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

profootballnetwork.com

New York Jets RB Breece Hall Carted to Locker Room

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall had to be carted to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. The Jets quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Jets RB Breece Hall...
NEW YORK STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Ruled Out With Knee Injury

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted to the locker room during Sunday’s game and was quickly ruled out with a knee injury. How will the Seahawks replace Metcalf if he’s sidelined for a significant period of time?. Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Suffers Knee Injury. Metcalf had...
SEATTLE, WA
profootballnetwork.com

How Long is J.K. Dobbins Out? Injury Timeline for Ravens’ RB

We got the latest update regarding J.K. Dobbins’ injury on Friday of Week 7, and the news is not good for the Baltimore Ravens‘ RB. Having missed all of last season with a torn ACL, Dobbins is set for another layoff due to further issues with his knee. Let’s examine the latest news regarding Dobbin’s injury, his timeline for return, and what it all means for fantasy football managers.
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Lions vs. Cowboys Week 7 Preview and Prediction

In this video, Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys matchup in Week 7. Will Dak Prescott knock off the rust in his long-awaited return from injury? How will Detroit manage to bounce back from last week’s embarrassing shutout at the hands of the New England Patriots?
DETROIT, MI
profootballnetwork.com

College Football DFS Picks Week 8: Quinn Ewers brings Texas back

While it’s sad that the college football season creeps towards the end, the excitement continues ramping up. Our college football DFS picks continue to improve, and there are plenty of betting opportunities to pick some explosive lineups. Week 8 features a number of ranked games, and many of them should feature plenty of points.
ALABAMA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Eagles GM Howie Roseman Is Taking Advantage of NFL Conservatism

The NFL is not Madden. We hear a similar sentiment all the time; whether it be regarding moving offensive linemen from position to position or trading for a player to improve your team, the league simply isn’t very active. But Howie Roseman doesn’t care for tradition. That dates...
ALABAMA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Is Mark Andrews or Rashod Bateman Playing Today vs. Browns?

It has been an eventful week in terms of fantasy football relevant injuries in Baltimore. Entering Sunday morning, there are questions about whether Mark Andrews or Rashod Bateman are playing in Week 7, while RB J.K. Dobbins was placed on the injured reserve on Saturday. Let’s take a look at...
BALTIMORE, MD

