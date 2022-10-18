We got the latest update regarding J.K. Dobbins’ injury on Friday of Week 7, and the news is not good for the Baltimore Ravens‘ RB. Having missed all of last season with a torn ACL, Dobbins is set for another layoff due to further issues with his knee. Let’s examine the latest news regarding Dobbin’s injury, his timeline for return, and what it all means for fantasy football managers.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO