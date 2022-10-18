SAN MARCOS — Palomar College broke ground on a sports facility that will include new football and softball stadiums, in a ceremony on campus Oct.18. “This project is going to take our athletics here at the college to the next level,” said Star Rivera-Lacey, superintendent/president of Palomar College. “I am excited for our students, our employees, and our community. I can’t wait to see these stadiums in action and share these incredible facilities with all of you and the generations of Palomar College athletes to come.”

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO