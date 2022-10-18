Read full article on original website
Coast News
Project Wildlife celebrates 50 years
This fall, San Diego Humane Society is celebrating Project Wildlife’s 50th anniversary. For five decades, this essential program has served as our region’s safety net for wild animals in need. Since its founding, Project Wildlife has rescued and cared for hundreds of thousands of injured, orphaned or sick...
Coast News
Full weekend rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego starts at midnight
REGION — San Diegans can expect a full rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego this weekend, starting at midnight, for regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements. Weekend closures like these, known as Absolute Work Windows, provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely and unimpeded on and along the...
Coast News
New fiber network to improve internet service across Escondido
ESCONDIDO — An international, privately owned telecom company is set to install a citywide fiber communications network to provide more residents access to internet services. In late September, Escondido City Council approved a right-of-way encroachment agreement with SiFi Networks to allow the installation of the company’s new FiberCity system....
Coast News
Encinitas council adopts Blakespear’s resolution to endorse state abortion rights proposition
ENCINITAS — Three weeks before the November general election, city leaders unanimously endorsed statewide Proposition 1, which seeks to codify a woman’s right to reproductive freedom — including abortion — into the California Constitution. The Encinitas City Council voted 5-0 on Wednesday night in favor of...
Coast News
Meet Griffen Bradds, owner of new CrossFit Rebuild in Encinitas
Griffen Bradds, the owner of CrossFit Rebuild in Encinitas, wants you to know how CrossFit saved his life. In his mid-30s as a critical care nurse, Griffen noticed some of his patients were only 10 years older than him! Alarmed, especially when he realized his lifestyle shared many risk factors such as poor diet and no exercise, he set out to make changes.
Coast News
No COASTER service this weekend
OCEANSIDE — There will be no COASTER service in San Diego County Oct. 22, and Oct. 23, to facilitate regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements along the coastal rail corridor. Weekend closures like these, referred to as Absolute Work Windows (AWWs), occur periodically during the year on a pre-determined schedule....
Coast News
Local officials react to uproar over queer Halloween event
ENCINITAS — Local officials are reacting to an unfolding uproar in Encinitas over a school district’s decision to post an online flyer advertising a queer Halloween party. Last week, parents at the Encinitas Unified School District organized a protest after an advertisement for Boo Bash, the “queerest free Halloween party for youth and families,” on the school district’s website via PeachJar, a digital hub for events and communications.
Coast News
Nominations open for Salute Our Veterans awards honoring area vets
REGION — Nominations are open today for the Salute Our Veterans awards honoring contributions from San Diego County veterans, as well as veteran-owned small businesses and nonprofits. The awards were launched by San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher’s office, who made the announcement Friday on the...
Coast News
San Marcos High School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
SAN MARCOS — When the bell rang for lunch on Monday at San Marcos High School, hundreds of students flooded the quad to find games, a piñata, flower making and ballet folklórico set up by various student clubs. Student-run Hispanic clubs, including the Hispanic Student Union and...
Coast News
Carlsbad unveils plans to slow speeds along Tamarack Ave
CARLSBAD — More than 50 residents attended a traffic safety workshop with the city’s transportation department on Oct. 12 at Valley Middle School. City officials gave an overview of the temporary and long-term plans to address speed and safety concerns, while residents provided feedback and suggestions after seeking help for months.
Coast News
New mental health clinic for active duty, veterans opens in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE – A new clinic is now providing more access to mental health services for veterans, active duty service members and their families. City officials, community members and the Cohen Veteran Network celebrated the grand opening of its new Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Veterans Village of San Diego (VVSD) on Oct. 5 in Oceanside.
Coast News
Letter: County gun owners PAC makes endorsements
San Diego County Gun Owners (SDCGO), a political action committee (PAC) promoting Second Amendment rights in San Diego County, is endorsing the following North County candidates for the November general election:. Kelly Martinez as San Diego County Sheriff; Jim Desmond, San Diego County Supervisor, District 5; Keith Blackburn as mayor,...
Coast News
Oceanside teen fatally stabbed
OCEANSIDE — Police say a 16-year-old boy died Tuesday night after being stabbed in Oceanside. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Park located at 4300 Mesa Drive, according to Oceanside police. Despite being taken to Tri-City Medical Center and undergoing life- saving measures,...
Coast News
Carlsbad mayoral candidates tackle issues at forum
CARLSBAD — The only mayoral forum in the city was hosted by the Carlsbad Evening Rotary Club on Oct. 13 at the Holiday Inn. Councilman Keith Blackburn, who’s served 14 years on the Carlsbad City Council, and Mike Curtin, a retired businessman, addressed several issues during the 30-minute forum.
Coast News
Palomar to add sport stadiums
SAN MARCOS — Palomar College broke ground on a sports facility that will include new football and softball stadiums, in a ceremony on campus Oct.18. “This project is going to take our athletics here at the college to the next level,” said Star Rivera-Lacey, superintendent/president of Palomar College. “I am excited for our students, our employees, and our community. I can’t wait to see these stadiums in action and share these incredible facilities with all of you and the generations of Palomar College athletes to come.”
Coast News
Commentary: Eligible for Medicare? What to consider when choosing a plan
As inflation causes us all to stretch our dollars, the majority of Americans — including San Diego’s residents — are likely focused on finding the best prices without sacrificing quality. Health care can be expensive, so picking the right insurance plan that meets your individual or family...
