ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

House District 4: Stanton, Cooper square off in Arizona district where independents may decide the race

By Tara Kavaler, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1129_0iddsECN00

What one Arizona political consultant calls "the big purple corridor" runs through Arizona's 4th Congressional District.

The neighborhoods along Loop 101 in Tempe, Mesa and Chandler have supported President Joe Biden and U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly in recent elections. The independent-leaning nature of voters there, plus some other Democratic enclaves, offer Rep. Greg Stanton an opportunity to win his third term in Congress against Donald Trump-endorsed Republican businessman Kelly Cooper.

Stanton represented the 9th Congressional District and now is running in the new 4th Congressional District, which includes Tempe and parts of Mesa, Phoenix and Chandler. The district includes a newly added area of Mesa east of Highway 87, which is part of Rep. Andy Biggs' old district and is more Republican.

Stanton was mayor of Phoenix from 2012 to 2018 and won election to Congress in 2018 and 2020.

Polling for the race currently favors Stanton over Cooper.

Chuck Coughlin, president and CEO of the Phoenix-based consulting firm HighGround Inc., argues that the region is a lot less Republican than it could appear.

"I look at that as a very Democratic district. It's sort of like the old 9(th district), like Sinema's old district. It looks more Republican than it really is," he told The Republic. It looks like a swing district on paper, but I just have a hard time thinking that that's going to slide into the Republican category there."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GsaSM_0iddsECN00

Election guide: November 2022

City races | School boards | State | Governor
| Ballot measures | Federal races | How to vote

Cooper, who has promoted a Make America Great Again agenda, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump on Oct. 10.

While Coughlin said that Cooper is running a good campaign and is going after Stanton's legislative voting record, he says that Ahwatukee Foothills, west Mesa and Tempe, which are all located in the district, have gone strongly Democratic over the past couple of election cycles.

Coughlin says that the district also contains the "big purple corridor" that Sinema, Kelly and Biden have all won.

The "purple corridor," he says, is "everything adjacent to the (Loop) 101, west Mesa, south Tempe and west Chandler." He says this area, which has seen a jump in income, values education and places more importance on problem solving than "ideology."

Abortion rights, inflation among key issues

Coughlin said abortion is an important issue in that district.

"The reproductive rights issue, I think, is going to play heavily in that district because you have a lot of suburban women who are accustomed to having their rights and they don't want to have them taken away," he said.

With abortion rights on the ballot, the three key areas that trend Democratic and the "purple corridor," Coughlin says he would be "really surprised" if Cooper did well election well election night.

In fundraising, Stanton has approximately $3.89 million in total receipts from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30. Cooper has $2.11 million in total receipts from Jul. 1, 2021, though Sept. 30 of this year.

In a congressional survey sent to all candidates, Stanton says one of the district's biggest needs is infrastructure, which he supported through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. He said the legislation will help Arizona's economy and drought mitigation efforts.

"I pushed hard for new infrastructure investment through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is delivering more than $176 million for Arizona’s transit agencies and $72 million for the state’s airports this year alone," he said in a written response. "I’ll continue to advocate for these essential investments — for water, for our roadways and highways, transit corridors and airports — because I know they make the difference for Arizona’s economic future."

Cooper says that inflation and fentanyl are one of the biggest issues impacting the district. He attributes large-scale government spending, like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to inflation and credits President Biden's stance on the border for an influx in unlawful drugs.

"The cost of food, gas, and housing is directly related to the votes my opponent made to spend trillions of dollars we have to borrow that directly caused the highest inflation rates since the 1970s. We need to get our spending under control and fix the supply chain, so our communities are protected," he said in a written response.

The two candidates are scheduled to appear for their only televised debate Wednesday on Arizona PBS.

What political analysts say

The Independent Redistricting Commission, the organization which drew the new districts, describes the area "competitive," with a 7% "vote spread" in favor of Democrats.

The commission describes "vote spread," as "the difference between average Democratic and average Republican votes in nine state elections."

Vote spread in districts labeled "highly competitive" is under 4%, whereas "competitive" districts range from 4% to 7%.

Analysis from the website Fivethirtyeight says the 4th district is even tighter, calling it the only "highly competitive" district in Arizona. It says that the region votes Democrat one percentage point more than the nation overall, in what is known as a "partisan lean." The partisan lean of a district is defined as "the average margin difference between how a state or district votes and how the country votes overall." "Highly competitive" districts have a partisan lean below 5%.

Despite this, Fivethirtyeight says that Stanton is "clearly favored" to win, with a 94 in 100 chance of winning the election as of Oct. 11.

The Cook Political Report classifies the race as "likely Democrat," as of the same date.

Tara Kavaler is a politics reporter at The Arizona Republic. She can be reached by email at tara.kavaler@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @kavalertara .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: House District 4: Stanton, Cooper square off in Arizona district where independents may decide the race

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Ariz. Gov. candidate won’t debate, says opponent Kari Lake ‘more interested in creating a spectacle’

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, discusses border security, abortion, tax policy and her refusal to directly debate her Republican opponent, Kari Lake. Kari Lake’s team agreed to join Meet the Press NOW for an interview for today, back-to-back with Katie Hobbs, but then told us they had a scheduling conflict. The invitation remains open for Kari Lake to join Meet the Press Now and Meet the Press Sunday.Oct. 21, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Did Governor Ducey just endorse Kari Lake for governor?

MESA, AZ — Over the last few weeks, a parade of Republican governors came to Arizona to endorse Kari Lake. There's been a notable exception, Governor Doug Ducey. On Thursday, Ducey offered his strongest support yet for Lake, "I think candidate Lake is looking for an opportunity to lower taxes and I welcome that. I also know that Kari Lake will be tough on the border and I know Kari Lake will expand educational choice. These are all the things Katie Hobbs is opposed to. It makes it real simple," he said.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Harassment Claims as Trump-Supported Group in Arizona Filming Ballot Boxes

A group supported by former President Donald Trump is filming ballot boxes in Arizona and other states. A video posted on Twitter by ABC15 reporter Nicole Grigg showed a man and a woman with cameras outside the Maricopa County elections headquarters. Kari Lake, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, is facing off against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a closely watched race for governor.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona

Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
ARIZONA STATE
fabulousarizona.com

8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall

Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy