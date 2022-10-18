House District 4: Stanton, Cooper square off in Arizona district where independents may decide the race

What one Arizona political consultant calls "the big purple corridor" runs through Arizona's 4th Congressional District.

The neighborhoods along Loop 101 in Tempe, Mesa and Chandler have supported President Joe Biden and U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly in recent elections. The independent-leaning nature of voters there, plus some other Democratic enclaves, offer Rep. Greg Stanton an opportunity to win his third term in Congress against Donald Trump-endorsed Republican businessman Kelly Cooper.

Stanton represented the 9th Congressional District and now is running in the new 4th Congressional District, which includes Tempe and parts of Mesa, Phoenix and Chandler. The district includes a newly added area of Mesa east of Highway 87, which is part of Rep. Andy Biggs' old district and is more Republican.

Stanton was mayor of Phoenix from 2012 to 2018 and won election to Congress in 2018 and 2020.

Polling for the race currently favors Stanton over Cooper.

Chuck Coughlin, president and CEO of the Phoenix-based consulting firm HighGround Inc., argues that the region is a lot less Republican than it could appear.

"I look at that as a very Democratic district. It's sort of like the old 9(th district), like Sinema's old district. It looks more Republican than it really is," he told The Republic. It looks like a swing district on paper, but I just have a hard time thinking that that's going to slide into the Republican category there."

Cooper, who has promoted a Make America Great Again agenda, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump on Oct. 10.

While Coughlin said that Cooper is running a good campaign and is going after Stanton's legislative voting record, he says that Ahwatukee Foothills, west Mesa and Tempe, which are all located in the district, have gone strongly Democratic over the past couple of election cycles.

Coughlin says that the district also contains the "big purple corridor" that Sinema, Kelly and Biden have all won.

The "purple corridor," he says, is "everything adjacent to the (Loop) 101, west Mesa, south Tempe and west Chandler." He says this area, which has seen a jump in income, values education and places more importance on problem solving than "ideology."

Abortion rights, inflation among key issues

Coughlin said abortion is an important issue in that district.

"The reproductive rights issue, I think, is going to play heavily in that district because you have a lot of suburban women who are accustomed to having their rights and they don't want to have them taken away," he said.

With abortion rights on the ballot, the three key areas that trend Democratic and the "purple corridor," Coughlin says he would be "really surprised" if Cooper did well election well election night.

In fundraising, Stanton has approximately $3.89 million in total receipts from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30. Cooper has $2.11 million in total receipts from Jul. 1, 2021, though Sept. 30 of this year.

In a congressional survey sent to all candidates, Stanton says one of the district's biggest needs is infrastructure, which he supported through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. He said the legislation will help Arizona's economy and drought mitigation efforts.

"I pushed hard for new infrastructure investment through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is delivering more than $176 million for Arizona’s transit agencies and $72 million for the state’s airports this year alone," he said in a written response. "I’ll continue to advocate for these essential investments — for water, for our roadways and highways, transit corridors and airports — because I know they make the difference for Arizona’s economic future."

Cooper says that inflation and fentanyl are one of the biggest issues impacting the district. He attributes large-scale government spending, like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to inflation and credits President Biden's stance on the border for an influx in unlawful drugs.

"The cost of food, gas, and housing is directly related to the votes my opponent made to spend trillions of dollars we have to borrow that directly caused the highest inflation rates since the 1970s. We need to get our spending under control and fix the supply chain, so our communities are protected," he said in a written response.

The two candidates are scheduled to appear for their only televised debate Wednesday on Arizona PBS.

What political analysts say

The Independent Redistricting Commission, the organization which drew the new districts, describes the area "competitive," with a 7% "vote spread" in favor of Democrats.

The commission describes "vote spread," as "the difference between average Democratic and average Republican votes in nine state elections."

Vote spread in districts labeled "highly competitive" is under 4%, whereas "competitive" districts range from 4% to 7%.

Analysis from the website Fivethirtyeight says the 4th district is even tighter, calling it the only "highly competitive" district in Arizona. It says that the region votes Democrat one percentage point more than the nation overall, in what is known as a "partisan lean." The partisan lean of a district is defined as "the average margin difference between how a state or district votes and how the country votes overall." "Highly competitive" districts have a partisan lean below 5%.

Despite this, Fivethirtyeight says that Stanton is "clearly favored" to win, with a 94 in 100 chance of winning the election as of Oct. 11.

The Cook Political Report classifies the race as "likely Democrat," as of the same date.

