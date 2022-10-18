University of Georgia football fans are falling victim to online scams at an increasing rate, according to a recent report from UGA’s Police Department. The department has noted an uptick in fraudulent transactions related to people attempting to purchase UGA football tickets and football parking permits online or through social media apps. The scammers often advertise through apps like GroupMe, where they prompt potential victims to send money before ultimately delivering an invalid ticket or pass. Along with financial losses, some individuals have had their personal identifying information used by suspects to attempt to commit additional thefts.

ATHENS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO