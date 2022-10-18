Read full article on original website
Warnock speaks to young voters from the UGA Chapel
A large crowd of mostly students packed the UGA Chapel to hear incumbent Reverend Senator Raphael Warnock deliver a promise from the podium to increase financial aid benefits. Warnock appealed to students’ economic concerns by talking about his struggle to afford a college education and how government programs eased his burden.
Athens News Matters: CCSD Student Art Show
The Clarke County School District’s Annual Student Art Show brings together artists of all ages for a multi-media exhibition at the Lyndon House Arts Center. WUGA Producer Isabella Weiss gives us some highlights from this year’s show. (4:30)
AthHalf 2022 Gets Underway Sunday
The 13th Annual AthHalf Half Marathon and the 6th Annual 5K get underway this weekend. The half marathon winds through Athens’ historic districts, downtown and the UGA campus. The AthHalf is produced each year by the nonprofit organization AthFest Educates, which provides grants to fund music and arts education...
Dooley endorses Walker in Senate bid
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker unveiled a new ad with a famous face supporting his candidacy, legendary University of Georgia coach and athletic director Vince Dooley. "He's a real patriot of this country. He loves the United States of America," Dooley says in the ad. "He is not a 'politician.' There is a need in this country, there is need in this state, for somebody like Herschel."
Advance voting opportunities continue through weekend at Athens Clarke County Elections Office
Advance voting opportunities continue through the weekend at the Athens Clarke County Elections Office. The elections office will be accepting ballots from 9am-5pm on Saturday, October 22, and 11am-5pm on Sunday the 23rd. As of 1pm on Friday, 3,007 Athenians have voted early, about 2.5% of Athens’ population. Georgia voters...
Athens News Matters: Classic City Band Concert Preview
We’ll talk with Michael Brewer, Conductor of Athens’ Classic City Band, about their upcoming Fall concert at UGA’s Hodgson Concert Hall. (5:30)
CCSD Superintendent announces town hall meetings
Parents can ask the Clarke County School District’s new Superintendent, Dr. Robbie Hooker, questions at the district’s newly announced series of town hall meetings. At a meet and greet held on Aug. 28, Hooker promised parents that he intends to address student housing and food insecurity during his tenure as Superintendent. Hooker was appointed by the Board of Education on Sept. 1, and began work on Oct. 10.
Abrams stumps in Athens with message for young voters
Supporters of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams packed College Square Wednesday to hear Abrams call on young voters to push back against voter suppression. Two days after being questioned in the gubernatorial debate about her claim that voter suppression lost her the 2018 election, Abrams contended that many 2018 voters were prevented from casting their vote.
Athens News Matters for October 21, 2022
We talk with local artist and activist Broderick Flanigan about Athens’ housing shortage and what is being done to help residents. The panel recaps recent debates between candidates for state offices, takes a look at local lawmaking, and updates us on early and absentee voting is going, and discusses the District 2 special election.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens Launches New YouthForce Innovation Hub
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens is holding a grand opening for the organization’s new YouthForce Innovation Hub. The facility will focus on preparing students for the workforce. Sterling Gardner Vice President of Workforce Development Programs for the Boys & Girls Clubs. He says the hub will provide...
Athens News Matters: Prosperity Partners Eviction Crisis
A Florida-based real estate investment company has purchased between 600-800 low-income rental properties in Athens, and has raised rent precipitously, refused to accept Section 8 housing vouchers, and evicted tenants. We talk with local artist and activist Broderick Flanigan about the situation, what’s being done to help residents, and how this adds to Athens’ already dire housing shortage.
Athens Reads: David Barbe
David Barbe, a cornerstone of the music scene in Athens, joins us to share what he’s reading as part of our Athens Reads series. From his performances as a musician in bands like Sugar and Mercyland, to his work as a producer for the Drive-By Truckers, REM, and the Glands, to his teaching career as director of UGA’s Music Business Certificate Program, David Barbe is a cornerstone of the music scene.
Be Aware: Fraudulent Football Ticket and Parking Pass Scam
University of Georgia football fans are falling victim to online scams at an increasing rate, according to a recent report from UGA’s Police Department. The department has noted an uptick in fraudulent transactions related to people attempting to purchase UGA football tickets and football parking permits online or through social media apps. The scammers often advertise through apps like GroupMe, where they prompt potential victims to send money before ultimately delivering an invalid ticket or pass. Along with financial losses, some individuals have had their personal identifying information used by suspects to attempt to commit additional thefts.
