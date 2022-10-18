Read full article on original website
Section III football rushing leaders, ranked by sectional class
Section III football rushing leaders, ranked by sectional class, as reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 21
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 21. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football regular season comes to a close Saturday with 10 matchups that could impact sectional seeding. >> Section III football playoffs: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the bubble?
If Sean Tucker squares up Clemson star DL Bryan Bresee, it won’t be their first meeting
Syracuse, N.Y. — Frank Palomo didn’t know in fall 2015 just how much future NCAA Division I talent he was watching play for the Hamilton eighth grade team. Five players from that team in the selective Baltimore youth football program are currently in starting Power Five lineups across the country. That includes Syracuse football running back Sean Tucker and Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who might square off head-to-head this weekend.
Boy soccer playoff roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius senior nets 4 goals in win over RFA
Fayetteville-Manlius senior Nick Donnelly scored four goals to help lift his top-seeded team over No. 8 seed Rome Free Academy, 7-0, in Friday’s Class AA quarterfinal matchup.
NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson had a ‘Rudy’ moment with Syracuse football (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Scott Hanson watched Syracuse football win a lot of games from the sidelines as a walk-on with the Orange from 1989-1992. Hanson didn’t get on the field much with the Orange in that time, but one of his most prized possessions is an award he earned for his hard work behind the scenes.
Rochester Amerks edge Crunch, 4-3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Rochester Americans, 4-3, tonight at Blue Cross Arena. Darren Raddysh and Gemel Smith both put up a goal and an assist for the Crunch, while Alex Barre-Boulet recorded his third consecutive multi-point game with two helpers. The loss moves the Crunch to 0-1-0-2 on the season.
Girls tennis state qualifier: Champs from CBA, Jamesville-DeWitt heading to states (photos)
Christian Brothers Academy senior Giselle Vlassis and Jamesville-DeWitt’s doubles partners Mona Farah and Tara Pollock came out of Thursday’s Section III girls tennis state qualifier tournament as champions. Vlassis was the last-woman-standing in the singles tournament after taking down Manlius Pebble Hills’ Amitees Fazeli in the finals at...
Clemson is always loaded with NFL talent. These 10 Syracuse players look like future pros
Syracuse, N.Y. — Clemson has had at least one NFL Draft pick every year since 2003 and has sent over 80 players to the league in that time frame. Syracuse football has had just 32 picks in the same amount of time. It didn’t have any players taken in the 2022 draft, with its last player selected being defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu in the third round of the 2021 draft.
