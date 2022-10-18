ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If Sean Tucker squares up Clemson star DL Bryan Bresee, it won’t be their first meeting

Syracuse, N.Y. — Frank Palomo didn’t know in fall 2015 just how much future NCAA Division I talent he was watching play for the Hamilton eighth grade team. Five players from that team in the selective Baltimore youth football program are currently in starting Power Five lineups across the country. That includes Syracuse football running back Sean Tucker and Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who might square off head-to-head this weekend.
Rochester Amerks edge Crunch, 4-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Rochester Americans, 4-3, tonight at Blue Cross Arena. Darren Raddysh and Gemel Smith both put up a goal and an assist for the Crunch, while Alex Barre-Boulet recorded his third consecutive multi-point game with two helpers. The loss moves the Crunch to 0-1-0-2 on the season.
Clemson is always loaded with NFL talent. These 10 Syracuse players look like future pros

Syracuse, N.Y. — Clemson has had at least one NFL Draft pick every year since 2003 and has sent over 80 players to the league in that time frame. Syracuse football has had just 32 picks in the same amount of time. It didn’t have any players taken in the 2022 draft, with its last player selected being defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu in the third round of the 2021 draft.
