Syracuse, N.Y. — Clemson has had at least one NFL Draft pick every year since 2003 and has sent over 80 players to the league in that time frame. Syracuse football has had just 32 picks in the same amount of time. It didn’t have any players taken in the 2022 draft, with its last player selected being defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu in the third round of the 2021 draft.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO